When the dust has settled on the Hawaiian winter and when the comp surfers are back on tour, and the North Shore is quiet, everything that happened in Hawaii this winter—including Red Bull Magnitude, the first all-women big-wave content contest—will not be forgotten.

Part of the reason that the magic in Hawaii won’t fade into the back of our memories is the hard work of the photographers: an all-women crew who risked their safety in giant swells this winter to capture all the action. Red Bull Magnitude tapped into the growing momentum of waterwomen harnessing the power of heavy water, and it was quite a season, with swells overperforming the outlook for a La Niña year.

When those defined lines of long-period energy come marching out of the North Pacific toward these famed volcanic gems, the true energy and ferocity of these waves can’t be captured from the beach. The action is best documented from out in the channel, often yards or mere feet from where massive chunks of sea realize their full potential, topping over themselves in nature’s display of beautiful blue violence.

Being that close to the beast is perilous to say the least. A photographer must be equal parts artist, technician and athlete. We interviewed a few of these photographers down on “the Rock” via email about the heroics behind the lens. Christa Funk and Jackie Fiero were still riding a high from all the energy this winter—both the long-period energy and the energy shared between the photographers and surfers.

Wrenna Delgado at Waimea © Christa Funk

Funk, 30, was a competitive swimmer most of her life. A Colorado native, she attended the Coast Guard Academy and was assigned a position as an officer on the USCGC RUSH out of Hawaii. She learned to surf and never left the islands. Funk has been shooting from the water from the last three years, including from the channel of famously hairy Pipeline. Even though she’s also dedicated waverider, Funk would rather shoot than surf these days.

“In general, I love shooting big barrels,” Funk admits, “But my favorite shot from Magnitude was of Makani Adric at Waimea. It's a solid wave, her stance is relaxed and the sunset colors looked gorgeous.”

Makani Adric at Waimea © Christa Funk

Jackie Fiero, 22, is from Oahu’s South Shore. She started surfing at 12 years old and shooting when she was 16 at breaks in Honolulu. A surf and travel photographer, Fiero relishes the playful waves of the South Shore but also enjoys the element of ferocious winter action of the northern facing beaches. This season, she flew over to Maui to shoot the giant waves of Pe’ahi (also known as Jaws) for the first time.

“Big-wave surfing is the most exciting thing to shoot for me,” says Fiero. “But what I love shooting the most is my friends and the ones I love. I get stoked at the joy in their expression when they see the photos I take of them.”

Skylar Lickle at Magnitude © Jackie Fiero

There were three swells this winter that revved up to the required criteria for Red Bull Magnitude—one being the “Aipa” swell, named for the legendary surfer and shaper, Ben Aipa, who passed in the middle of January. “When I was swimming out the morning of the Aipa Swell at Waimea Bay, I found myself headed to the shorebreak on left side of the Bay,” remembers Funk.

“I had watched it for over an hour before going. With all of the buoy readings imprinted in my mind, I found myself at the shoreline at 7:30 a.m., waiting for a lull between sets. Usually, you get to a certain point then get pulled over, and on big days it happens more often than not. I thought I’d made it past the rip until I realized that even though I was kicking, I wasn’t moving forward. I felt myself getting dragged towards the shore break but I didn’t look back, kept my eyes on the church, kept kicking, and kept swimming under what was directly in front of me. Fortunately, I got out of the rip and started the session. Once out the back, there were also a number of closeouts that landed directly on my head. I saw a video after of that swim and it almost didn’t end well for me.”

Red Bull Magnitude Swell 3 Recap

Such is the gamble for a dedicated water photographer—to get that reward, you have to take the risk.

The physically demanding work of swimming out there is just the start. Then the challenge doesn’t just become taking good photos, but photos that show the real size and scope of the arena.

“If your positioning is a few feet too far inside, a few feet too far outside, or too far over you lose the perspective. That’s the actual challenge I love with shooting from the water. I was able to do that for the first two sessions at Waimea Bay, but for the third session I was at a break where I had to shoot from a ski. Those images are as much a credit to the expert ski driver, Jeff Okuyama, as they are to me,” she continues.

Polly Ralda at Waimea © Christa Funk

Funk has a good relationship with many of the two dozen women invited to push themselves this winter for Magnitude, specifically Oahu’s Polly Ralda: “Polly is frank and honest about where she is with big-wave surfing and what she wants to achieve. She isn’t surfing big waves because it’s a trend, she wants to gain ocean experience and push her limits in the same way that watermen have been doing for centuries. I’ve enjoyed seeing how much she has progressed over the years.”

There’s synergy between photographers as well. Fiero and Funk have been shooting Pipe together for five years, since Fiero was only 17. Fiero explains that they have watched each other grow and supported each other through the journey.

While Funk was treading the channel of Waimea during the Aipa swell, Fiero had the opportunity to get over to Maui to document the action at Pe’ahi.

Paige Alms at Red Bull Magnitude © Jackie Fiero

“My friend Tyler Larronde was surfing the swell and had Zac Nims watching him on one of the jet skis. I was lucky enough to hop on the back of it for a couple of hours. Zac swung me right into the pocket to get close enough for a perfect shot without being too close to the waves. I trusted him, but it was my first time shooting that wave and we had a couple sketchy calls,” she laughs. “Skylar Lickle was one of the ladies that really impressed me during the swell at Jaws. We pulled up on our boat right after sunrise and she was the first one in the water, on a 30-foot wave.”

“I think she captured the day really well and the editing looks gorgeous,” offered Funk about Fiero’s shots that infamous day.

Funk and Fiero felt like they were part of something bigger than just huge swells this winter. It was more of a turning point. “The progression of women’s surfing and photography is being recognized. These ladies have been absolutely charging and pushing the limits. We are all so very proud and grateful to be a part of this time when history that’s being made,” added Fiero.

Emi Erickson at Red Bull Magnitude © Christa Funk

They agree that Magnitude as a series of defining moments for women in the water on both sides of the lens. Funk says that Red Bull Magnitude specifically offered her an avenue to share her work with a larger audience.

“Giving women the chance to make the most of big swells during the waiting period was something that wouldn’t have been possible without other event cancellations due to COVID restrictions,” explains Funk.

It’s true that the Aipa swell would have been sizeable enough to hold the famed Quiksilver In Memory of Eddie Aikau big-wave event, but in-person events had been called off to prevent crowds and COVID-19 transmission. That proved to be an opportunity for progress.

Red Bull Magnitude © Jackie Fiero

“If they had been able to run the Eddie, the time window to surf at Waimea would have been much more limited. That swell ended up being a defining moment in women’s surfing. Makani Adric in particular took off on multiple 20-foot (Hawaiian) waves fully committed. That same day Justine Dupont towed into a keg at Jaws (Pe’ahi) and got blown out. They were competitors displaying years of experience riding waves that would have otherwise been inaccessible due to other competition windows. This year they went on some life-threatening waves. The intersection between understanding, skill, and will came together with women showcasing their abilities in waves of consequence.”

As for the surfer/photographer relationship, Fiero wants to see the symbiosis between female surfers and shooters continue.