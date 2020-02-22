Red Bull Slide-In Tour Hits the Northeast's Best Snowboarding Spots

is a celebration of Northeast snowboarding and everything it has to offer. The nine-day road trip celebrates snowboarding in New Hampshire, New Jersey and Vermont and features an all-star lineup of professional snowboarders.

The tour kicks off Thursday, March 5, at Mountain Creek Resort in New Jersey, with additional stops across Vermont and New Hampshire. Throughout the trip, Zeb Powell, Benny Milam and Jesse Augustinus will be joined in their RV by friends and fellow pro snowboarders Sean Neary and Miles Fallon. The crew will session with locals along the way, shred less-than-perfect conditions and capture all the hilarity and fun at every stop.