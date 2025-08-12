Red Bull Rampage 2025: Women's lineup

The 19th edition of Red Bull Rampage is back in its new two-day format, this October, as the world’s premier big mountain freeride event welcomes the sport’s top female athletes for the second time. These trailblazing riders will take on the legendary cliffs and spines of Virgin, Utah, crafting lines that fuse technical mastery with bold creativity. Women’s finals unfold on Thursday, October 16, ahead of the men’s contest two days later.

Camila Noguiera , ARG

Born in the south of Argentina, Cami moved to the states, ultimately settling in Bellingham, Wash. Mountain biking has been a passion since she was a child, and she’s fortunate enough to now call it a career. She says that freeride has fully been a part of her lifestyle for as long as she can remember. Every day, she works hard to grow as an athlete and inspire others through her riding.

Casey Brown , CAN

A dedicated freerider since she was a grom, Casey has been in pursuit of competing in Red Bull Rampage since she was 17. Of Kiwi/Canadian heritage, Casey has a long history of being a passionate mountain biking. She loves the tech and gnar as much as the big jumps and wants to deposit the same love of the sport for the next generation.

Hannah Bergemann , USA

Hannah grew up in Hood River, Ore. but now resides in Bellingham, Wash. She spent her younger years embracing outdoor sport with skiing and mountain biking, and has been obsessed with bike since. Her biggest goal is to push and grow freeride while also building community, creating space, and being a good role model for women to participate in the sport.

Robin Goomes , NZL

From the Chatham Islands, New Zealand, Robin Currently residing in Rotorua, NZ. Loves puppies and biking. When I'm not biking you will find me under the stars trying to communicate with Aliens.

Vaea Verbeeck , CAN

Vaea is a self-proclaimed lover of all bikes, desiring to be challenged in all disciplines of the sport. She’s participated in downhill World Cup racing for 10 years and won several Crankworx cross-discipline overall titles, and now desires to charge into the freeride world.

Vinny Armstrong , NZL

Born and raised in New Zealand, Vinny has been mountain biking since age 4. In this time, she always gravitated toward freeride where she loves to throw down big air jumps and push the limits of her creativity on the bike. Whether she’s at a competition throwing down big whips, riding at a Big Air Freeride event or working on a film project, she wants her style to speak for itself and to inspire others.

Georgia Astle , British Columbia, CAN

While Georgia grew up in Whistler, British Canada, Canada she only discovered the bike park at age 16, where she then became completely hooked to biking. Since then she has made a career out of racing downhill and enduro to finally making the move to the Freeride scene.

Chelsea Kimball , USA

Originally from Mesa, Arizona, Chelsea loves mountain biking and says it’s given her everything she could wish for. She loves pushing the limits to see how far she can go in the sport while trying to share and grow the community.

CJ Selig , USA

As described by her friend and Red Bull Rampage competitor Szymon Godziek, she has been pushing her limits as an athlete, and is confident with big drops and jumps. She is no stranger to going big and plans to combine the right approach, mentality and training to compete this year.

Harriet, also known as Haz, is an Australian freerider and slopestyle athlete with a strong foundation in BMX and MTB racing. Born in Canberra, Australia she spend most of the year travelling for events and film projects and in off season, trains in the diverse landscape of New Zealand.

Janelle Soukup , USA

Janelle Soukup is a 19-year-old freeride mountain biker from Centennial, CO, currently studying Mechanical Engineering. Even with a full course load, she has made the time to progress and push her riding forward, all while having fun and staying true to why she started.

Kirsten Van Horne , CAN

Kirsten is a 23 year old freeride mountain biker from Nelson BC, Canada. Riding seriously for the past 7 years, she prides herself in knowing her limits but being able to push herself and the sport in a controlled and calculated way.

