Robin Goomes wins the first Red Bull Rampage women’s competition

Bike
The women’s debut at Red Bull Rampage featured no shortage of mind-bending tricks and harrowing terrain. The coveted prize was ultimately claimed by Robin Goomes with 85 points, wowing the judges with two big backflips. The flips also earned her the Utah Sports Commission Best Trick Award. In addition to her tricks, Goomes stomped her 41-foot drop, and cleanly weaved down her top technical chute. Her line was a nod to the old school Red Bull Rampage runs, gnarly and technical, which she felt embodied the spirit of freeride.
“It hasn’t yet sunk in,” Goomes says reflecting on the win. “It’s been such a process, so I’m trying to take it all in and enjoy it. I’m so stoked for my crew, they’ve gone so hard. If anything I’ve done it for them, the sport, and all the other riders.” Winning the Best Trick Award was a surprise bonus for the Kiwi, and she was equally excited that all her competitors put on a show.
Claiming 2nd place was Canadian Georgia Astle, who was originally an alternate, not expecting to compete this year. In September Astle got the call that she’d made the start list, and she rose to the occasion. The former racer rode with confidence, demonstrating her precision by stomping her 41-foot marquee drop, and flowing through one technical section after another. Her run earned her a score of 79 points.
Rounding out the podium is the godmother of freeride, Casey Brown, with a score of 77.33. Brown was the first woman to complete a top-to-bottom run in practice, carrying that momentum in her final run. Her standout feature was the “Laundry Chute,” a highly exposed rock roll drop that Brown considered one of the gnarliest things she’s ever ridden. Brown also won the McGazza Spirit Award for her tenacity and contributions to the women’s freeride movement.
01
Final Results
Rider
Score
Robin Goomes
85.00
Georgia Astle
79.00
Casey Brown
77.33
Vaea Verbeeck
72.66
Vero Sandler
71.00
Vinny Armstrong
65.00
Chelsea Kimball
62.37
Beyond the top three riders, plenty of moments wowed the crowd. Vaea Verbeeck won the brand new Samsung Galaxy Trailblazer Award for her progressive and inventive line. Argentina’s Cami Nogueria won the BFGoodrich Tires Toughness Award for attempting her burly 51-foot drop in practice. Despite not being able to compete in finals, Nogueria remains determined to be back next year and make her mark at the event. Lastly, the DECKED Digger Award went to the team of New Zealander Vinny Armstrong.
The women’s broadcast will air this evening on October 10 at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT simulcast on ESPN+, Red Bull TV, and Red Bull Bike’s YouTube channel, with a highlight show on Sunday, October 27 on ESPN2 at 5:00pm ET/2:00pm PT. Watch the men’s broadcast on Saturday, October 12 at 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT on ESPN+ in the U.S. and on Red Bull TV in all other countries.
Stay tuned for the full event recap, breaking down all the highlights and action that unfolded in Utah.