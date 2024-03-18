Common will perform at historic breaking event, Red Bull Lords Of The Floor

Red Bull Lords Of The Floor will bring together classic breaking crews from the '90s and the inaugural 2001 event, such as Seattle’s iconic Massive Monkees and Style Elements with celebrated international talent like Victor Montalvo (

),

(Netherlands), three-time Red Bull BC One World Champions

(South Korea), and breaking sensation

(USA). Two spots will be awarded to the winners of a preliminary competition on April 5, giving any breaker worldwide the opportunity to claim the coveted Red Bull Lords Of The Floor title.

.