Red Bull Rampage revives an iconic venue for 2024

Amid a contest field of the best freeride athletes in the world, one of the stars at Red Bull Rampage is the venue itself. Unlike most sporting competitions, where athletes duke it out in stadiums, fields, or pre-built courses, the sprawling desert mesas of Virgin, Utah comprise the course of the event. Riders will descend into this unforgiving environment, navigate exposure, soar over cliffs, and fly through near-vertical chutes in hopes of wowing the judges with lines they designed and crafted from the ground up. No two venues are alike, and each course has its unique character in the form of canyons, boulders, and exposed drop offs.
For the 2024 event, the men will compete at the 2018/19 site, which previously hosted two memorable Red Bull Rampage competitions. It is the steepest and tallest of all the previous venues, adding 150 feet of vertical to the start. The lines are much more fall line, precipitously dropping from the summit to the base. For the inaugural women’s event, the women will compete at a new site looker’s left of the 2018/19 venue, working with a fresh canvas to build their lines. Their venue is the first new competition site introduced since 2018.
The 2018/19 course had many fan-favorite features that became part of the contest's lore. This venue was uniquely covered with colossal boulders, and a few athletes saw these rocks as an opportunity rather than an obstacle to avoid.
Brendan Fairclough famously hit a rock drop he nicknamed “Dwayne Johnson.” The on-off feature sent him over a massive drop with a landing that had no room for error. His line also featured an iconic 50-foot canyon gap and a precipitous chute he nicknamed “The Crack.”
Brandon Semenuk also craftily used a boulder in his 2019 winning line. The four-time champion created a unique on-off feature with a giant boulder, which fed him into the steepest part of his run: a technical double drop. Another standout from his line was a lilypad on-off in the middle of a vast cliff drop, which, during his final 2019 run, he linked together with a flat-drop backflip. Top to bottom, Semenuk’s line felt plucked from one of his trademark film projects.
One common denominator at all Red Bull Rampage venues is cliffs. There’s no shortage of them. At the 2018/19 site, The “Price is Right” drop was a standout feature for its many takeoffs from its cliffside, utilized by riders like Syzmon Godziek, Kyle Strait, Cam Zink, Tom Van Steenbergen, and Tyler McCaul. Kyle Strait’s takeoff on the left side of the drop sent him 69 feet from the takeoff to the landing, making it one of the most daunting drops at the venue. Another notable drop is the towering 55-foot cliff near the bottom of the course, initially hit by Kurt Sorge, Ethan Nell, Adolf Silva, and Tom Van Steenbergen. Steenbergen backflipped it both in 2018 and 2019, earning him the Best Trick Award in 2018 and a 3rd place finish in 2019.
It is common for riders to revisit their old lines when returning to a previous site. With 14 of the 18 men who have competed here before, we will surely see some familiar features integrated and reworked into this year’s competition. However, every Red Bull Rampage competition is distinctly its own, and both the men and women are sure to put on a show and progress the sport.
