Skate contests are back: Everything you need to know about Red Bull Solus

Skateboarding contests are back. With every major skate contest being postponed, we knew we had to put our boards together to bring you something special. We wanted to create an all-digital contest that not only brought competition skating back to the fold, but helped raise funds for local skate shops affected by the economic impact of COVID-19. Each skateboarder will be competing to raise $2,500 for their respected skate shop in an-all digital contest where you, the viewer, will be the deciding factor. You're invited to Ryan Sheckler’s private park for our skate contest, Red Bull Solus .

What is Red Bull Solus?

With host Ryan Sheckler opening the doors to his private SC Sandlot Skate Park, Red Bull pulled together 13 of the world’s best skaters to compete in our inaugural Solus contest, where you get to vote your favorite runs to the podium. Each of our 13 contestants will have 1 hour to put together their best run; a compilation of tricks within a 45-second to 1 minute line to crown themselves Solus champion and raise $2,500 for a skate shop of their choosing. Red Bull also enlisted some of the industry’s top judges, creating a complete panel of industry and community perspective. While our judges get to see all the runs in their entirety, these skaters will have no idea who else is in the contest or what runs they produced until they’ve finished their lines and voting begins.

That’s what makes this contest so special. There’s no crowd, there’s no fans, there’s no other skateboarders. Only you, your skateboard and one hour inside the park to create the best line of tricks possible. They had no idea who they're competing against. The skateboarders did their part, leaving it all out on the course in one of skateboarding’s toughest physical and mental contests. Now Red Bull invites you to do yours. You will help crown its first ever Solus champion on September 27th by voting in your favorite runs. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Red Bull Solus, from the park, the judges, to the skaters, and how to vote.

Red Bull Solus Announcement

About the Park: SC Sandlot

This isn’t your average skatepark, mainly because Sheckler isn’t your average skater, but also because the SC Sandlot presents a unique mix of transition and street obstacles not typically found in contemporary skate contests. With giant quarter pipes, a prominent spine, a double banked outledge and literally endless possibilities of lines, the SC Sandlot makes it impossible to predict where each skater is headed. Obviously over the years Ryan has invited other skaters to skate his park, but with the insane heat wave coming over the contest dates, the skaters having only themselves to hype off of, and with the park itself being one of the less skated and filmed at parks, literally anything is possible.

With most of the park made from wood and skatelite, the SC Sandlot brings back 90s and 2000s vibes, as some of skateboarding’s best contests and private parks used to be constructed by wood before the new-age cement hybrid parks.

With temperatures being in triple digits, skating inside a warehouse brought with it its own challenges. We had plenty of ice-cold Red Bulls available, but you can literally see the sweat dripping off their faces as skaters reached unprecedented levels of exhaustion. All these skaters embraced the physical and mental challenge of Red Bull Solus. As you’ll see, several didn’t even make it out of the park. Big ups again to all the skaters who put their minds and bodies on the line, and again to Ryan for inviting us into his SC Sandlot.

Meet the Red Bull Solus Judges:

Jaime Owens : The revered editor-in-chief of Transworld Skateboarding, one of the most trusted and iconic outlets in skateboarding. Over the decades, Jaime has been a positive and passionate voice in the skate industry with a keen appreciation for unique skateboarders and their stories. We’re stoked to have his trustworthy judgment in our inaugural Solus contest.

Kyle Berard : What more can be said about Kyle Berard once you’ve taken a look at his commitment to skateboarding? As one of the most trusted judges in skating, Kyle runs Front Rock Inc., an outdoor skate-inspired landscaping company that builds unique skate-infused hardscape and traditional outdoor living design. If anyone knows how to judge a park contest, it’s Kyle.

Mike Sinclair : A true sultan of skateboarding, Mike Sinclair endures as the embedded figure of an integral skate team manager. Over the past 30 years, Sinclair has supported countless skaters as a figure both in the industry and the pro community. His expertise as an X-Games Real Street panel judge will be fundamental in our Red Bull Solus.

Meet the Skaters:

Ryan Sheckler : The man himself, Ryan Sheckler. Some might say he has the ‘home-park’ advantage, but Ryan shows no mercy for his fellow skaters with his Solus entry . Ryan has always been a competitor, winning X-Games gold before he lost all his baby teeth. As Ryan has famously said, go big or go home. Well, he’s home and he’s going big.

Ryan Sheckler will be representing the Republik of Kalifornia Skate Shop, in his hometown of San Clemente, CA.

Ryan Sheckler © Red Bull Media House

Taylor Kirby : Taylor Kirby has a deathwish and nothing has changed with his Solus entry . A pure shot of adrenaline, Kirby leaves us asking “how” while answering the ‘who’. Yeah, Kirby did that, and he did so with supreme style and a genuine smile on his face. Whatever ‘it’ is, Taylor has it and he brought it with him into the SC Sandlot.

Taylor Kirby will be representing Lotties Skate Shop in Los Angeles, CA.

