Red Bull Rampage returns in 2021 and celebrates 20-year anniversary

Red Bull Rampage returns in 2021 celebrating the 20-year anniversary of some of the biggest and baddest tricks, lines and moments in freeriding history. The 15th edition of the legendary event will feature 15 of the world’s best riders as they descend upon the rugged desert landscape of southern Utah on Friday, October 15.

Red Bull Rampage has become the truest test of big-mountain skill and mental toughness on a mountain bike. Touted as one of the most challenging events in the world, featuring the world’s best athletes and set in one of the most demanding locations on the planet, the event has become the most coveted title in freeride mountain biking.

No holding back for Tyler McCaul © Paris Gore

How it works

This year, an elite group of 15 riders will carve their ultimate lines into the side of near-vertical sandstone ridges with the help of their two-person build crews. In advance of the competition, riders and their support crew will spend four days building their lines, followed by a rest day and then four practice days.

Picking at the rock © Garth Milan Who'll be celebrating in the finish area come October 25? © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

The competition format itself will remain the same with each rider having the ability to take two runs, but will be ranked based on their highest single run score. All the preparation will end in an epic showdown where only one will ride away as the champion of the 2021 Red Bull Rampage. Stay tuned for an announcement on the final list of confirmed athletes in the coming weeks.

To get an idea of what Red Bull Rampage is all about, watch the 2019 highlights below:

Rampage event highlights

20 years of Rampage

The inaugural Red Bull Rampage was held in 2001 and since then, 14 different events and nine different winners have earmarked their place in the history books. For the 20th anniversary, get ready to celebrate as we not only look back at some of the best moments and stories from over the years, but also highlight the progression, athletes, tricks and technology that have helped shape the contest throughout the years.

Kyle Strait looks out across the venue © Peter Morning

How to watch

Red Bull TV will once again live broadcast all the unbelievable action on October 15, bringing fans closer to the massive drops, intense steeps and insane tricks than ever before. Download the Red Bull TV app now for free and enjoy unrivaled access to other sports events, esports, music and dance videos, movies, clips, documentaries and series.

On-site spectator and ticketing information is still pending per guidelines from local/state/national authorities. Follow @RedBullBike and check back here later this summer for updates on possible ticket sale info.