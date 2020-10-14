Explore the origins and future of New Orleans hip hop on Red Bull Radio

Fans can hear from Raj Smoove about the city’s early days of hip hop, the genesis of bounce music, twerking and the famed triggaman beat, as well as breaking into the mainstream with Cash Money, No Limit, Lil Wayne and the 2000s scene in his self-hosted interview, Fireside Chat with Raj Smoove. Additionally, several Choice Mixes will take listeners through New Orleans sounds past, present and future with DJ Money Fresh, DJ RQ Away, and DJ Wop showing love to the originators and DJ Kelly Green keeping it real with the sounds of New Orleans today.

New Orleans’ expansive influence in hip hop stretches subgenres and brought a trademark sound to listeners with bounce music. From the early ‘90s to today’s generation of emergent talent, there have been significant chapters in New Orleans’ underground and mainstream scenes, both of which are products of the city’s unusual history and which were forced to alter course in the wake of the devastation left by Hurricane Katrina. Today, the city boasts a vibrant ecosystem representing sounds not found anywhere else.

Here's a full breakdown of the launch on October 14:

Fireside Chat - Raj Smoove -- In this self-hosted interview, DJ Raj Smoove walks you through the early days of the New Orleans hip hop scene along with a deep dive into some of his career highlights including working with Lil Wayne, Kourtney Heart, and PJ Morton. Learn about the genesis of bounce music, twerking and get a rare insight into Raj Smoove's involvement in the New Orleans music scene over the last three decades.

Choice Mix - DJ Kelly Green -- Discovered by esteemed New Orleans rapper Curren$y, DJ Kelly Green is a sought after party DJ in NOLA who went from being Curren$y’s touring DJ to an A&R for his label. As an official Jet Life DJ, DJ Kelly Green’s Choice Mix tells the story of native New Orleans rappers who highlight the New Orleans hip hop sound of today.

Choice Mix - DJ Money Fresh -- The ultimate bounce pioneer, DJ Money Fresh paved the way for the explosive genre in New Orleans. His Choice Mix represents straight bounce music and emphasizes how the art form is deeply rooted within New Orleans street rap.

Choice Mix - DJ Wop -- As an early New Orleans rap pioneer, DJ Wop’s iconic sound, work ethic, and vast knowledge about NOLA rap music has helped him nourish the careers of some of the hottest DJs in the game such as DJ Mannie Fresh. DJ Wop’s Choice Mix features all of the old-school NOLA hip hop artists who paved the way for Cash Money and No Limit.

Choice Mix - Raj Smoove -- Formerly known as the official DJ for Cash Money in the 2000s, DJ Raj Smoove is a legend and encyclopedia for the NOLA hip hop landscape. DJ Raj Smoove’s Choice Mix explores the Cash Money and No Limit content of New Orleans hip hop as well as provides a general mix of early 2000s New Orleans rap.