Jack Fardell : Jack be nimble, Jack be quick, Jack’s Solus entry is insanely sick . Seriously, Jack Fardell reminds us all of the talent coming from the land down under. A truly complete skateboarder, Jack takes advantage of the SC Sandlot’s transition, flowing from one end of the park to the other with style to spare.

Jack Fardell will be representing Kingswell in Los Feliz, CA.

Ishod Wair : Ishod Wair is your favorite skater's favorite skater, and deservingly so. One of the best to ever do it, Ishod blasts through the SC Sandlot with no regard for the triple digit temperatures. With incredible natural instincts, Ishod combines the street and transition obstacles in perfect unison, with a trick selection and style only Ishod can muster.

Ishod Wair will be representing his hometown, Philadelphia’s own Exit Skate Shop.

Zion Wright : You should already know by now the force of nature that is Zion Wright . No course is safe from Zion’s intangibles of trick selection and style. How does one proceed to do a 540 in a contest run? Ask Zion. He flies, he grinds, he flips and he catches one of the best runs we’ve ever seen. Zion is the truth. Behold!

Zion Wright will be representing Rose Street Skate Shop in Encinitas, CA.

Greyson Fletcher : Greyson Fletcher rips through the SC Sandlot as a madman on a mission. His family’s surfing roots are on full display as this free-spirited ripper blasts from one end of the park to the other faster than any competitor in Solus. No wall, ramp or obstacle was safe from Greyson.

Greyson Fletcher will be representing Republik of Kalifornia Skate Shop in San Clemente, CA.

Jagger Eaton : Jagger Eaton brought the dagger in his Solus run. Possibly our most versatile contestant in Solus, Jagger is unmatched in his unpredictable trick selection. One second he’s levitating in the air, the next he’s flipping into a grind or rotating switch onto a rail. Don’t take our word for it. Watch Jagger Eaton’s Solus entry now.

Jagger Eaton will be representing Cowtown Skate Shop in Phoenix, AZ.

Alex Midler : Still steaming from the last part in Red Bull’s You Good? Alex Midler is more than good, he’s locked in. There’s just something about contests that brings the best out of Alex, who’s experience in park skating shines through with one of Red Bull’s heaviest Solus entries .

Alex Midler will be representing Val Surf in Valley Village, CA.

Dominick Walker : Dominick Walker is one of those rare skaters with a bottomless bag of tricks. Just like his Element Peace part, Dominick harnesses the chaos for an impressive Solus run . Walker even came through with an NBD on the tabletop rail.

Dominick Walker will be representing Furnace Skate Shop in Buena Park, CA.

Roman Pabich : Nobody is hitting the ramps like Roman Pabich. One of the youngest contestants at 18 years young, Roman has already won a Van Park Series Shanghai victory and a Converse Concrete Jam in Tampa earlier this year. On a particularly hot day, Roman brought the heat once again to his Solus run , melting our faces in the process.

Roman Pabich will be representing Furnace Skate Shop in Buena Park, CA.

CJ Collins : CJ Collins has been on a tear of late, nearly breaking the internet with his production . The young man has a motor that just doesn’t shut off, making him the perfect candidate for our Red Bull Solus. With the tricky transition available in the SC Sandlot, we can’t wait to see what CJ has in store for us.

CJ Collins will be representing Pharmacy Boardshop in Hesperia, CA.

Le’andre Sanders : When we put together Red Bull Solus, we knew we had to include Le’andre Sanders. With recent Berrics bombshells and his christening into the pro ranks, the man with no stance gets a chance to prove why he’s one of the best up and comers in skating. Will Le’andre be crowned Solus champion? Tune in and vote now!

Le’andre Sanders will be representing Pharmacy Boardshop in Hesperia, CA.

Ronnie Kessner : Ronnie Kessner has been on a hot streak with his latest parts from April Skateboards and RVCA’s The Balance of Opposites. How can one man produce so much footage? You’ve got to be one of the most motivated on a board. That’s just one of the many reasons we wanted Ronnie to be a part of Solus.

Ronnie Kessner will be representing Kinetic Skate Shop in Wilmington, DE.

How to Vote:

Voting is easy, it’s deciding who to vote for that’s the hard part. We’re talking about 13 of the greatest skateboarders on the planet who put together some of the best lines in the first skate contest of the pandemic.

You can vote now by heading over to our Solus Project Page and clicking on the "Vote" icon upon your favorite entry. Look for their names beneath the “Vote For Your Favorite” section. Click or finger dab the red “Vote” icon and boom, your entry has been made. You can vote for more than one skateboarder of your choosing but you can only vote once per device. Make it count as the winner will raise $2,500 for their respected skate shop.

Final results are set to be revealed September 27th, with an announcement on RedBull.com/Solus and on Red Bull Skateboarding’s YouTube channel. An hour-long Red Bull Signature Series episode featuring the competition is also scheduled to air on Sunday, September 27th on Fox Sports 1. Check your local listings and be sure to vote in your favorite run before the deadline.