Part of this story Red Bull Solo Q View Event Calendar

Red Bull Solo Q is back for another tournament pitting the best amateur League of Legends players in the world against one another to crown a winner, with the champion duelist winning the chance to experience Riot Games' League of Legends All-Star Event firsthand and compete against some of the biggest names on the scene.

The 2020 tournament saw over 80,000 entrants (nearly four times more than in 2019) face off and is back in March 2021, even bigger and better than before.

This isn't your ordinary five-on five-battle: Red Bull Solo Q features a unique challenge where the 1v1 competitors have to achieve one of three methods to win. To succeed in battle, challengers will need to either get First Blood, reach a 100-minion score, or destroy their opponent's tower, offering a unique perspective on the traditional and beloved game.

Just like last year, award winning host and LoL legend Eefje 'Sjokz' Depoortere will return as the face of Red Bull Solo Q and will be part of events from the starter national tournaments right up to the world final. She won't be alone and more guest appearances are planned, which will be revealed closer to the dates and times.

Previous Solo Q events have taken place at Hangar-7 in Austria © Matthias Heschl/Red Bull Content Pool

How can you enter?

Red Bull Solo Q is open to all amateur players out there who think they have what it takes to take on the rest of the world at League of Legends – no team-mates required. The structure of the tournament means that you'll be facing off in national tournaments and international qualifiers on your road to a global final at the end of the year, currently planned to take place in person in Germany.

So far there are more than 30 countries taking part, with more to be added, and the qualifiers and tournaments will take place throughout the year, offering the opportunity for almost anyone to get in on the action.

To register for your national qualifier, you just need to check out the official Red Bull Solo Q site . You can also keep up-to-date on any changes the second they happen via the official Discord channel .