Four crews win prelim spots at Red Bull Lords Of The Floor
Found Nation, Gravity & Data, Predatorz and the Red Bull BC One All Stars (Japan) will go on to compete against the world’s best breaking duos at Red Bull Lords Of The Floor in Seattle on April 6.
Rising talents came together for a chance to make their mark on a global stage at the preliminary competition for Red Bull Lords Of The Floor. Battling down from almost 100 crews, four teams emerged victorious: Found Nation (Wingzero & Issei), Gravity & Data, Predatorz (Dias & Amir) and the Red Bull BC One All Stars (Shigekix and Issin).
Battles were judged by Seattle Legend B-Boy Fever One, B-Girl NARUMI of Body Carnival and B-Boy Dyzee.
The four crews have secured their coveted spots in the 2v2 competition, where they'll unleash their best moves in a high-stakes single-elimination bracket against 12 other duos, including some of the best national and international talent: B-Boy Victor, B-Girl India, B-Girl Logistix, Hong Ten and the legendary Massive Monkees.
As the art form prepares to enter a new era, Red Bull Lords Of The Floor takes it back to its roots. At the WAMU Theatre, iconic breakers and emerging legends will showcase their skills, demonstrating foundation, originality and musicality. Five judges hold the fate of determining who will rise as the undisputed Lord of the Floor and win the title, respect and global recognition.
The return of the historic event builds upon Red Bull's legacy of giving wiiings to the breaking community for over two decades, beginning with the original Red Bull Lords Of The Floor in 2001.
Tune in on April 6 at 7:00pm PST to watch the livestream of Red Bull Lords Of The Floor and see who will take the crown!
01
Meet the four crews
- Found Nation (Wingzero & Issei) is a prominent breaking crew from Japan—breaking since 2002 and 2004, respectively. On their win, the duo shares, “It’s satisfying. That’s my direct generation; and that’s why I’m really honored to be here. We’re honored to be here. We both watched Red Bull Lords Of The Floor on VHS growing up and now will be a part of this historical moment.”
- Data & Gravity are a b-boy duo who began breaking in 1998 and 2006, respectively. “Advancing to tomorrow, assures all the training I’ve been doing is paying off,” the team expressed. “We want to be a part of history, and this allows me to be a part of history twenty years later. We can sit here and say we earned our spot. We’re proud that we did this.”
- Predatorz (Dias & Amir) are b-boys from Kazakhstan, who began breaking in 2010 and 2009, respectively. Reflecting on their win, Predatorz revealed, “For us, Red Bull Lords Of The Floor was the beginning of breaking. It was the first video we watched. We watched every second of this video–every single move.”
- Red Bull BC One All Stars (Shigekix & Issin) represent Japan as a dynamic breaking duo. They began breaking in 2009 and 2014, respectively. “We’re so excited about tomorrow–it will be the true final,” they shared, “Because we started in prelims, we will surprise everyone if we make it through. We will destroy everyone.”