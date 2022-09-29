Want to be fluent in freeride mountain biking lingo? Here's your chance

If you’re watching Red Bull Rampage for the first time, you could be forgiven for thinking the desert was full of people speaking a different language. But fear not, we're here to help bridge the void between mountain bikers and the rest of the English-speaking world. Read on for a breakdown of mountain-biking vocabulary and some of most-used trick names . This is your Red Bull Rampage dictionary.

360/720

These are degrees of rotation in a jump, so a 360 is one complete circle. These can also be 'cork' which means the rotation is off-axis, like a corkscrew.

1 min See Cam Zink's Best Trick-Winning Rampage 360 Drop Watch the insane 360 drop that earned Cam Zink the Best Trick award at Red Bull Rampage 2014.

Bail

Leaping off the bike to avoid a crash, usually when the rider and the mountain bike are mid-air – something which happens a lot at Rampage.

Blowout

Hitting a tyre so hard that it blows off the rim – not good!

Booter

A huge jump where you have to show maximum commitment. It can also refer to a man-made structure that's designed to give a rider a higher elevation into the air when they jump off it. Such structures were part of Rampage courses in the past.

Graham Agassiz blasts the Polaris RZR booter © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Bottoming out

This is when a rider runs out of suspension travel on a landing. It can be a hard bottom out, smashing the fork (front of the bike) or shock (rear of the bike) into the bottom of its travel range, or a soft bottom out where the rider smoothly hits the limit of the travel.

Buckled wheel

If a wheel buckles under strain it won’t pass through the forks anymore, or if it does the wobble in the wheel throws the bike off balance. Most of the riders use very overbuilt wheels and this rarely happens.

Big mountain riding can take a heavy toll © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Can-can

A trick, or an addition to a trick, that involves the rider taking a foot off the pedal and kicking it out on the other side of the bike like a can-can dancer (kind of). Brandon Semenuk likes to throw can-cans into backflips and other tricks for even more style on the mountain.

Brandon Semenuk sends a signature can-can during Red Bull Rampage 2019 © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

Canyon gap

Just as it sounds, this is a jump that spans a canyon. It’s one of the major features of the current Rampage location, with a sketchy run-in and a landing that requires a sharp pivot to avoid a long fall. Just landing this requires major chops.

Brendan Fairclough's backflip lives long in the memory © Peter Morning/Red Bull Content Pool

Case

This is where a rider comes up short on a landing after a jump or a drop, and there is a particular hard impact with the bike when the landing occurs.

Chundery

No this is not about being sick, which is what the slang term chunder means. The word has a peculiar meaning in mountain biking and a line or trail is described as being chundery if it is made up of lots of rock, loose dirt and debris, and that makes traction difficult.

Chute

A narrow gulley of rock that riders will 'drop in' to and ride down. Often these can be a great way to gather speed, but they can be rocky and don’t leave room for riders to avoid obstacles.

Rampage in a nutshell. Riding a trick off a cliff into a vertical chute © Peter Morning/Red Bull Content Pool

Combo

Where two or more tricks are done in one movement while the rider is in the air. Typically combos are seen more in slopestyle contests but also seen in Rampage by some of the more adventurous athletes when there is enough air time from a jump. Emil Johansson is the king of the combos.

Dialled

Used to describe a run down the Rampage mountain that's perfectly executed.

Downside

A downward slope that usually follows after a jump or a drop that allows a rider to gain speed to the next bit of the line or trail.

Drop

Where a rider jumps off a near-flat take-off and the bike's trajectory in the air is immediately downward or vertical.

It's not every day that you see a tail whip off a drop at Rampage © Garth Milan

Dropping in

This is when riders begin their Rampage run from a standing start at the Rampage start hut on top of the mountain.

Bienvenido Aguado drops in at Red Bull Rampage 2019 © Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool

Feature

This is typically an obstacle or obstacles that are encountered on a run and can differ in terms of technical difficulty. It can describe anything from a jump to a drop to a steep chute when it comes to Rampage. An obstacle can also be man-made. Rampage used to have man-made features, like the Oakley Sender in the past, but recent editions have moved away from man-made features.

