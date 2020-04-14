Photo Highlights From Red Bull Music Festival Atlanta and Chicago
With heavy rosters like the ones for Red Bull Music Festival Atlanta and Chicago, we definitely had to revisit these festivals to take a look at some of the best moments from both cities.
Did you miss all that went down at the most recent Red Bull Music Festival Atlanta and Chicago? There were many memorable performances from both festivals. But don't worry because we've rounded up some of the top moments from both Atlanta and Chicago.
Both cities had a lot of talent, with performances in Atlanta by artists including Teyana Taylor, Ari Lennox, Kari Faux and more. In addition to performances, there was also a trap roundtable with DJ Toomp, Shawty Redd and Zaytoven about the production style of modern trap music.
Red Bull Music Festival Chicago also brought some heat with their performances. With Lupe Fiasco, Saba, Jamila Woods, Smino and more hitting the stage to celebrate the influence of music and artists from Chicago.
