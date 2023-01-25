Wintersports
© Red Bull Content Pool
Freeskiing
Everything you need to know about Red Bull PlayStreets 2023
The wait is over and Red Bull Playstreets returns to Gastein, Austria. On February 10, the world's top freeskiers will compete for glory on one of the most extreme slopestyle courses ever created.
After a four-year hiatus, the international freeski scene is once again descending on the streets of Bad Gastein for Red Bull PlayStreets 2023. From February 9 to 10, the Austrian resort town will be transformed into an unlikely slopestyle course for the world’s best.
Returning with a completely new setup and route, the ninth edition of Red Bull Playstreets is set to bring fans closer to the action and deliver a show like no other. Ready to play? Let’s go!
Want to be prepared for the slopestyle showdown? Continue scrolling to learn all the ins and outs of Red Bull Playstreets 2023.
2 min
Best of the action
Watch some of the best action from the slopestyle competition held in Bad Gastein’s town centre in Austria.
01
How do I get to Bad Gastein?
The list of possible routes to Bad Gastein is long and we recommend finding the one that works best for you directly on the Gastein Valley website. Important side note: The picturesque valley in Salzburgerland consists of three other locations with similar-sounding names, so be sure that your final stop is Bad Gastein.
02
What's the schedule?
The most important event to add to your calendar is at 6pm on Friday, February 10 – marking the kick off of the Red Bull Playstreets 2023 finale, followed by an after party at 9pm. We will warn you, however, space is a finite commodity and it’s best to arrive early.
See the full schedule below:
Wednesday, February 8:
- 5:30pm: 'Wall of Fame' star handover @ Silver Bullet
Thursday, February 9:
- 3:30pm-6pm: Training
- 6:30pm-8pm: Best Trick Session and Big Air and Oakley Wallride
- 8:30pm: Best Trick Session award ceremony at Eventvillage
Friday, February 10:
- 12:30pm-1:30pm: Training
- 2pm to 4pm: Qualification runs
- 6pm: Show commences with band
- 6:25pm to 8:30pm: Finals
- 9:30pm to 9pm: End of event
- 9pm: After party at Hotel Selina
03
Hungry? Now what?
Bad Gastein is jam-packed with food options for any taste. At the Hofkeller in the Salzburg Hof, you can prepare yourself for the night ahead with cheese fondue and raclette. Or at Jägerhäusl, you’ll find an array of regional delicacies. In the mood for pizza and pasta? We recommend checking out Pizzeria Angelo. Moral of the story? The options are almost endless.
04
Feeling inspired to get out on the slopes?
Whether you’re a freerider or a park rider, Bad Gastein has something for everybody. We suggest heading over to Snowpark Gastein on the Stubnerkogel to find the best rails and jumps in the valley. Or, check out Sportgastein to find the best powder turns.
05
Looking for a place to crash?
There are plenty of places in the Gastein Valley to put a tired head to rest and the Bad Gastein Tourist Office will be happy to point you in the right direction.
06
Time to relax?
After a day on the mountain (or a night at the club), there's nothing better than the Gastein thermal waters to get you back into shape. We suggest heading over to the Felsentherme in Bad Gastein or the Alpentherme in Bad Hofgastein to get your fix.
07
How can I watch Red Bull PlayStreets from home?
Can't make it to the ultimate freeski show in Bad Gastein on February 10, 2023? Don't worry, you can catch all the action LIVE on Red Bull TV on February 10 from 19:00 CEST.