Taylor Kirby’s run gets the win for Lotties Skateshop at Red Bull Solus

A different kind of jam for a different moment in time, Red Bull Solus offered 13 American skaters one hour apiece at Ryan Sheckler 's SC Sandlot warehouse park to string together their best solo runs for a panel of judges in San Clemente, California.

The win went to Taylor Kirby, who put in a measured, trick-heavy and occasionally sketchy run which you can watch in the player above.

"This just sounded like a fun, different type of contest," said Taylor, who was awarded victory by a panel of renowned industry judges – Jaime Owens, Kyle Berard and Mike Sinclair – in a closed format in which competitors didn't know the identities of their opponents.

"Usually contests aren’t for me – I’ve never liked people low-key hoping you fall. Now there’s a different kind of format I’m on board [with]," added Taylor.

Taylor Kirby and Lotties Skateshop win Solus 2020 © Red Bull Content Pool

Taylor also won $2,500 to donate to a skate shop of his choice in a bid to support a business that's struggled in recent months. He picked the mighty Lotties Skateshop in his home city of LA because owner Mike Gigliotti is so engaged in the skate scene there.

"All skate shops deserve recognition, but I think Lotties is a very good shop to win in the sense that Mike isn’t taking the cheque and putting it in his bank," said Taylor. "The money is going to a very selfless person – that’s huge."

Red Bull Solus entry list:

Ryan Sheckler – skating for Republic of California Skate Shop (San Clemente, California)

Taylor Kirby – skating for Lotties Skateshop (Los Angeles, California)

Ronnie Kessner – skating for Kinetic Skateshop (Wilmington, Delaware)

Jack Fardell – skating for Kingswell (Los Feliz, California)

Ishod Wair – skating for Exit Skateshop (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Zion Wright – skating for Rose Street Skateshop (Encinitas, California)

Leandre 'SkateGoat' Sanders – skating for Pharmacy Boardshop (Hesperia, California)

Greyson Fletcher – skating for Republic of California Skate Shop (San Clemente, California)

Jagger Eaton – skating for Cowtown Skateshop (Phoenix, Arizona)

Roman Pabich – skating for Furnace Skateshop (Buena Park, California)

Alex Midler – skating for Val Surf (Valley Village, California)

Dominick Walker – skating for Identity Boardshop (Buena Park, California)

CJ Collins – skating for Pharmacy Boardshop (Hesperia, California)

You can view all the skater's runs by visiting the Red Bull Solus page.

Congratulations from us to Taylor on his deserved win, and more power to all of our 2020 Red Bull Solus entrants: we thank you for your energy, heart and talent.