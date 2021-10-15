Riders give their final thoughts ahead of Red Bull Rampage 2021

20 years ago, a group of bold thinkers, dirt jumpers and downhill racers hiked their bikes up to a rocky outcrop in the Utah desert. They were all part of an unprecedented event called Red Bull Rampage .

These days, it's known as the most iconic competition in mountain biking. But at the time, these riders didn't know what Red Bull Rampage was going to become. They were merely interested in testing limits of what was possible on two wheels, and they succeeded year after year.

While the terrain is now greater , the bikes newer and the tricks even more jaw-dropping, the premise remains the same: to push the envelope of freeride mountain biking. At this year’s event, expect to see nothing less.

Over the past nine days, athletes have spent many hours moving dirt, sculpting jumps and mentally prepping for each feature on their line. After nearly two years of waiting, the world’s best freeriders are ready to put on a show just as those pioneers did long ago.

Watch Carson Storch 's course preview of his Red Bull Rampage 2021 line below:

Course preview with Carson Storch

We caught up with some of the riders on the last day of practice to hear more about their thoughts going into game day, and what we might expect in their runs.

Jaxson Riddle

“Practice went amazing this morning and I finally finished riding all of my lines. Now I’m just working through tricks and what I want to do for finals. I’m pumped with how it’s going. I’m excited about the step-down to hip feature that we built, as well as the big left hip to step down at the bottom. I rode that this morning for the first time today and it was a crazy feeling.”

Jaxson was constantly riding in practice to get comfortable on his line © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Szymon Godziek

“I’m feeling good, but know that there’s still a lot to do. My line is not finished yet – just the middle section is missing. I’m hoping to test it this evening. Except for that, I’ve ridden the rest of my lines a few times during each practice day, so that feels good. I’m excited for the biggest drop in my line, which I’ve heard is the tallest drop here. I want to spin a 360 on it and if it doesn’t happen during practice, then I’ll try it in my first run.”

Tom Van Steenbergen

“We got lots of riding yesterday morning and now we’re just on a bit of a wind hold, but it sounds like it will be good. Right now, I plan to wait and ride as much as I can in the morning. I feel ready and can’t wait. It’s going to be awesome. I decided to switch up my line this year and went to a completely different ridge. I’m going off a bigger drop that I share with [Kurt] Sorge, and I’m stoked for that one. That’s going to be the big one for me.”

Szymon Godziek is hoping to wow the judges with a few tricks in his run © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Ethan Nell

“Last day of practice today and I got all of my line dialed in and linked everything together top to bottom. I’m feeling really good about it, but still have some tricks I want to tick off today [in practice]. When it comes to my run, I have a couple of features that scare me. I’ve got a big flat spin I’ve got to do on the ridge. But I think it will go well. I also have a big lily pad drop that is pretty technical that I’d like to trick as well, so hopefully, everything goes smoothly."

Ethan Nell is feeling more confident for finals after some solid practice © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Tyler McCaul

"The practice has been going awesome. Honestly, I’m having more fun than usual, which is always good. I have a pretty flowy line that rides like a set of dirt jumps with heavy braking between each set. There’s some big stuff in it, but it’s all flowing well. I’ve also hit everything, which is pretty rare for me before event day. I just have one flip that I was hoping to do in practice but we got some wind, so I hope to do it in the morning before the run. I decided to switch up my line this year, mostly because I wanted to start fresh. I rode my previous line at this venue to its potential and instead found something new that excites me."

When a rider like Tyler starts adding style, you know they're feeling good © Paris Gore / Red Bull Content Pool

Kyle Strait

“I feel great. The winds stayed down and [Cam Zink] and I did 98 percent of our line. We only have 2% left to ride – though it consists of a big 2 percent. For example, the big drop in the chute. But I’m feeling good and the main features on my line are the same as my run from 2017. Cam Zink and I changed a few things in a few sections. After watching the runs from 2017, we changed a few things to keep the speed up a bit more with hopes of getting a better score.”

Kyle and Cam's chute is one of the steepest features at the venue © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Reed Boggs

“I’m feeling good, confident, and I'm relaxed. I feel like I have my blinders on and am focusing on myself and my private ridge. I’m happy to be here and in the mix with all these riders. [My line] has been a big build because we had no one to team up with, which was just myself and my two builders. It’s been a lot to put a whole run together with three people, and my boys are still building and should be finished by tonight. I’ll just need a couple of hits on it and then I’ll be ready.”

The riders are feeling excited and confident leading up to the event © Christian Pondella / Red Bull Content Pool

Now for the main event

After one more brief practice session, the riders will hike up to the start gate on Friday, October 15. Given the ample time they’ve spent on their bikes, spirits are high leading up to the big day. Most of the riders have practised a top-to-bottom run and even teased a few tricks.

Each athlete is taking their own unique approach, keeping everyone – even the judges – on their toes. Based on what we’ve seen thus far in practice, those original pioneers of the 2001 event will be proud of how these 12 riders continue to carry the freeride torch onwards. It's going to be one for the history books.

How to watch

This year, Red Bull Rampage fans watching around the world will be able to experience innovative new virtual production technologies added to the live broadcast – all thanks to updated augmented reality (AR) features and visual enhancements to the Red Bull TV app .

Utilizing state-of-the-art virtual production technology, drone footage and an enhanced second screen experience, the broadcast will bring fans even closer to the action and provide more viewing angles of the riders, the course and the lines than ever before, changing the way viewers experience the live event at home.

Red Bull TV’s live coverage of the event will be broadcast on Friday, October 15 in eight languages (English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Spanish and Russian) – click here to learn what time all the action gets under way and much more .