Racing the docks: Red Bull Rush Delivery lands in Lake Geneva

is a brand-new competition that transforms a century-old Lake Geneva tradition into a thrilling spectator event. For more than 100 years, Lake Geneva Cruise Line mail runners have leapt from moving boats to deliver mail to lakeside residents’ docks — sprinting to complete the task before the boat pulls away. Red Bull’s version takes this classic challenge to the next level, inviting anyone with speed and agility to try their hand at the historic run.

This September, that heritage takes a bold new form. Red Bull Rush Delivery is a fresh competition inspired by the legendary mail runners, inviting everyday athletes to test their speed and balance in front of a live crowd.

This September, that heritage takes a bold new form. Red Bull Rush Delivery is a fresh competition inspired by the legendary mail runners, inviting everyday athletes to test their speed and balance in front of a live crowd.

This September, that heritage takes a bold new form. Red Bull Rush Delivery is a fresh competition inspired by the legendary mail runners, inviting everyday athletes to test their speed and balance in front of a live crowd.