© JD Deputat
Music
Red Bull Rap IQ Episode 2: P-Lo, LaRussell, HeyKujo and Cris Sosa
New episodes of Red Bull Rap IQ will launch monthly on the Red Bull 1520 YouTube channel.
Red Bull Rap IQ is back with the second episode of the new series featuring Bay Area rappers LaRussell and P-Lo joined by comedian Cris Sosa and artist HeyKujo.
Based on the popular French format, Red Bull Rap Jeu, Red Bull Rap IQ invites hip-hop's rising stars and tastemakers to battle it out and see who’s the ultimate rap genius. Host Patrick Cloud keeps the score as two teams flex their hip-hop knowledge in multiple rounds of challenges and trivia.
In this latest episode, LaRussell, known for dropping six albums in the span of one year, shows off his math chops, Patrick introduces the first-ever Red Bull Rap IQ “Sauce Counter” thanks to Cris Sosa, and P-Lo makes an impressive save in the “Bounce That Track” challenge.
The full episode of Red Bull Rap IQ is out now on Red Bull 1520.