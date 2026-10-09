Robin Goomes wins 2026 women’s Red Bull Rampage for third straight title

Even before the female Red Bull Rampage competitors dropped, history was made. For the first time in mountain bike history, the men and women descended from the same start gate, even sharing sections of their line. It represents the next wave of evolution in freeride, with the women carrying the momentum onwards.

Competition day for the women was a showdown, with the final run determining the victor. Ultimately, Robin Goomes claimed the 2026 win, becoming the first rider in history to win three consecutive titles. Goomes’ run stood out for a line full of complex tricks and committed drops. Joining her on the podium are Hannah Bergemann and Kirsten Van Horne.

Goomes, Bergemann and Van Horne share the Red Bull Rampage podium © Bartek Wolinski

“Red Bull Rampage is different from other mountain bike events because men and women are building the course together, and we’re not just riding a slopestyle course or something pre-built. Honestly, that’s what’s most beautiful about the competition,” explains competitor Bergemann, reflecting on the 25th anniversary of the event.

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For competition director Todd Barber, 2026 feels like a new chapter for the sport. I'm seeing Reed Boggs working with Robin Goomes, and men and women are teaming up, scheming how they're going to do it. They work together and really exist on the same level.”

The women’s course was held at the original Red Bull Rampage venue . The venue encapsulates both the “OG” course from 2001-2004 with a new upper section, making it the tallest Red Bull Rampage venue in history. The extra vertical only amplified the digging challenges. “Last year we had 5 or 6 features; this year we have double the amount,” explains Janelle Soukop, and it showed in their lines.

Fresh chutes, drops, and jumps dotted the mountain by finals day. “We thought the digging was hard the last two years, but this was the hardest,” reflects Goomes.

01 Robin Goomes wins the 2026 women’s Red Bull Rampage

Robin Goomes pushes progression with a step-down backflip © Katie Lozancich

Leading up to 2026, Goomes’ legacy is already cemented in freeride history with two Red Bull Rampage wins to her name. Still, she returned to the desert with the same grit and tenacity that’s led to success since 2024. She’s never been interested in recreating the past, her eye set on progression. In practice, she dropped the gauntlet early by backflipping one of her step-down drops—a feat never seen in women’s Red Bull Rampage history.

The step-down backflip was part of the plan long before she stepped foot in the desert. Back home in New Zealand, Goomes built a training drop to commit the trick muscle memory. But Goomes isn’t a one-trick wonder, and the night before finals she also teased a flat spin 360 on her upper jump, another first for the women’s field.

Thanks to a random draw, Goomes dropped last, watching her competitors put down podium-worthy runs before she dropped. Unfazed, the Kiwi descended the mountain, starting with a no footer from the get-go. Next, she moved into the tech, checking off the technical portion of her line with a series of chutes and drops. Then it was back into the tricks, and Goomes kicked it off with a flatspin 360. Next came a suicide no-hander and the backflips. “The stepdown flip was by far the smallest lip and biggest step down I’ve ever flipped, so I’m pushing myself for sure,” she reflects.

Robin Goomes suicide no-hander © Paris Gore

The run, however, wasn’t flawless, with a couple of messy landings on her tricks, and the judges took note. Goomes' score landed her 0.63 points behind Bergemann’s, putting her in second. The fate of her third win would come down to her second run.

Unfazed, the 29-year-old dropped in and attacked her run. She charged, adding more style and cleaning up her tricks. By the time Goomes rolled into the finish corral, her dominance was undeniable. The judges improved her score, sending her to first place. “All I knew this year was that if I'm going to [compete] again, I’m going to push harder than I’ve ever done, so that was the goal,” she reflects. In addition to taking her third win, Goomes won the Utah Sports Commission Best Trick Award for her flat spin 360. The accolade is a testament to her tenacity, given that she only recently learned the trick and decided to incorporate it into her run.

02 Hannah Bergemann finishes second at women’s Red Bull Rampage

Hannah Bergemann charges through one of Red Bull Rampage’s toughest lines © Christian Pondella Hannah Bergemann secures second with a standout Red Bull Rampage run © Katie Lozancich

The riding styles between first and second place couldn’t be any more different. While Goomes is a trick specialist, always scoping out opportunities to add airtime and style, Bergemann is a big mountain charger. She thrives in technical terrain, having ridden chutes and scree lines worldwide. Pair this with her love of hitting jumps and drops, and the 29-year-old is more than capable of a victory.

