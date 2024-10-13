Bike
MTB
Brandon Semenuk wins Red Bull Rampage 2024, the only five-time event winner
Seventeen riders descended Southwest Utah’s red rock cliffs, delivering some of the most progressive riding and biggest moments yet at Red Bull Rampage.
It was anyone’s game for the win at Red Bull Rampage 2024, but ultimately, Brandon Semenuk from Canada emerged victorious with a run worthy of the history books.
The men’s event left spectators on the edge of their seats, with no shortage of suspense. Ultimately, Brandon Semenuk claimed his fifth win, fighting for the victory up until the last second. The Canadian started his first run strong, wowing with a highly technical tail whip into his double drop. But what was looking like a podium-worthy run, came to a halt when Semenuk crashed while attempting a flip whip. After a grueling two and half hour wind hold, Semenuk returned to the start gate to go again. Once he found the right weather window, Semenuk descended, stomping both his tail whip and flip whip, earning a 92.73 for the run and his fifth Red Bull Rampage victory.
“I’m just stoked to build a cool line, hang out with my friends, and get down to the bottom,” Semenuk says. “It was a really exciting event to watch. Some of the riding is on such a crazy level. I have good people around me and I’m happy to get down the hill.”
Poland’s Szymon Godziek claimed the silver, stunning with a backflip on the biggest drop on the venue. Godziek was firing on all cylinders this week, sending that same drop 95 feet from takeoff to landing in practice. He brought that same energy to his first and only run, starting with a front flip, followed by a backflip on the Price is Right, a 360, and a double backflip on his final jump. The entire line was daring and had little room for error, but his vision paid off, earning him a 91.66.
Taking 3rd place was Tyler McCaul, a Red Bull Rampage veteran who previously competed at this venue in 2018 and 2019, placing 6th and 5th. Instead of using his old line, McCaul made the bold choice to reinvent it, and one feature that caught everyone’s attention was a spine-chilling step down canyon gap, measuring 74 feet from takeoff to landing. On top of the highly consequential canyon, McCaul integrated a backflip, sui no hander, and flip nac, putting him in 3rd with a score of 90.66.
Beyond the podium, the progression was evident all across the roster. Great Britain's Brendan Fairclough won the brand new Samsung Galaxy Trailblazer Award for his line full of creative features. Spain’s Bienvenido Aguado Alba won the BFGoodrich Tires Toughness Award for riding in the finals despite a heavy crash the day before on his canyon gap. The rider-voted McGazza Spirit award went to Ethan Nell, for his Red Bull Rampage return and solid run. The DECKED Digger Award went to the team of Brandon Semenuk, Justin Wyper and Evan Young, who have worked closely with the five-time champion for years. Lastly, the Utah Sports Commission Best Trick Award went to Tom Van Steenbergen for throwing a front flip on the biggest drop in his line.
“It feels pretty damn awesome to win [Best Trick], I’m super stoked on the front flip.” says Van Steenbergen. “[The front flip] was the plan way in advance and it took a lot of work to get it.”
01
Final Results
Rider
Score
Brandon Semenuk
92.73
Szymon Godziek
91.66
Tyler McCaul
90.66
Tom Van Steenbergen
89.33
Kurt Sorge
87.16
Thomas Genon
85.83
Carson Storch
85.00
Adolf Silva
83.50
Ethan Nell
82.33
Kyle Strait
78.66
Brendan Fairclough
76.00
Reed Boggs
74.66
Talus Turk
72.00
Luke Whitlock
70.66
Tom Isted
50.53
Bienvenido Aguado Alba
DNF
Both the men’s and women’s broadcasts are now available to watch via replay on Red Bull TV, and two highlight shows will air Sunday, October 27 on ESPN2 at 5:00pm ET/2:00pm PT.
Men's competition
The world’s toughest big mountain freeride mountain bike competition continues to progress the sport.
