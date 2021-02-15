Surfing

Red Bull Night Riders celebrates the city of Jacksonville’s surf scene

© Robert Snow
Professional surfers descended on Jacksonville’s beaches in secret for the nighttime surf competition. Watch the newly released film celebrates the city’s surf scene and see how it all went down.
By Brandon Chamberlain
Surfing · 19 min
Red Bull Night Riders
Red Bull Night Riders has become one of the top annual surf contests on the East Coast, drawing highly accomplished pros every year to compete. It’s been held in North Florida for a decade, becoming an annual tradition and without a doubt the biggest surf event in the area.
The newly released short film, produced in partnership with Stab Magazine, documents the action at the event and also takes a closer look at the Jacksonville surf scene itself.
Surfers taking part in Red Bull Night Riders included former winners and local brothers Cody and Evan Thompson, last year’s winner Balaram Stack, Eric Geiselman, Robbie McCormick, and the legendary Cory Lopez.
Cody Thompson walks out of the surf during Red Bull Night Riders
Robbie McCormick stands at the water's edge at Red Bull Night Riders
Eric Geiselman competes during Red Bull Night Riders surf competition
Evan Thompson competes at Red Bull Night Riders
Cody and Evan Thompson watch Red Bull Night Riders surf competition
Robbie McCormick preps his surfboard at Red Bull Night Riders
Judges take in the competition at Red Bull Night Riders
Eric Geiselman enjoys Red Bull Night Riders from the beach
Evan Thompson competes in Red Bull Night Riders
Eric Geiselman on the beach before surf competition, Red Bull Night Rider
Cory Lopez preps his board for the competition
Behind the scenes on the beach at Red Bull Night Riders
Judges' stands light up the beach at Red Bull Night Riders
Balaram Stack competes in Red Bull Night Riders in Jacksonville, Florida
Cody Thompson walks out of the surf during Red Bull Night Riders
