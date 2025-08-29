© Lake Geneva Cruise Line
Racing the docks: Red Bull Rush Delivery lands in Lake Geneva
Lake Geneva’s legendary mailboat jumpers meet Red Bull’s love of competition. Here’s what to know about the daring new event that brings lake life to the fast lane.
Red Bull Rush Delivery is a brand-new competition that transforms a century-old Lake Geneva tradition into a thrilling spectator event. For more than 100 years, Lake Geneva Cruise Line mail runners have leapt from moving boats to deliver mail to lakeside residents’ docks — sprinting to complete the task before the boat pulls away. Red Bull’s version takes this classic challenge to the next level, inviting anyone with speed and agility to try their hand at the historic run.
This September, that heritage takes a bold new form. Red Bull Rush Delivery is a fresh competition inspired by the legendary mail runners, inviting everyday athletes to test their speed and balance in front of a live crowd.
“We’re proud of our Lake Geneva history and traditions, and our skilled mailboat jumpers are one of America’s last remaining mailboat deliveries,” said Bill Gage Jr., third-generation owner of Lake Geneva Cruise Line. “Every summer, tourists and locals alike enjoy watching our mail runners try and make it back to the boat in time, so we’re thrilled that Red Bull is wanting to be a part of this history and taking this time-honored legacy to a broader audience.”
Unlike the traditional route that stretches across 75 lakeside homes, Red Bull Rush Delivery condenses the challenge to two specially built docks on Lake Geneva’s Riviera Beach. The format is simple: forty competitors, two at a time, leaping from a moving boat, delivering mail, and racing back aboard before time runs out. Each runner gets just one chance to record their best time.
The stakes rise in the final round. The top 10 runners will return to the docks, this time navigating everyday obstacles — flower planters, boating gear, and more — in a test that mirrors what seasoned mail runners face every summer. The fastest and most agile will be crowned the first Red Bull Rush Delivery champion.
01
When is Red Bull Rush Delivery?
Saturday, September 20
02
Where is Red Bull Rush Delivery?
Riviera Beach, Lake Geneva. 812 Wrigley Drive.
Where can I register for Red Bull Rush Delivery?
03
What time does is Red Bull Rush Delivery begin?
Doors open at 11 a.m., and the competition begins at noon
What is the admission for Red Bull Rush Delivery?
Admission to Red Bull Rush Delivery is free.