Riders to watch at Red Bull Rampage 2022
With all the heavy hitters in the sport, it's anyone's game leading into the finals.
Even though features and jumps are still being shaped and finessed, Red Bull Rampage 2022 is already looking to be one for the history books. Nearly a decade ago, these spines, cliffs, and red dirt hosted four unforgettable Rampage competitions, progressing the sport to new heights. Today, riders still draw inspiration from those extraordinary feats while channeling their vision for what's next in freeride mountain biking.
This year's crop of competitors is a mix of new faces and veterans. Some riders are looking to reimagine their old lines, paying homage to iconic moments like the Oakley Icon Sender or Kelly McGarry's canyon gap. Others are looking to do something entirely new, hoping to showcase where the sport is heading.
Unlike other sporting events, Rampage is steeped in history, cultivating enough narratives and backstories to fill a prime-time TV show. So while the dust settles on the athletes’ lines and water dries on landings and takeoffs, take a moment to learn more about a few of the athletes dropping in on Friday, October 21st.
1. All eyes are on newcomer Dylan Stark.
Dylan Stark is this year's dark horse, having emerged within the freeride scene only five years ago. Originally an accomplished BMX rider, Stark shifted his focus to mountain biking when Brandon Semenuk connected with him over social media. Semenuk noticing his natural talent, gifted him one of his old bikes; since then, Stark hasn't looked back. That moment was the catalyst for his now skyrocketing freeride career. Stark has gained a reputation for his daring tricks and effortless style. You can expect a fresh perspective in his line, lots of tricks, and Kelly McGarry's iconic canyon gap. As he puts it, "we've got to hit the canyon gap for McGarry."
2. Cam Zink pays homage to Red Bull Rampage history.
1 min
Red Bull Rampage top moment: Cam Zink's Sender Backflip
Get straight to the highlight reel with Cam Zink's huge Sender Backflip from Red Bull Rampage 2013.
For Cam Zink, returning to this venue feels akin to coming home. It's played host to some of the most pivotal moments in his career, like winning the competition in 2010. In 2010 he sent his iconic 360 off the Oakley Icon Sender, only to follow it with a massive step-down backflip in 2013. These feats forever changed the sport.
Nearly a decade later, Zink is excited to be back and highlight the sport's progression. His plan includes resurrecting the Oakley Icon Sender with close friend Kyle Strait. Unlike the original feature, which was wooden, this year's feature will be "au naturale." His goal is to highlight the innovation in crafting Rampage lines and features. Like the original, the sender will be scarily huge and roughly 68 feet from the takeoff to the landing.
3. Alex Volokhov might be a "rookie," but he doesn't ride like one.
Alex Volokhov is a familiar face at Red Bull Rampage, having been part of Kurt Sorge's dig crew for the last six years. However, this year, he's dropping in as a rider for the first time. Despite being a "rookie," Volokhov has a wealth of experience in the Utah desert that will play to his advantage.
The Nelson, B.C. native is known for his big mountain riding, honing his skills in wild landscapes like B.C., Alaska, and the Utah desert. He'll drop in looker's right, sharing a raw, steep chute with Sorge and Storch. Another notable feature on his line is a series of big, exposed jumps. You can expect to see some big tricks on these hits.
4. Brandon Semenuk is a man of many firsts.
The four-time Red Bull Rampage champion is returning to the site where he claimed his first-ever Rampage victory. On top of chasing his fifth Rampage win, Semenuk boldly decided to compete this week in both Rampage and the ARA Rally Championship. After the course walk, Semenuk bolted onto a flight to Michigan and straight into the driver's seat for his last rally race of the season, ultimately winning the championship title at the 2022 ARA Rally Championship.
4 min
Brandon Semenuk’s winning run
Watch Brandon Semenuk’s winning performance at Red Bull Rampage 2019.
Despite losing some digging hours on his line to race rally, Semenuk hopes to carry that winning streak to his mountain biking. His line will mix old features and new creations. Already Semenuk is catching everyone's attention with his bold, fall-line drop straight off the starting gate.
5. Expect a giant 360 from Carson Storch.
While the eight-time Rampage competitor has never competed at this venue, he distinctly remembers watching each competition live, drawing inspiration from the many mountain biking firsts that unfolded.
Last year, Carson Storch crashed right before finals, ultimately missing out on competition day. Using that setback as motivation, Storch is hungrier than ever to be back in Utah. His determination and hyper-focus have all the ingredients to translate into an awe-inspiring line. His goal for this year is to have a 50/50 mix of big mountain riding and big tricks. Considering he's an ace in big spins, expect to see at least one big 360 in his line.
6. Brett Rheeder Returns After a One-Year Rampage Hiatus
The former Rampage champion was absent from last year's competition due to a last-minute injury. These days, Brett Rheeder is back to doing what he does best, riding with his quintessential style and an endless bag of complex tricks.
Initially a mainstay in the slopestyle scene with seven Crankworx wins, Rheeder worked diligently to be a contender in the big mountain freeride scene. This year, he'll be riding lookers left of the course. It wouldn't be a Rheeder line without a handful of big features. Near the top of his line, he's building a significant flat drop, leaving us all wondering what kind of trick will follow. Perhaps a front flip, 360, or a backflip one-foot can? We'll have to wait and see.
Want to know where to watch this year’s competition? Red Bull TV and ESPN+ have you covered with a live broadcast of finals day on Friday, October 21st. Red Bull Rampage will be streamed live exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States, and on Red Bull TV in all other countries. The event will be available to watch as a replay on demand on both ESPN+ and Red Bull TV following the competition.