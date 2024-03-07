Dance
Red Bull Lords Of The Floor lineup announcement
Red Bull Lords Of The Floor features 16 international duos who are either looking to take care of unfinished business or make their mark on the global stage.
After more than two decades, Red Bull Lords Of The Floor is back. The global 2v2 crew battle returns to celebrate the history of breaking while also spotlighting the future of the community. Hosted by renowned stand-up comic and actor, Jo Koy, the event will take place in Seattle on April 6th, 2024.
Fourteen international duos have already been chosen and 2 more duos will be chosen in the prelims. Find out which crews will be at Red Bull Lords Of The Floor below.
01
Style Elements: Ronnie Ruen and Crumbs
- Name: Ronnie Ruen
- Age: 39
- Hometown: Montebello, CA
- Bio: From East Los Angeles to the global stage, Ronnie Ruen has dedicated his life to the art of B-Boying. With a passport full of stamps and a collection of championship titles, he is on a mission to inspire and push the boundaries of what's possible within the dance form. Catch him battling, judging, and teaching around the world–spreading the love for hip-hop culture one move at a time.
- Name: Crumbs
- Age: 44
- Hometown: Modesto, CA
- Bio: Crumbs is a multiple time world B-Boy champion and a member of Style Elements Crew, one of the most influential breaking groups in hip-hop history. Crumbs is best known for his unorthodox approach to the art of breaking–from his intricate thread combinations to unique blow ups. He is also the innovator behind stacking, a now popular style in breaking. He prides himself on his original approach.
02
Massive Monkees: Jeromeskee and Twixx
- Name: Jeromeskee
- Age: 41
- Hometown: Renton, WA
- Bio: Jeromeskee started breaking in 1996 and has been performing ever since. He is a co-founder of Massive Monkees, a world renowned hip-hop/breaking crew with two world champion titles and appearances on Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen, and in NBA halftime shows. Jeromeskee has judged competitions, taught workshops, choreographed music videos, and competed worldwide. He is also the founder of Massive Break Challenge, a youth breaking league.
- Name: Twixx
- Age: 42
- Hometown: Seattle, WA
- Bio: Twixx has been dancing for 28 years, gaining experience in the styles of breaking, popping, locking, and hip-hop. Rainey is still a student of dance, constantly learning new styles and concepts. He has won numerous B-Boy titles nationally and internationally with his crew Massive Monkees, including B-Boy Summit 2000, World B-Boy Championships 2004, R16 World Championships 2012, and Hip Hop Internationals 2013.
03
Project Soul: Hong 10 and Physicx
- Name: Hong 10
- Age: 39
- Hometown: Seoul, South Korea
- Bio: Hong 10 has achieved legendary status on the worldwide breaking scene as a three-time Red Bull BC One champion. A member of 7 Commandoz crew, Flow XL, and Red Bull BC One All Stars, he earned his iconic reputation through his ability to constantly innovate moves within breaking. His eponymous “Hong 10 freeze” is a popular variation on an inverted headstand freeze.
- Name: Physicx
- Age: 39
- Hometown: Haman, South Korea
- Bio: Physicx started breaking with his friends in 1996, and is currently a member of Rivers Crew, Floorgangz and a leader of Brother Green Crew. He has collected a range of international breaking competition wins, including the UK B-Boy Championship in 2004, and the R16 World Final in 2007. Among many other signature moves, he is renowned for his long elbow spins.
04
Skill Methodz: Flea Rock and Luigi
- Name: Flea Rock
- Age: 41
- Hometown: Miami, FL
- Bio: Born and raised in Miami Florida, Fle Rock discovered breaking at the age of 11. Learning the elements of hip-hop and breakdancing saved his life. He went on to pursue his dance career in New York and Los Angeles, starring in films and commercials, touring the world with major artists, and competing in several high-level breakdancing competitions. He is also the founder of First Class Hip Hop Academy.
- Name: Luigi
- Age: 37
- Hometown: Orlando, FL
- Bio: Luigi is a world champion and globally-renowned dancer who has won numerous breaking competitions across the globe and left his creative mark in entertainment performing alongside music icons Justin Bieber, Madonna, and Janet Jackson. From the underground scene to Hollywood, Rosado is dedicated to preserving the essence of breaking across all realms of the culture.
05
Rhythm Bugz: Iron Monkey and Erik Thoro
- Name: Iron Monkey
- Age: 46
- Hometown: San Antonio, TX
- Bio: Iron Monkey Hallman is a B-Boy whose journey started around age 7 in Reseda, LA, where he met West Coast B-Boy Barmack and B-Boy Ivan. Under their guidance, he quickly became a member of the famous Rock Force Crew, started traveling the world, and won many of the top international battles. As an innovator of power moves, Hallman is known for his speed, agility, and dynamic style.
