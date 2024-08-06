Red Bull Rap IQ: Lakeyah, Monela, LouLou Gonzalez and Presephanii
© Brandee Allen
Music

Red Bull Rap IQ: Lakeyah, Monela, LouLou Gonzalez and Persephanii

Watch the full episode now on Red Bull 1520.
By Riley Hunter
1 min readPublished on
On the latest episode of Red Bull Rap IQ, rappers Monaleo and Lakeyah are joined by comedian LouLou Gonzalez and fashion model Persephanii for an impressive showdown of hip hop trivia!
Can't miss moments: Persephanii pulling out a deep cut collab by Beanie Sigel and Black Rob that the judges had to fact check. LouLou Gonzalez' craaazy Kendrick Lamar and 2 Chainz impressions.
Lakeyah, LouLou Gonzalez, Monela and Persephanii with Patrick Cloud

Persephanii and Lakeyah team up

Monela and LouLou Gonzalez team up

Monela and LouLou Gonzalez play Red Bull Rap IQ

Persephanii,Lakeyah and Patrick Cloud

Persephanii and Lakeyah play Red Bull Rap IQ

Monela and LouLou Gonzalez win Red Bull Rap IQ

Music