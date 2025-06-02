Cowboy grit meets fitness competition at Red Bull Rancher Strong debut

Maggi Thorne: 8-time American Ninja Warrior competitor, motivational speaker, and mother of three who became renowned for inspiring individuals to "Never Give Up" through her athletic achievements and empowering messages.

Yarizett Breunig: Known as "Ninja Yari," Yarizett is a five-time American Ninja Warrior competitor, biochemist and mother who transformed personal adversity into a mission to inspire resilience through movement.

Tee Jackson: A.K.A. "Onesie Ninja", Tee is a physical therapist and American Ninja Warrior athlete who’s passionate about making fitness fun and functional.

Stephanie Vincent: Owner of Vincent Farms outside of Houston, where she runs a successful dairy and protein business. Before becoming a rancher and mom, she competed in CrossFit in Phoenix, ultimately shifting her focus to raising a family and building a hands-on agricultural operation.

Shea Fisher-Durfey: Popular Australian country singer and former rodeo champion with six No. 1 hits, who’s now based in Texas, where she juggles music, ranch life, and entrepreneurship.

Michelle Warnky Buurma: 11-time American Ninja Warrior competitor, motivational speaker, and co-owner of Movement Lab Ohio, where she trains others in ninja and obstacle course fitness.

Jeri D’Aurelio: U.S. Army JAG Corps lawyer and veteran American Ninja Warrior competitor who reached the Las Vegas Finals. Based in Colorado Springs, she now balances a demanding legal career with elite athletic pursuits.

Barclay Stockett: Known as "Sparkly Ninja", Barclay is an 8-time American Ninja Warrior competitor and former gymnast known for conquering tough obstacles as the shortest athlete to ever clear the Warped Wall and Jumping Spider.

Shelby Horton: Professional rodeo athlete and real-life rancher dedicated to showing that fitness benefits all ages. She blends gym workouts with ranch life to build resilience and push her limits.

Tiana Webberley: Known as "Sweet T", Tiana is a professional stuntwoman and 8-time American Ninja Warrior competitor, who holds a degree in kinesiology and has appeared in films like Baywatch and Zombieland: Double Tap.