Common will perform at historic breaking event, Red Bull Lords Of The Floor

On April 6th, the world's most talented breakers - both past and present - will convene in Seattle for the elite 2 vs. 2 crew battle to settle old scores and make their mark on a global stage. The event will feature a special performance by hip-hop icon Common and renowned stand-up comic and actor, Jo Koy, who emceed the original Red Bull Lords Of The Floor event, will return as host for the evening.
Judged by a panel of elite b-boys and b-girls, breakers will fiercely compete, displaying their foundation, originality, and musicality in pursuit of the coveted title, respect, and international recognition as breaking enters a new era.
Red Bull Lords Of The Floor will bring together classic breaking crews from the '90s and the inaugural 2001 event, such as Seattle’s iconic Massive Monkees and Style Elements with celebrated international talent like Victor Montalvo (B-Boy Victor), 2022 Red Bull BC One World Champion B-Girl India (Netherlands), three-time Red Bull BC One World Champions Hong 10 (South Korea), and breaking sensation B-Girl Logistx (USA). Two spots will be awarded to the winners of a preliminary competition on April 5, giving any breaker worldwide the opportunity to claim the coveted Red Bull Lords Of The Floor title. Check out all the participating crews here.
Red Bull Lords Of The Floor - Visual Mixtape
Take a look at Red Bull Lords Of The Floor's visual mixtape, produced by Vibrvncy.
Judges include B-Boy The End from South Korea’s Gamblerz Crew, a renowned breakdance luminary and Seattle-based B-Boy; Orb from Circle of Fire, who competed in the 2001 edition of Red Bull Lords Of The Floor; B-Girl A.T. of Finland; B-Boy Storm, a pioneer of European hip-hop culture; and the legendary B-Girl Beta from Miami.
Jo Koy will be joined by '90s icon B-Boy Ivan as co-host. DJ Fleg and DJ Mar Ski will pay homage to breaking’s roots, spinning iconic hip-hop tracks throughout the evening, and guests will enjoy a showcase by Seattle breaking legends Circle of Fire.
01
When and where will Red Bull Lords Of The Floor be?
- WAMU Theatre: 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134
- April, 6, 2024:
- Doors: 6:00 pm PT
- Event: 7:00 pm PT
02
Tickets and livestream for Red Bull Lords Of The Floor
- More information and tickets are available here. The event will also be live-streamed on Red Bull BC One channels.