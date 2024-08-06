© Brandee Allen
Music
Red Bull Rap IQ: Lakeyah, Monela, LouLou Gonzalez and Persephanii
Watch the full episode now on Red Bull 1520.
On the latest episode of Red Bull Rap IQ, rappers Monaleo and Lakeyah are joined by comedian LouLou Gonzalez and fashion model Persephanii for an impressive showdown of hip hop trivia!
Can't miss moments: Persephanii pulling out a deep cut collab by Beanie Sigel and Black Rob that the judges had to fact check. LouLou Gonzalez' craaazy Kendrick Lamar and 2 Chainz impressions.
