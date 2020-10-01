Higher causes: Giving back & shaping the future with Red Bull snow athletes

When figuring out how to contribute to meaningful causes is intimidating, looking to your local community can be a great way to take the first steps in making change. It was from this ethos that the

auction was created. In early July, a group of Tahoe-based snowboarders and skiers led by new addition to the Red Bull Snow team,

decided to pool their resources to contribute to fighting racism. Nick focused his efforts on contributing to the

, a grassroots community organization working for racial, social, and economic justice in Oakland, California, just a three-hour drive from the snowy Sierra. “I wanted to find a way to utilize the platforms that myself and my peers hold within the snow community to raise money to fight for racial justice,” said Nick. “It is no secret that the snow industry is predominately white and lacking people of color, yet that does not mean those of us in the community don’t want equality for all.” Nick and crew set up an online auction featuring a bevy of snowboards, splitboards, skis, outerwear, and even a day in the backcountry in the Tetons with an experienced AMGA guide, with all the proceeds going to support the BOP. “It was amazing to see so many athletes and brands reach out to contribute gear for the auction,” added Russell. The response was overwhelming and within two weeks, the crew had surpassed their initial goal, raising $10,353. “My hope is that campaigns such as this one will continue,” adds Nick. “This is a movement not a moment!”