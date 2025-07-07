Red Bull Pool Clash: Surfing's favourite freshwater series goes global

After launching in Brazil in 2022, Red Bull Pool Clash is back for 2025 with events scheduled in Germany and the Netherlands. These aren't your typical surf contests and while the obvious point of difference is the reduced dependence on the weather, the intangibles are where the magic truly lies. With an endless supply of waves and judging that prioritises creativity, flow and risk, Red Bull Pool Clash is more about performing in the moment than it is about competition.

Jao Errera behind the peak in the Alps © Marc Weiler/Red Bull Content Pool

By eliminating the variables, competition turns more inward, allowing comradery and support for fellow competitors to flourish. The paddle battles and priority games that form a large part of a regular event are replaced with jam session energy and a strong sense of local surf culture and community.

Here's all you need to know about the event that's set to shake up surfing.

01 Where Red Bull Pool Clash all began

Red Bull Pool Clash launched in São Paulo, Brazil. Boa Vista Village's Wavegarden Cove proved the ideal proof of concept as the surf-mad community came out in force to see local heroes trade tubes and turns, all set to a samba soundtrack.

The second outing of Red Bull Pool Clash took place at Sion, in Switzerland. Nestled in the heart of the snowcapped Alps, Alaïa Bay might seem like an unlikely setting for a surf competition, but the Wavegarden Cove creates consistent waves that offer surfers of all abilities a broad performance canvas – perfect for an inclusive event like Red Bull Pool Clash.

Leonardo Fioravanti © Gabriele Seghizzi/Red Bull Content Pool I loved going to the Red Bull Pool Clash in Switzerland! It was really cool to check out surfers I'd never seen before absolutely ripping. I can’t wait to check out the next one Leonardo Fioravanti

Key themes emerged at the maiden Pool Clashes. The jam session format levels the playing field and allows lesser known surfers to shine, while the head-to-head finals provide the perfect climax.

"We learned a lot from the first two events in terms of flow, wave timing and how to keep the crowd engaged all day," says Red Bull Pool Clash project manager Aritz Aranburu. "We also fine-tuned the balance between pure competition and entertainment.

"The level of connection between the surfers and the crowd is surprising. Pool surfing puts everything on display – you’re up close, there’s music, lights, energy – and that changes the whole experience. It's more like a skate contest than a classic surf comp. That vibe surprised me in the best way."

Hall of Fame Euro ripper turned Pool Clash project manager, Aritz Aranburu © Edu Bartolomé/Red Bull Content Pool

02 The road ahead

In 2025, the Red Bull Pool Clash series continues its expansion with stops in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on August 3 and Munich, Germany, on September 13. While each event delivers its own flavor and community, this year will be the first time that Red Bull Pool Clash runs in non-Wavegarden pools.

Italo Ferreira can now add a Dutch canal to his weird wave collection © Jason Broderick/Red Bull Content Pool

RiF010 in the heart of the Rotterdam will host the next clash. This innovative facility features a wave that's unlike any other in the world. Unlike traditional wave pool tech, RiF010 channels water through a purpose-built structure that generates a consistent, powerful wave that allows for street-level ripping.

O2 Surftown Munich, the site of the final Pool Clash of the year, is a state-of-the-art facility powered by Endless Surf technology, which allows for infinite wave variations, with no shortage of tubes, ramps and critical sections. O2 Surftown is one of Europe's largest surf pools and is powered by energy-efficient solar energy and green electricity.

Leo Fioravanti and a heavy dose of freshwater fire © Jason Broderick/Red Bull Content Pool

"The venues are super unique," says Aranburu. "RiF010 in Rotterdam is literally in the middle of the city, so people will be watching from the streets. In Munich, we're working with a brand new facility and pushing the format further. I'm excited to see how each location puts its own twist on the event and to see the crowd get loud."

03 The format: Jam, duel, win

Red Bull Pool Clash is driven by accessibility and expression. Events are open to anyone aged 16 and over, with surfers signing up online to earn their spot in the arena. There are male and female divisions, with 40 berths to be filled in each category.

"It's a full-day event," says Aranburu. "From early warm-ups and jam sessions in the morning, to the head-to-head finals in the evening. Then we party! It's not just about crowning a winner, it's about giving people a full experience from sunrise to sunset."

The day gets started with a jam session format, where groups of surfers share waves and try to rip as hard as they can. Traditional scoring is ditched and the judges simply pick winners.

Red Bull Pool Clash judges © Ondrej Kolacek/Red Bull Content Pool

"Our judges are a team of surf experts; some former pros, others deeply involved in the surf scene, and they judge across three main areas: creativity, flow and risk. Each judge focuses on one of those. It keeps things clear and sharp.

"The fundamentals are the same, but in a pool environment you have more consistency, so it puts the spotlight on execution and innovation. As the conditions are equal for everyone, the surfers can take more risks and the judges are looking for that extra spark: style, originality and commitment."

Project manager Aritz Aranburu putting on a show in the brine at Mundaka © Edu Bartolomé/Red Bull Content Pool

The best surfers in the jam sessions advance into the knockout bracket and from here it's two-surfer knockout heats till the finish; five back-to-back waves per matchup, judged qualitatively more than quantitatively and with winners progressing until a champion is crowned.