Last year, she finished second in her debut Red Bull Rampage . Building on that experience, Bergemann was eager to add a chute to her 2026 run since she didn’t have one last year. She also shared a portion of her line with the male competitors. “A lot of my line is actually shared with a lot of the men…so it's been super cool to work with the men’s diggers and those riders to unlock features. It’s been an awesome experience,” explains Bergemann.

Reaching finals didn’t come without a fight. She had planned to hit a massive step down at the end of her run with friend Cami Noguiera. But after Noguiera crashed on the feature, Bergemann reworked it, making changes the night before finals. Then, during a practice session on the 40-foot Big Lebowski drop, Bergemann crashed and somersaulted down the landing. While most would call it a day after such a heavy crash, the American popped up, brushed herself off, and hiked back up. In her trademark calm and zen style, she went for it again, stomping the feature. It impressed her fellow riders so much that she earned the BFGoodrich Tires Toughness Award for the redemption.

03 Kirsten Van Horne represents the next generation of freeride mountain bikers

Kirsten Van Horne’s podium run showcased the future of freeride © Christian Pondella

Before she competed at Red Bull Rampage, Kirsten Van Horne dug at the 2022 Red Bull Formation event. The experience changed her life and gave her the confidence to chase freeride. Then, at the 2024 Red Bull Rampage, Vaea Verbeeck brought Van Horne as her digger, inspiring her to compete one day. In 2025, she competed as a rookie and stunned everyone with a gutsy suicide no-hander off her biggest drop. The trick earned her the Best Trick award, and she finished in 5th.

Returning to the desert, Van Horne evolved from rookie to a podium threat. In practice, she consistently rode with precision and a calm, calculated demeanor. Her line blended big mountain riding with four impressive tricks — the standout being her suicide no-hander on her biggest drop. Her run put her in third, closing out the podium. “Watching Georgia Astle get on the podium has been super inspiring, and I’ve been chasing progression,” Van Horne explains. “It feels surreal to be on the podium with Hannah and Robin.”

04 Women's Red Bull Rampage 2026 results

Red Bull Rampage 2026 - Women's Results 1 93.50 2 92.75 3 86.50 4 82.75 5 82.51 Show all results Rank Person Result 1 93.50 2 92.75 3 86.50 4 82.75 5 82.51 6 81.87 7 81.75 8 80.37 9 76.00 10 73.50

Beyond the podium, the day delivered thrilling moments from all 10 riders who competed. Chelsea Kimball earned Anker Moment of the Day for stomping her bottom drop—the biggest at the venue—after crashing on it on her first attempt. The rider-voted Kelly McGarry Spirit Award went to Janelle Soukup for her positive attitude and high stoke during the event.

Hannah Bergemann received the BFGoodrich Tires Toughness Award © Bartek Wolinski Robin Goomes received the Utah Sports Commission Best Trick Award © Bartek Wolinski Janelle Soukup received the Kelly McGarry Spirit Award © Bartek Wolinski Vinny Armstrong received The Oakley Meta Best Style Award © Bartek Wolinski Georgia Astle and her team received The Cat Compact Digger Award © Bartek Wolinski

The Cat Compact Digger Award went to the team of Canadian Georgia Astle, who went after an ambitious line and were relentless in completing it over seven days. The Oakley Meta Best Style Award went to New Zealand’s Vinny Armstrong, who brought her signature flair to the event, kicking up dust and throwing her signature whips during her run.

Replay women's livestream: Red Bull Rampage

Women's livestream: Red Bull Rampage The world’s best female freeride mountain bikers take on rugged terrain and massive challenging lines in Utah.

Defining moments from Red Bull Rampage

First event with shared men's and women's start gate

First three-time consecutive winner

Highest Red Bull Rampage venue in history

Multiple progression tricks landed

As the dust settles on the 25th anniversary of Red Bull Rampage, it’s clear that both the female veteran riders and newcomers left their mark on the day. “The lines the women put down today could have landed them on the men’s podium in years past. It’s unreal to see how far they’ve progressed in such a short amount of time,” shares Former Red Bull Rampage competitor Darren Berrecloth, and the women are only just getting started.