Red Bull Power Spike Unites Online League of Legends Gaming Community
© League of Legends
New competitive League of Legends gaming series "Red Bull Power Spike" offers daily 1v1 tournaments, prizes, and more.
For gaming enthusiasts all across the U.S. who are seeking bigger and better ways to connect with their League of Legends community, Red Bull Power Spike is a welcomed opportunity to participate in an online tournament starting April 27.
Red Bull Power Spike is the product of a close collaboration with Riot Games, Red Bull, and tournament platform Battlefy. Members of the official League of Legends Discord channel in the U.S. can participate in thrilling, daily 1v1 tournaments and win unique prizes. Official League of Legends Discord members can sign up and compete for hard-earned bragging rights and obtain the exclusive Discord role and title of “Red Bull Power Spike Winner.”
For more information on Red Bull Power Spike, visit redbull.com/redbullpowerspike.