- Name: Erik Thoro
- Age: 46
- Hometown: Fresno, CA
- Bio: Erik Thoro has been breaking since 1992. Raised in California, his style stands apart thanks to his creativeness and energy. In 2002, he participated in Lords of the Floor as a member of the Rhythm Bugz, one of the original Great 8 crews. Since then, he has traveled internationally for breaking competitions. He currently resides in Tucson.
06
Boogie Brats: K-Mel and Prada-G
- Name: K-Mel
- Age: 44
- Hometown: Bronx, NY
- Bio: K-Mel is a living legend of breaking hailing from the art form's birthplace: the Bronx. His signature style, “brand new old school,” is an unparalleled blend of musicality and freestyle that has earned him the nickname the Michael Jordan of breaking. He’s won numerous titles over his decades-long career, including the 2002 Red Bull Lords of the Floor Champion. He now resides in Los Angeles where he tours and performs.
- Name: Prada-G
- Age: 27
- Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
- Bio: Prada-G discovered breaking at the age of 7 and spent his early years under the mentorship of K-Mel and Casper. Today, he represents X-Mob, Concrete Allstars, and Squadron, the iconic international crew. He’s won numerous titles, including the 2014 Silverback Open and the 2012 Red Bull BC One San Diego Cypher, and has toured with the high-profile musicians such as Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Chris Brown.
07
Junior and Lilou
- Name: Junior
- Age: 42
- Hometown: Evry, Essonne
- Bio: Junior is a B-Boy, dancer, choreographer and comedian. Over nearly three decades, he has established a global reputation with his mix of complex agility, playfulness, and musicality. His World Champion victory at Germany's Battle of the Year competition in 2001 cemented his status as a top-ranking B-Boy, and he went on to branch out into collaborations with prestigious brands including Fendi and Mercedes. He currently judges and teaches breaking around the world.
- Name: Lilou
- Age: 39
- Hometown: Lyon, France
- Bio: As a self-taught B-Boy, Lilou started developing his skills in 1997 and by 1999 was earning respect on the scene as a co-founder of French B-Boy collective Pockemon Crew. A two-time Red Bull BC One World Champion, Lilou has built a formidable reputation as one of breaking's most popular characters, celebrated for his musical dexterity, playfulness, and creativity. He also appeared in StreetDance 2 and has his own character in B-Boy the Game.
08
Havikoro: Marley the Creative and Palmer
- Name: Marley the Creative
- Age: 44
- Hometown: Houston, TX
- Bio: Marley the Creative, is a dancer, B-Boy, poet, writer, author, and activist. He has been dancing for over 20 years with the Havikoro crew. His dance journey began in 1996, and since then, he has participated in dance competitions, educational initiatives, and performances across over 50 countries. He is also an accomplished author and poet who uses the arts as a tool to reach out and connect.
- Name: Palmer
- Age: 38
- Hometown: Houston, TX
- Bio: For the last 23 years, Palmer has gathered knowledge from the originators, leaders, and innovators in breaking. From the moment he first witnessed breaking at a house party, he has turned his artistic observations into a globally recognized breaking style that calls attention to specific details and mastery of flow. Coming from Houston, TX, he has a unique perspective that only he can bring out in breaking.
09
Queen Vision: Logistx and India
- Name: Logistx
- Age: 20
- Hometown: Chula Vista, CA
- Bio: Logistx Edra is an artist-athlete from Chula Vista, now living in Miami. At age 20, Logistx is one of the youngest dancers to be signed by Red Bull. She represents crews BreakinMIA and Underground Flow as a world champion B-Girl, taking the titles at Silver Back Open 2018 and Red Bull BC One World Final 2021. Edra prioritizes love and light in her work, life, and art.
- Name: India
- Age: 17
- Hometown: The Hague, South-Holland
- Bio: India is a dancer from Holland representing the Heavy Hitters crew and Hustlekidz. India started her breaking journey in 2014, and in 2022, took the breaking world by storm by earning Dutch, European, and World champion titles in six months. At only 17 years old, she captivates audiences with her all round style that focuses on flows and dynamics.
10
Style Vale-Tudo: Taisuke and Ami
- Name: Taisuke
- Age: 33
- Hometown: Sasebo City, Nagasaki
- Bio: Taisuke is famous for his explosive style. He started breaking at age seven, and is now a member of The Floorriorz crew and Red Bull BC One All Stars. Taisuke is known for his signature moves, including one he calls “Def Air.” He is a BOTY WF 2015-2017 winner, and was runner-up at the 2008 and 2014 Red Bull BC One World Finals.
