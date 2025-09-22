© Mike Killion / Red Bull Content Pool
Freerunning
First-ever Red Bull Rush Delivery brings tradition to life in Wisconsin
Lake Geneva’s storied mailboat tradition leapt into the spotlight as Red Bull turned a century-old ritual into a high-speed showdown.
On the shores of Lake Geneva, a summer tradition that began more than a century ago was reborn with a burst of energy. The first-ever Red Bull Rush Delivery transformed the iconic mailboat jumping ritual into a full-scale competition, drawing forty competitors and thousands of spectators to Riviera Beach on September 20, 2025.
The challenge was as thrilling as it was unforgiving: leap from a moving boat, sprint down the dock to deliver mail, and scramble back aboard before the vessel pulled away. A fall in the water meant elimination.
Adding to the spectacle, Red Bull athlete Pasha Petkuns electrified the crowd with a freestyle exhibition run that combined flips, cartwheels, and vaults across the historic course. “Here, there is no hesitation,” Petkuns said. “You need speed, precision, no hesitation — you just need to be perfect. Seeing random people trying it and not being afraid is beautiful. People just want to be part of something cool like Red Bull Rush Delivery.”
The day culminated in a nail-biting final round where the course stretched longer and added obstacles like dual mailboxes and everyday lakeside hurdles. Local runner Nathan Kallestad surged to victory with a blistering 10.97-second run, edging out freerunners Cole Kovensky (11.03) and Hero DW (11.127).
“It’s pretty cool to win,” Kallestad said. “It’s a national spotlight on Lake Geneva, and for someone locally to pull it off is a neat thing. My approach was just to not fall off the boat and run pretty fast — if I could do that, it’d be a good day.”
For Lake Geneva, the event was more than just a race — it was a celebration of heritage and community. “Our excursion company goes back to the 1870s, and we’ve been delivering mail for the United States Postal Service for 109 years,” said Bill Gage Jr., third-generation owner of Gage Marine. “Red Bull is a unique brand that celebrates excitement and involvement, and we think that Lake Geneva and the U.S. mail boat delivery do the same thing – making Red Bull Rush Delivery a great way to celebrate Americana."
As the sun set on Riviera Beach, the cheers for Kallestad and the spirit of Lake Geneva echoed across the water, proving that a tradition born of necessity can thrive as a modern-day spectacle.
