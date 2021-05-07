Everything You Need to Know about Red Bull Recharged 2021

Red Bull Recharged 2021 Announcement

Two years ago, Red Bull teamed up with Ben Ferguson and Mark McMorris to inject more life into the competitive snowboarding scene. The end result: Red Bull Recharged. In 2019, Red Bull Recharged changed the competitive landscape by re-writing the format and judging of traditional competitive snowboard events and in 2021, it looks to do it once again.

With a hand-built course by the world-renowned course architect Frank Wells (as well as input from all of the invited athletes), the gathering will incorporate all aspects of terrain park riding—jumps, rails, transition and flow.

With an athlete field as varied and as talented as this, it’s sure to spark the stoke and ignite some much-needed change in the competitive landscape.

Here’s everything you need to know about how Red Bull Recharged is going down:

The Riders

Almost two dozen of the best park riders on earth will be vying for the top spot and the superlative awards at the 2021 Red Bull Recharged. The field includes specialists in every discipline.

—Ben Ferguson

—Mark McMorris

—Hailey Langland

—Nik Baden

—Red Gerard

—Maddie Mastro

—Gabe Ferguson

—Brock Crouch

––Nora Beck

—Dusty Henricksen

—Jared Elston

—Jamie Anderson

––Emma Crosby

—Jake Canter

—Raibu Katayama

—Queralt Castellet

—Judd Henkes

—Luke Winkelmann

—Zeb Powell

—Scott Blum

—Sean FitzSimons

—Danny Davis

—Takeru Otsuka

––Zak Hale

The Course

Constructed by Frank Wells, one of the world’s best park builders, this course features every element of terrain park riding in one top-to-bottom run. A rail island, a right transition jump, a left transition jump, a 65-foot stepover, a right pipe wall, a left pipe wall, a right hip and a left hip. The way the course has been developed, designed and built will ultimately crown the world’s best terrain park rider as they will need to incorporate all of the elements and tricks in their skillset to pull off a top-to-bottom full pull in order to be crowned champion.

How It’s Judged

Nine men and three women will advance to the final day of Red Bull Recharged and Chris Grenier, Tom “T-Bird” Monterosso and Gabe Taylor will whittle the field down for finals based upon creativity, variety, trick difficulty and originality during the days leading up to the finals. The manner in which each rider approaches the course will be just as important as the tricks that they do on it. An unorthodox approach mixed with good tricks will score well compared to a more standardized approach with massive tricks. Originality is key in this event, as it is all about enacting change and revitalizing the stagnancy of competitive snowboarding.

The Setting

With over 3,500 acres of rideable terrain and an annual snowfall accumulation that exceeds 400 inches, Mammoth Mountain presents the perfect venue for park progression. There are few mountains in the world that could host a gathering of this nature. From the early 2000 Grenade days to the modern-day gold standard for parks, Mammoth is the perfect place to host a snowboard event of this caliber.

How To Watch

Stay tuned to find out which riders advance to the final day of Red Bull Recharged and you can find all the information on redbull.com/recharged2021 and across the @RedBullSnow, @SlushtheMagazine and @MammothMountain social media channels.