- Name: Ami
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Kawasaki, Kanagawa
- Bio: Born in Saitama, Japan, “Ami” Yuasa was first introduced to dance at age 6, and by 10 had developed a love for breaking. In 2018, she made history by becoming the first-ever B-Girl to win the Red Bull BC One World Final. She went on to become the first B-Girl to join Red Bull BC One All Stars. She is known for her clean breaking style, smooth flow, razor-sharp footwork and explosive power moves.
11
The Squadron: Victor and El Nino
- Name: Victor
- Age: 29
- Hometown: Kissimmee, FL
- Bio: Victor has been dancing for 20 years. At the age of six, he was introduced to the art of breaking from his dad and brothers. Today he is now known for his blend of old school moves and new styles. He is two-time Red Bull BC One World Champion and the Undisputed World B-Boy Series winner, and is a core member of Squadron crew, MF Kidz, and the Red Bull BC One All Stars.
- Name: El Nino
- Age: 33
- Hometown: Boston, MA
- Bio: In 2002, El Nino won Lords of the Floor when he was just 11 years old. Since then, this veteran has been crowned the champion of Freestyle Sessions four times and today is president of the Floor Lords, a Boston based crew that fosters creativity through hip-hop dance with local youth. He comes from a lineage of B-Boys, and his breaking style is explosive, revolving around a consistent flow.
12
Team Vinotinto: Alvin and Lil G
- Name: Alvin
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Paris, Colombia
- Bio: B-Boy Alvin was born in Colombia, and grew up in Venezuela. He started breaking in 2007, and has already made a name for himself at age 25 through his dancing with Vinotinto and Formless Corp. His win at Criollo Style 1v1 led him to further international competitions, and he now holds titles from multiple competitions on global stages.
- Name: Lil G
- Age: 33
- Hometown: Caracas, Venezuela
- Bio: Lil G started breaking in 2001, and is currently a member of multiple crews–Speedy Angels, Red Bull BC One All Stars, Team Vinotinto, and Criollo Style. Famous for creative combos and taking power moves to the next level, Lil G has competed in five Red Bull BC One World Finals. His breaking has taken him to over 50 countries, and he is currently on the Olympic route, bringing his risk-taking to new stages.
13
Lee and Menno
- Name: Lee
- Age: 23
- Hometown: Amsterdam, North-Holland
- Bio: Mentored as a kid by his B-Girl mom and choreographer Shailesh Bahoran, Lee developed a creative, flexible, and powerful style that earned him a home with the Dutch crew The Ruggeds at only age 9. He’s won multiple titles including Red Bull BC One E-Battle in 2021 and is a member of the Red Bull BC One All Stars. When he’s not competing, performing, or touring, Lee produces music under the alter ego Waterbreh.
- Name: Menno
- Age: 34
- Hometown: Rotterdam, South-Holland
- Bio: Menno is a World champion with one of the most original styles on the breaking scene. A member of Hustle Kidz crew, Def Dogz, and Red Bull BC One All Stars, Menno grew up inspired by famous B-Boys, and has won almost every major solo title there is. He started breaking in 2001, and is now respected worldwide for creating his fluid transitional style where he seamlessly flows from one move to the next.
14
Sweet Technique: Stripes and Fléau
- Name: Stripes
- Age: 36
- Hometown: Jacksonville, FL
- Bio: Stripes has been breaking for 20 years. As a representative of Main Ingredientz, Flipside Kingz, and Sweet Technique, Stripes is renowned for his powerful yet seamless style that has graced a multitude of stages and clinched him numerous titles, including Unbreakable 2018, Outbreak Europe 2019, and Hip Opsession 2012. Today, he stands as one of the most influential breakers of the new era.
- Name: Fléau
- Age: 28
- Hometown: Montréal, Canada
- Bio: Fléau is a B-Boy, event organizer, actor and documentary filmmaker. He has been involved in street dance since childhood, and has traveled internationally to teach, participate in, and judge competitions. Caron is the co-creator of the internationally renowned breaking competition Skillz O'Meter, and translated his passion for dance to the screen with his directorial debut, Decypher, a documentary that traces the evolution of breaking in Montreal.
Red Bull Lords Of The Floor will take place at Seattle’s WAMU theater on Saturday, April 6th, and tickets are now available for purchase. For those unable to attend, the event will be live-streamed on Red Bull BC One channels. Tickets and additional information can be found here.