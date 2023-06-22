Red Bull Pro-Am Basketball Classic is back: Day one results

Six of the country’s most formidable summer basketball leagues descended on King Drew Magnet High School this week for the second running of the Red Bull Pro-Am Basketball Classic designed to crown the king of the court.
The tournament is three days of deep submergence into high-level hoops in one of the country’s most recognizable gyms. It’s appointment basketball viewing either in person or streaming on Ballislife’s YouTube channel.
The nation’s top six Pro-Am teams who were invited to the tournament includes:
The PABC leans on the mantra of competing for bragging rights. It celebrates 10-man rosters, coaches and commissioners repping their city. A prideful spark gets lit, coming to life when players first unveiled their team’s uniforms on the morning of Tuesday, 6/21 at the tournament’s hoop summit.
A few Miami Pro players gathered to flex their Miami Vice-style jerseys. Once the cameras lit up for the photo-op, in came Atlanta’s finest waving their gold jerseys ahead of the pack — the kind of lively trash talk the PABC thrives on — a moment emboldened by a Dyckman representative making sure everyone knew New York leveled up from a year ago.
“We love that,” said Kyle Davis, Miami Pro’s commissioner. “It’s really, really fun to see these guys come together for a new, different kind of wave in basketball and really take pride in their cities. These guys take pride in their city and their game.”
Dyckman and the Drew are unequivocally the two most well-known summer leagues, in business for 50 and 34 years, respectively. Both have humble beginnings as a way to celebrate each city’s rich basketball history. The Rumph is next oldest, entering it’s 18th year as the premiere event of the Daniel E. Rumph II Foundation, honoring its namesake who passed away from sudden cardiac arrest as a result of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in 2005.
Miami Pro is going on year nine. Brunson is up to its tenth go around. And AEBL has been going for 11. They’re technically the younger crop of leagues. But as AEBL commissioner Jah Rawlings said, “We know who we are. But sometimes we got to show up and let other people know who we are too.”
Last year, it was the host Drew League who knifed their way to a championship. There was one shirt courtside already denoting the host team as two-time winners. Will they be dethroned or will the shirt age like fine wine? Here’s how the action played out from King Drew.
Red Bull PABC Day 1
In the first game, Team Rumph Classic (Phila) showed out with three-level scoring, unselfish play and a dominance on the glass, which helped close out the Brunson League (Balt), 77-57. Samme Givens was a wrecking ball in the interior pacing the Rumph Classic with 17 points and eight boards. Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson tacked on another 14 and five in the convincing win.
Night one's middle contest of Miami Pro League and Dyckman (NY) lived up to everything a duel between the two east coast cities should be. It was a game best summed up by its wealth of high-flyers and calamity; at one point the teams needed to be separated to quell the boiling tension. Dyckman prevailed, 84-72 with Brandon Moss - the man they call “Bodybag” from New York - single-handedly lifted the energy of the gym each time he climbed the ladder for rim rattling dunks, surely living up to his nickname.
In the night cap, the Drew League built up a 27-point lead over AEBL. Atlanta trimmed the deficit to single digits before ultimately falling, 90-82. Jonathan Gibson paced the winners with 20 points, followed by Franklin Sessions with 16 points. NBA veteran Montrezl Harrel added 8 points and 3 rebounds for Drew League.
Day 2 action starts Thursday, 6/22 at 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET live on Ball is Life YouTube.
- 5:00pm – Miami Pro League vs. AEBL
- 6:30pm – Dyckman League vs. Brunson League
- 8:00pm – Drew League vs Danny Rumph Classic
Learn more about Red Bull PABC here and be sure to follow @thepabc on Instagram.