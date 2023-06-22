Red Bull No Rewind is embracing the nostalgia of ‘90s skateboarding

Skateboarding
Sony’s VX 1000 camera is a coveted staple of ‘90s classic skateboarding videos. The “VX,” as it’s affectionately referred to, and its 4:3 aspect ratio, colors, audio, and that signature vignette with the Century Optics’ MK1 “Ultra Fisheye Adapter” lens, encapsulates an era and aesthetic like no other. Skaters the world over still cherish these attributes that make the VX so special, and with Red Bull introducing its inaugural “No Rewind” Video Contest, ‘90s heads are going to be in heaven when they see the outcome. Here's the breakdown for your viewing pleasure:
In its inaugural year, Red Bull No Rewind has four participating teams: Blind Skateboards, Santa Cruz Skateboards, Plan B Skateboards and Real Skateboards.
Each Team was given a modified VX 1000 with their Rewind and Tape Eject functions disabled. What does this mean? You get what you get on one tape. Teams cannot rewind and film over any already-recorded footage on the tape. Any experienced combination of filmer/editor and skater will know, getting an edit’s worth of footage on one tape is no small feat. Disabling their wind function (so you cannot record over the bails) and eject button to replace the mini DV tape as footage piles up is a game-changer, making this concept truly unique.
Each Team was given two weeks to film and fill their tape. The objective? Get enough quality skate footage on the one allotted tape to put together a proper skate edit.
On day 15, each team handed over their camera to Red Bull for tape ejection and exporting. Red Bull extracted the tape from the camera and provided the footage to each team. Once the raw footage was received, the Teams had two weeks to deliver their final edit.
Teams will be judged by a panel hand-selected by Red Bull based on the following criteria: trick selection, spot selection, edit creativity, and camera work.
Each edit is now live here, where you can watch all the entries and cast your vote for the “People’s Choice” Award! Winners will be announced July 11, 2023.