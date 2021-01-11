Get an Inside Look at Red Bull Skate NYC Stages

At this point, it’s a given that the world is going through a challenging time. Independent music venues across the country have been hit especially hard. This is where the New York Independent Venue Association comes in to help.

Co-chaired by Justin Kantor and Jen Lyon, NYIVA is teaming up with Red Bull to raise awareness for this dire need of support for New York, while simultaneously providing skaters a place to skate during the winter.

From January 26-30, Knockdown Center will host a pop-up skatepark for a series of socially distant, private skate sessions called Red Bull Skate NYC Stages. Red Bull caught up with Kantor and Lyon via email about this initiative as well as the current state of New York’s independent venues. Check out the conversation below.

Can you talk a little about NYIVA’s mission to help independent venues? How and why was this organization formed?

Justin Kantor: Representing a majority of the independent performance spaces (music venues, comedy clubs, etc.) in New York state, the NY Independent Venue Association was formed out of necessity in response to the [COVID-19] pandemic. We have all come together as a unified voice to raise awareness of the value we bring to our neighborhoods, cities, and states—from both an economic and cultural perspective. We are here to ensure that our members will be able to survive the shutdown. So New York will not lose the deep and powerful legacy of arts and culture that is protected and enhanced by the performance spaces we represent.

What is the purpose of Red Bull Skate NYC Stages and why has NYIVA teamed up with Red Bull to create a socially distant pop-up skate park? Why do you think the skate community wants to support the music industry?

Jen Lyon: The influence of music on the skate scene and vice versa are inextricably connected. From the surf rock beginnings to punk to no-wave to hip-hop, the style, and, more dominantly, the attitude of the music/skate scenes, reflect on one another in beautiful synergy.

Red Bull Skate NYC Stages showcases the nuanced intersection of live entertainment and the cultural fabric from the different viewpoints of our communities. Ultimately we’re all part of NYC culture. Music is a constant, and all sub-cultures have a soundtrack. Independent venues and promoters provide a home and a space for niche communities that need champions. We are their champions and safe havens.

It’s really cool that Red Bull sees the value of this synergy and is investing in the ability for skate/live music culture to survive and prosper (post shutdown).

Jen Lyon © National Independent Venue Association

This year has changed a lot of things—how has this year affected independent venues? What is at stake in New York City?

Justin Kantor: Owning and operating a performance space is not for the faint of heart. It takes enormous energy and perseverance to make it happen anywhere. But to open a space in New York City? That takes serious drive and guts. Not only that, venues are lasting businesses that take years—even decades—to establish. Their roots grow extremely deep within their communities. While we know there will always be tenacious entrepreneurs that come to NYC to start new arts and culture organizations, it’s not something that can happen quickly. Venue closures will severely slow down the revival of our city and no matter what. The NYC landscape will be changed forever. Plus, in general, we're seeing less and less interest in opening spaces, as the occupancy costs have been skyrocketing. [New York] is gonna get really boring, unless we all make an effort to make a difference.

Outside of raising support and awareness of NYIVA’s mission, what do you hope people take away from Red Bull Skate NYC Stages?

Jen Lyon: We’ve been shut down for nearly a year. We miss putting on shows. This is what we do! Curate talent and uplift the community. Red Bull Skate NYC Stages will differ from our typical shows – we are doing this very safely and socially distanced, but it’s still amazing that we’ve found a way to get back to doing what we love (in a safe environment in line with local government and health measures!).

We’re excited to work with the artists who will provide the skater’s soundtrack, plus we’re excited to collaborate as a unified group of venues/promoters and come up with some sick playlists.

What is something that the general public might not know about NYIVA?

Justin Kantor: We are committed to making sure that the city and state can not ignore the fact that independent arts and culture is priceless. We are a dedicated, fiery, and savvy bunch of DIYers and we will make sure the city and state do what needs to be done to save our stages. We have been responsible for NYC Commercial rents with ZERO income for over 10 months. We’re talking like $150 million bucks in aggregate expenses over the past 10 months for about 200 or so small to midsize venues. It’s an impossible situation.

Justin Kantor © National Independent Venue Association

How can people help and support NYIVA?

1. Fill out this form ASAP and help us let New York State know we need help!

2. Donate to NYIVA to help support independent venues and promoters