Red Bull Rap IQ Episode 1: Westside Boogie, Brittany Sky, GRIP and Dee Moe
Without giving away too much about the upcoming season, what are some of your favorite moments from being on set that fans can look out for?
I gotta say, I love how Red Bull is not only giving me the freedom to be an “unorthodox gameshow host,” but they’re actually encouraging it! Rappers can really open up and show they’re personality if they don’t feel like everything is super formal, so to be able to joke around and clown them makes the show that much more fun. It also helps that Red Bull has a great relationship with some pretty DOPE artists so expect to see some real talent on the show!
Your trivia questions can range from naming popular artists collabs throughout history to some pretty challenging questions – even ones that involve math. Have you ever been surprised by how much hip-hop knowledge the contestants have? Has anyone in particular surprised you the most?
So far, literally EVERY episode has been full of surprises! Some of these young guys REALLY know hip-hop. I think the most surprises came from their answers to our ridiculous questions - and yes, that does include math problems! This isn’t your regular game show. Our goal isn’t to show off/clown their hip-hop knowledge. It’s to show off their personalities. I aim to get the rappers to show their audience a side of them they barely get to see. And if they show off their hip-hop smarts along the way then even better!
Your point system on the show is almost as entertaining to watch as the trivia itself. How do you determine which team wins a question and how many points they’re awarded (or deducted)?
These rappers are VERY competitive. You have to be in their craft. That’s why my ridiculous questions and point system works. If the questions and flow of the show were normal, it would be TOO serious. Making it so that things don’t matter lets us concentrate on the fun. But with that said, some of the rapper definitely still get pissed when I give points to the other team for something completely stupid. Luckily for me, I enjoy that too.
What do you think is the biggest challenge of hosting a game show and how do you keep the contestants engaged throughout the show?
The biggest challenges is the balance. Hitting all the beats of what you have to say and clearly explaining rules of a game can be challenging. Add controlling four huge personalities to that and you got a lot of work to do! But I thrive in chaos, and I love the freedom to improvise, so it’s comfortable. My hope is that these elements (which content producers usually shy away from) is what makes this show unique. I mean who wants to see their favorite rappers on a basic and boring game show?
If you could curate your own episode of Red Bull Rap IQ, who would you feature on it and why?
I personally love the balance of comedians and rappers in Red Bull Rap IQ, but I’ve found that some of these rappers are just as funny as the comedians in real life! So personality is going to be key. Right now, I think an amazing show would include hilarious rappers like Boosie, Cardi B, Lil Uzi, Tyler the Creator, Vince Staples or even Lil Nas X! As far as comedians go, I think these artists would pair perfectly with people like DC Young Fly, Tony Baker, Kevin Hart, or Druski. Honestly, Druski and Jack Harlow need to be on the show together! I want all funny friends in the industry! Even Meth and Red!