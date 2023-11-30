Red Bull Scramble Series 2023 winners and 2024 schedule announced

In a captivating series that traversed six distinct landscapes across the United States, the 2023 Red Bull Scramble Series National Championship unfolded as an action-packed experience for both seasoned professionals and passionate amateurs in the world of SXS off-road racing.
From the rugged outskirts of Alaska, where the inaugural Red Bull Solstice Scramble set the stage, to the sun-drenched Jersey Shore for the Red Bull Beach Scramble, and onward through treacherous mud, ice, and snow, the season proved to be a riveting showcase of off-road racing. With 308 drivers at the helm, the series delivered wheel-to-wheel showdowns with nail-biting outcomes.
As the dust settles on the 2023 series, the spotlight falls on the triumphant leaders who emerged as the ultimate champions in their respective classes. Mia Chapman secured the title in the Pro Class, while Grayden Bloxham showcased clinched the victory in the Sportsman Class and claimed the Iron Man Championship for having competed in and finished the most races throughout the season across both classes. Their prowess on the rugged terrain and fearless determination set them apart in a field teeming with talent.
01
SXS Pro Class winners
- Mia Chapman – 285 points
- Corbin Leaverton – 275 points
- Cody Bradbury – 275 points
02
SXS Sportsman Class winners
- Grayden Bloxham – 285 points (Iron Man Champion)
- Justin DeYoung – 134 points
- Devin Smith – 100 points
Red Bull Sand Scramble, initially planned as the final race of the 2023 season, has been rescheduled to kick off the 2024 season, ushering in another chapter of SXS competition. Also new for 2024, the inaugural Red Bull Farm Scramble, the newest addition to the series, will serve as the grand finale of the 2024 Championship. This first-edition race is set to challenge competitors by putting their skills and determination to the test on a track introduced to the series for the first time.
03
Red Bull Scramble Series 2024
- Red Bull Sand Scramble – March 2024 in Glamis, CA
- Red Bull Ranch Scramble – March 2024 in Decatur, TX
- Red Bull Beach Scramble – May 2024 in New Jersey
- Red Bull Solstice Scramble – June 2024 in Alaska
- Red Bull Farm Scramble – October 2024 (NEW!)
