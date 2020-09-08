For the exciting new digital competition, each skater was invited for a solo session at the SC Sandlot to film their best continuous line – a 45-second to one-minute run – for a panel of three judges. Among the 13 entries are three-time X Games gold medalist Sheckler, who is defending his home park against USA Skateboarding National Team skaters and Tokyo Olympic hopefuls

,

and

, as well as a host of other top athletes including Ishod Wair, Taylor Kirby, Dominick Walker, the free-spirited Greyson Fletcher and 17-year-old phenom

.