Flips - back and front

A flip, whether backflip or frontflip, is one of the most common tricks you will see at Rampage. A rider, usually off a jump, throws their bike and body backwards or frontwards in a full rotation until they face the original direction again.

2 min Body of Work: Kelly McGarry's Huge Canyon Backflip See the physics behind McGarry's incredible 72-ft. canyon backflip at Red Bull Rampage 2013.

Flow

When a rider feels that everything on his line run is super smooth.

Gap jump

A jump where there is distinguishable amount of space between taking off and landing the bike.

Gnar/Gnarly

A term mostly used in mountain biking to describe a course, trail or freeride line that is difficult, dangerous, or in some cases exhilarating to ride.

Hip jumps

A jump on a slopestyle course or freeride line that allows a rider to change direction of their line mid-air. The take-off and landing on a hip jump are not in line with each other.

Kurt Sorge lays it flat over the hip at Rampage © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Hucking

Much like 'sending', but it generally refers to riding off a drop. “Oh wow, she hucked that huge cliff drop.” You might also hear “huck to flat” which is, as it sounds, the act of dropping from a great height onto flat ground. It isn’t good for riders or bikes – a smooth landing is preferred.

Tom van Steenbergen hucks a backflip to landing © Peter Morning/Red Bull Content Pool

Kicker

A jump, usually man-made, that will give the rider a much higher elevation, resulting in more time in the air.

Landing

A sloped transition from air to ground. Building these makes bigger jumps possible.

Line

The sequence of jumps and drops a rider uses to get from top to bottom.

Oppo/Opposite

Much like being left-handed or right-handed, riders have a preference to which way they rotate during tricks. If a rider rotates a way that isn’t their preferred direction while pulling a trick that's them doing an 'opposite'.

Ridgeline

Narrow rocky single track on a mountainside that can be fraught with danger when ridden. Ridgelines feature a lot in Rampage.

Ridgeline traverse at Rampage 2012, Sam Pilgrim © Ian Hylands/Red Bull Content Pool

Riding loose

A rider that is riding with very little control or is on the limit but is still on top of his mountain bike.

Rock roll

This one is simple. A large piece of rock or slab of rock that a rider rolls down off on to another part of his line.

Brendan Fairclough rolling off a huge piece of Rampage mountain rock © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Scrub

This is where a rider clears a jump as low as possible. Looks very stylish when done well.

Sending

This is really just another way of saying 'doing.' One might send a big drop, a canyon gap, or simply 'send it' when committing to a feature.

Steezey

A word that perfectly describes a rider who makes everything on a run or trail ride look stylish and easy.

Step-down

This is where the rider launches down to a lower section of the mountain from a higher section with the use of a lip.

Jaxson Riddle standing at the top of a step-down's take-off © Christian Pondella / Red Bull Content Pool

Step-up

A jump in which a ride lands higher than they took off.

Stoked

A term that had originated in action sports to describe general feelings of happiness and excitement.

Stoppie

The opposite of a wheelie in that the back wheel is lifted and the front wheel is ridden on with some braking applied. At Rampage, a stoppie has often been seen done when the riders come into the finish area at speed and want to stop stylishly.

Superman

The rider take their legs off the bike and stretches their body out behind it, like Superman. Szymon Godziek is famous for these.

If it's Szymon Godziek's run, there's a good chance he'll throw a Superman © Long Nguyen/Red Bull Content Pool

Take-off

This is a crafted lip that sends riders in the air over a lip, gap or simply up in the air.

Washout

A rider's run that comes to unceremonious end when the rider crashes due to his bike tyres losing traction underneath owing to terrain conditions or a bad landing after a jump.

Whip

Similar to the scrub, the whip is a stylistic riding skill. It's when a rider turns their bike and body at an angle over a jump. Unlike the scrub, the rider does the whip with plenty of air over the jump.

More details and explanations of the most common tricks used in mountain bike freeride and slopestyle can be found here .