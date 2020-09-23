Red Bull Solus on FS1: how to watch
Thirteen skateboarders put together their best line for Red Bull Solus. Tune-in to see who will win.
The best skateboarders in the world come together to compete in a new digital contest format titled Red Bull Solus.
Are you ready for some action? With skate contests canceled around the world this year, Ryan Sheckler opened the doors to his private skatepark and invited 13 of the world's leading professional skateboarders to battle it out in a new digital contest. Each skater had one hour to put together their best 45-60 second line alone - no crowd and no other skaters, just a couple camera guys and themselves.
The judges, Jaime Owens, Kyle Berard, and Mike Sinclair have evaluated each video based on style, progression and creativity. The winner will be announced September 27th at 11am ET/8am PT on FS1 as part of the hour-long Red Bull Signature Series broadcast. Along with their prize purse, the winner will also receive $2,500 to donate to a skate shop of their choice as retail has struggled during the global pandemic and to recognize the role local shops have played in supporting a passion for the sport.
Red Bull Solus
- Date: Sunday, September 27th
- Time: 11am ET / 8am PT
- Network: FS1
- Length: 60-minute highlight program
Following the judges announcement, you too will have a chance to be the judge and vote on your favorite video entry for the "Fan Favorite" award, which will be announced on September 30th. Get ready to watch Red Bull Solus on September 27th.