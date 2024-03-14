Discovering the power of community at Red Bull Magnitude

When Bianca Valenti bought her first big-wave surfboard in 2011, she had to convince the reluctant shaper that she wouldn’t die riding it. Valenti was undeterred by his fears. Inspired by curiosity and desire, she paddled out at Mavericks , the monstrous Northern California wave. “That looks awesome. I want to do that. I think I can — can I?” she remembers thinking.

Bianca Valenti surfs at Red Bull Magnitude 2023 at Waimea Bay, Oahu, Hawaii © Christa Funk / Red Bull Content Pool

Now a legend among big-wave surfers, Valenti is one of the 24 hard-charging women who competed in Red Bull Magnitude this past winter in Hawai’i. Since 2020, Red Bull Magnitude has brought women big-wave surfers from all over the world to the islands. In some of big-wave surfing’s most storied waves like Waimea Bay, Pe’ahi, and Oahu’s Outer Reefs, the surfers test their skills and courage.

But there’s more to Red Bull Magnitude than surfing. Along the way, the women of Red Bull Magnitude have built a tight community where they team up on organizing travel, decoding forecasts, and learning new waves. Together, they push their boundaries and elevate their sport.

“A lot of the girls on Oahu, we are always talking together,” says Sarah Neukomm , a Swiss surfer who competed in her third Red Bull Magnitude this winter. “Every year, I feel like this small community gets a little more tight and supportive of each other, which is super beautiful to see.”

(L-R) Charrier, McConnell, Quirk, Dos Santos and Anzivino © Christa Funk / Red Bull Content Pool

Though big-wave swells proved surprisingly elusive this winter, the women paddled out for a Red Bull Magnitude session at the Outer Reefs in January. “It’s really hard to surf somewhere for the first time, especially when you’re competing,” says Maddie Anzivino , a returning Red Bull Magnitude competitor who works as a North Shore lifeguard. The lineup that day featured shifty peaks that broke well off-shore. “Since the waves break in deeper water, finding a landmark can be tricky,” she says.

Though Skylar Lickle is one of the stand-outs at Pe’ahi, she had never surfed the Outer Reefs. “I like to stay in my box a little,” says the 2022 Red Bull Magnitude winner . “I was really nervous going over there.” Before she flew to Oahu, Lickle messaged some of the other Red Bull Magnitude women for advice. Then they all paddled out. “It made me feel so much more comfortable having these women out there,” she says.

One of the day’s stand-outs was Dominique Charrier , a surfer from Chile. Without the help of the women’s big-wave community, she might never have gotten to Hawai’i at all. After winning the Rookie of the Year award at Red Bull Magnitude in 2022 , Katie McConnell wanted to give back, and especially find opportunities for South American women. She’d seen Charrier surf Punta de Lobos and believed the Chilean would do well in Hawai’i.

Dominique Charrier surfs at Red Bull Magnitude 2024 at Outer Reef © Christa Funk / Red Bull Content Pool

"Everyone is so scrappy in big wave surfing ,” says McConnell. “It’s so crucial to work together. Otherwise, how are you going to get out there? How are you going to keep going?”

Working as a marine scientist, McConnell frequently writes grant proposals and she put her skills to work for Charrier. When the application process required a video, McConnell turned to Valenti. “I helped out with the video,” says Valenti. “But really, I barely did anything. Katie did all of this.” They were able to secure the Surfista Scholarship from Un Mar de Colores for Charrier. “I was so stoked that Domi had a chance to shine,” says McConnell.

Unlike a traditional one-day contest, Red Bull Magnitude is a video-based competition that takes place over two months. The format encourages a collaborative environment. “I think it takes a lot of the feelings of pressure away,” says Nuekomm. “It makes the girls more united and willing to support each other.” If a friend scores the wave of the day, it’s easier to be happy for her when there are more opportunities to come. Sometimes, the good vibes can even be a distraction.

Sarah Neukomm surfs at Red Bull Magnitude 2024 at Outer Reef © Christa Funk / Red Bull Content Pool

“One of my personal challenges when I get out in the water during Red Bull Magnitude, because I’m getting to be with the girls, it’s really easy to just want to talk,” says Valenti. “Last year, I missed a couple of good waves, because I was talking and I wasn’t focusing.”

Next to the power of the ocean and the giant waves the women ride, though, rivalries can feel pretty puny and insignificant. “In the culture of most other sports, it’s like, ‘if I win, you lose,’” says Valenti. “There is a family aspect to this sport, because we’re all looking for out for one another.” Valenti is known for her generosity — whether it’s lending Lickle a wetsuit in Mexico or helping secure a scholarship for Charrier.

Skylar Lickle surfs at Red Bull Magnitude 2024 at Outer Reef © Christa Funk / Red Bull Content Pool

For her part, Lickle hopes she can pay it forward. “I hope that one day, I can be that for somebody,” she says. “At the moment, I’m still trying to figure things out, myself. I do want to inspire girls — not just to big-wave surf, but to find out what they are capable of in every single avenue of life.”

While close ties have developed among some of the women, Red Bull Magnitude is still a contest. Each year, the event has become more competitive. “There are so many more women who have been inspired and are courageous enough to get out there and go for it,” says McConnell. “It’s something that comes from inside — and it’s so beautiful.” For the first time this winter, participants had to submit an application to be selected for the event.

Ten years ago, Valenti paddled out at Mavericks with 13 women, which represented nearly all the women she knew in big wave surfing. “Now I don’t think I could even do a count,” she says. The growing visibility of women in big wave lineups in turn encourages more women to try it. “For me, it was always something so wild — ‘oh come on, that’s ridiculous, Katie,’” says McConnell. “It’s awesome to see more women going for it.” The level of performance is rising, too.

Competitors at the Red Bull Magnitude 2024 opening ceremony in Waimea Bay © Christa Funk / Red Bull Content Pool

“I do think that having more women out there makes me want to push it a little bit further,” says Lickle. “You see a new ferocity in the water, and you know more competition is going to bring that out. It makes you raise the level. And that’s what the sport needs.”

Big-wave surfing requires physical fitness, but it demands even more mental strength. “The thing about big wave surfing is there’s such a small fraction of it that is your physical training,” says Anzivino. “I’ve gained a way to stay calm in stressful situations.” Those experiences breed confidence both in the water and on land. “Big waves have shown me that you can get so far if you are mentally willing to do it,” says Neukomm.

The bold women who compete in Red Bull Magnitude bring everything they have to the pursuit of the biggest waves they can ride. They come to Hawai’i to challenge their surfing capabilities, their psychological strength, and their bravery. Each year, working together, Red Bull Magnitude’s competitors continue to raise the profile and level of their sport.

And they’ve also discovered a few things about themselves. “It’s not that I want to be better than everybody else, because that’s not what I want,” says Lickle. “I just want to be my best self.”

Bianca Valenti at Red Bull Magnitude 2024 at Waimea Bay © Christa Funk / Red Bull Content Pool

As for Valenti, no one tries to stop her when she wants to buy a new board these days. She’s ridden giant waves all over the world, fought for equal prize money in surfing, and helped numerous women achieve their goals in the lineup. Even now she still feels the same swirl of emotions when sitting in the lineup, she sees the first massive swells appear on the horizon.

“The goals keep getting bigger and bigger, but it all comes from the desire to experience the same feeling I felt when I was seven, and bravely entered the water to explore the ocean and surfing,” she says. “I’m scared. I’m excited. I’m the full range of emotions.”