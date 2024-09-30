Carson Storch backs flips at Red Bull Rampage 2023 in Virgin, Utah
Carson Storch returns to a familiar venue with unfinished business

Learn why Storch considers this year’s course one of his favorite Red Bull Rampage venues. The veteran freerider sheds light into his line and discusses why he plans to level up from the 2019 event.
By Katie Lozancich
3 min readPublished on

As Carson Storch worked his way through his second run at the 2019 Red Bull Rampage, everything seemed to go as planned. He stomped one consequential feature after another, leveling up his tricks, setting himself up for a higher score and potential spot on the podium. But then he came to a screeching halt. His back tire blew out, stopping him in his tracks. It left him and the audience wondering what could have been if his run hadn’t been cut short. Five years later, Storch is returning to the same venue and same line, keen to finish what he started.
“It feels like a year to get redeem on my dream line,” Storch explains.
This year’s Red Bull Rampage venue is the steepest and tallest of all the venues, previously hosting the 2018 and 2019 competitions, both of which Storch was a competitor. The rider’s lines plunge the mesas and ridgelines and comprise many harrowing drops before reaching the finish corral.
“It’s one of the biggest and baddest [venues] the event has been at, and allows you to build whatever you want,” explains the Rampage veteran. The American from Bend, Oregon, rode the rider’s left, drawn to the consistency of the grade and all the levels of mesas.
“It was the best zone, and I found my dream line within it,” he reflects.
Storch’s 2018/2019 line was a dream build because it combined all the elements he loves about freeride mountain biking: drops, steep chutes, and tricks. Unsurprisingly, he incorporated a massive drop, measuring 52 feet diagonally. A two-time, third place competitor, Storch used it as a marquee part of his run, throwing his trademark 360 spins.
Despite being the biggest drop he’s ever hit, it’s not the most daunting aspect of his run. His flat-drop step-down cliff drop is highly technical. Instead of a traditional landing, Storch backflips into a steep chute. He only has seconds to reorient himself and control his speed.
“That step-down flip is never not scary, but it’s also one of my favorite things I’ve ever built,” he says, continually emphasizing how much he enjoyed crafting the line from top to bottom.
Storch’s 10th Red Bull Rampage will be this year, having first competed in 2014. Hitting the decade mark feels surreal and a significant milestone in his career.

“Looking up to guys like Cam Zink and Kyle Strait, they’ve been at it for 20 years, which is humbling because I’ve only done half of what those guys have done,” he reflects. He is proud of what he’s accomplished and is equally excited to keep pushing the sport.
For the event, Storch is trying not to pressure himself and plans to keep an open mindset.
“I know what I want to do, and I just want to go with the flow,” explaining that going into the event with too many expectations can be a setback. He’s excited to see what his fellow male competitors bring to the table and watch the women compete in their first-ever Red Bull Rampage.
“I think it’s going to be the biggest Rampage ever. The fact we’re having two contests is great for the sport and feels like it’s truly the Super Bowl of mountain biking.”

