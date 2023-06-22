Red Bull No Rewind is embracing the nostalgia of ‘90s skateboarding

is a coveted staple of ‘90s classic skateboarding videos. The “VX,” as it’s affectionately referred to, and its 4:3 aspect ratio, colors, audio, and that signature vignette with the Century Optics’ MK1 “Ultra Fisheye Adapter” lens, encapsulates an era and aesthetic like no other. Skaters the world over still cherish these attributes that make the VX so special, and with Red Bull introducing its inaugural

, ‘90s heads are going to be in heaven when they see the outcome. Here's the breakdown for your viewing pleasure: