Are you ready for Red Bull Solo Q ? The finalists for Red Bull Solo Q 2021 World Final have been announced, and as we get closer to the 1v1 League of Legends finale at the BMW Welt in Munich, Germany, here’s everything you need to know about the participants before the competition really heats up.

Matias 'Mágico' Muñoz Da Cruz

Mágico is from Argentina, and his favorite champion is Aurelion Sol. Coming into the competition as a retired professional CLS (Copa Latinoamérica) (now the LLA, Liga Latinoamérica, Latin America’s highest League of Legends competition) player, he now wants to focus on 1v1 tournaments such as this. Mágico says he wants to "be a great representative, not only of Argentina but also of Latin Americans who could not travel".

Woolim 'Doxa' Lee

Canadian participant Doxa is new to international competitions, with this being his second ever event. Favouring Zed as his champion, Doxa's inexperience is outshone by his excitement coming into Solo Q. In fact, he's looking forward to the standard of his rivals, saying he would "like to get some more experience by playing quality games".

Hong Kit 'HKWarmboy' Kwan

HKWarmboy will represent Hong Kong in more than just his account name, and is looking forward to the challenge that Solo Q will bring. Alongside LoL, where he favors Gnar as his champion, he also plays basketball. HKWarmboy says his main goal is "not to lose in the first round".

Daniel 'Hikaru' Mincu

One of two Romanian participants, Hikaru tends to favor Jinx as his champion. His goal for Solo Q is twofold, saying that he wants to "meet new people and have a great time at the event, but I also want to prove that I can compete at the highest level".

Marius 'Shakara' Melian

The second of the Romanian participants, Shakara is a big fan of Katarina. His biggest dream is to win not only this competition, but to go on to have a successful professional career playing League of Legends. He's already declared wanting to "win the entire thing" and wants any scouters watching to know he is "open for any tryouts as mid!"

Arno is ready to pilot Camille to victory © Tomek Gola/Red Bull Content Pool

Arno 'Arno' Peter

Arno is from Switzerland, and his favorite champion is Camille. Aside from getting together with his pals, LoL is one of his best-loved hobbies, but the hope is that it may become even more. He says he's here to "have fun while trying to win… and maybe get scouted, who knows?"

Mert 'You Mert BRO' Aptoula Chousein

Representing Greece for a second time at this years' Solo Q, Mert's goal is to "bring the trophy home this year". He's hoping his experience in the Greek Legends League (GLL), the highest form of competition in Greece, will bring him an advantage this time around.

Houssam 'Lebanon Flamer' Meraachli

Lebanon Flamer is representing his home country of Kuwait at Solo Q 2021, and says his favorite champion is Kayle. He’s the only player from the Middle East and North Africa region to qualify, but when asked what his goal was for this year, he kept it short and sweet, saying simply: "first place!"

Potatis is keen to fly the flag for Sweden © Elias Gammelgard/Red Bull Content Pool

David 'Potatis' Hallin

The Swedish Solo Q participant is no stranger to a tougher competition, having played in a few of his national league teams before. Potatis has recently leaned more toward 1v1 matches, and hopes this year to do his best to "win it for Sweden again", following fellow compatriot Erik 'ZiViZ' Lövgren’s back-to-back Solo Q wins.

Dan 'Godbro' Vo

Having been in the League of Legends pro scene in his home country of Denmark for around nine years now, Godbro – who favors Ekko – says he wants to "show that I can be a good 1v1 player".

Mads 'Viggomopsen' Mikkelsen

The second player to represent Denmark, Viggomopsen isn't messing around. He says he hopes "to win the entire tournament" and wants "to prove that rank isn't indicative of skill anymore, so even plat players can be world champions".

Ehab 'Hamboly' Abdelrazik

An extremely dedicated player, Egypt's Hamboly says that LoL is his favorite game and basically the only thing he plays. Coming to Solo Q with domination on his mind, he says that "the world title is my goal".

Raphael 'Lingwi' Claudé

Lingwi has his eyes set on a career playing in the French league, and says he will "do his best to perform well for France" in this years' Solo Q competition. He tends to favor Camille, and says that first and foremost he's "here to enjoy the competition".

Jason 'Rune' Schrage

Aside from studying, playing football and table tennis, Rune's main love in life is playing LoL. He'll be representing his home country of Germany at Solo Q and says that he wants to "collect some experience at the tournament and try out new stuff".

Winner B0nd at Red Bull Solo Q 2021 Madrid © Kirill Bashkirov/Red Bull Content Pool

Antonio 'B0nd' Aguilar

Representing Spain at Solo Q 2021, B0nd is no stranger to 1v1 matches. Despite a break in his LoL career to work as a nurse on a COVID-19 unit, he's still hopeful that his experience will be a good one. He says he just wants "to prove to myself how far I can get".

HULKSMASH3131 winning Red Bull Solo Q 2021 Istanbul, Turkey © Barış Acarlı/Red Bull Content Pool

Ahmet 'HULKSMASH3131' Cumhur

The Turkish player says he wants to become a "decent esports player or streamer", and enjoys watching streams on his days off. He's looking to "enjoy the tournament, make new friends, and then beat them" during Solo Q 2021.

Bradley 'bradleyyy' Benneyworth

Bradleyyy hopes to "win it all" and is one of two players to represent the USA as this year's Solo Q. He tends to favor Akali as his champion, and has high hopes for the competition this year.

Isaac 'DarkWings' Chou

The second United States participant, DarkWings considers himself to be a "amateur player trying to go pro" who's been playing since season two. He's hoping to "have fun and be the best in the tournament!"

Arnas 'arnax' Stepanauskas

Arnax is from Lithuania and has been playing LoL since the early days. He's hoping to use his skills to his advantage during Solo Q, and says that alongside the main aim to have fun, he believes in his capabilities to go far.

Red Bull Solo Q 2021 World Final kicks off at the BMW Welt in Munich, Germany on December 4 − tune into Red Bull's official Twitch channel to catch all the action live from 4pm CET!