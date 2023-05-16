Red Bull Rap IQ Episode 3: Buddy, D Smoke, WeezyWTF and Eutel Wallace

It was tight. I remember that I was super eager and gung ho about it. I remember I had the option to either take a plane to Atlanta and take a meeting with Jermaine Dupree because he was interested in working with me or I could just drive to Hollywood and meet Pharrell. And this was before I ever been on a plane. I wasn't big on traveling, and I felt like a trip to Atlanta would take up a lot of time. So, we just drove up to Hollywood to kick it with Pharrell. Pharrell has always been the coolest, you know what I mean? With the BBC, Ice Cream and the chain, for sure. He (Pharell) always had the swag; you know what I mean? I pulled up with my mom. I just played him a couple of songs. He was super interested, and he was down to work. He wanted to get on contract.

Working with Pharell came with a lot of firsts. It was my first time in Miami and we was at South Beach Studios and then we was at the Circle House going up. That's when I started meeting other celebrities he would work with. Artists like Robin Thicke, Miley Cyrus, a bunch of random people, oh yeah Mac Miller too. I'm just like making all these new friends in the industry. One time even Snoop Dogg pulled up on me. Me and Snoop made a song. It was an amazing experience. I feel like back then was one of the last times I feel like artists went through artist development. That's not a thing anymore with artists.