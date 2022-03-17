After a 10-year hiatus, Red Bull SoundClash returned to the United States for special shows in Atlanta , Houston , Nashville , and Chicago . Over four dynamic nights, artists went head-to-head for four rounds that included covers, reimagining one of their competitors’ tracks, performing three of their own songs in a comfort-zone stretching new style, and finally, pulling out all the stops in a wildcard finale.

Breaking from a traditional performance format means plenty of surprises. And, as predicted, the results were a blast. While it’s difficult to pick one favorite moment, we’ve gathered a few of the epic performances below from Red Bull SoundClash’s historic stateside return.

01 Atlanta

3 min Shelley – Rich & Famous Shelley delivers a stellar performance of Rich & Famous at Red Bull SoundClash Atlanta.

Shelley FKA DRAM - Rich & Famous

Shelley FKA DRAM showcased his surreal falsetto a on a sexed-up version of his 2021 hit “Rich & Famous.” No doubt Rick James would have been proud of the Motown-inspired swagger on display.

2 min Westside Boogie – Self Destruction Westside Boogie gets the crowd moving with his track Self Destruction at Red Bull SoundClash Atlanta.

Westside Boogie - Self Destruction

In a rare performance with both a live band and backup singers, Westside Boogie transformed his 2018 track “Self-Destruction” into a heaving hitting anthem. It was a party-starting moment, complete with stage production that also showcased his undeniable charisma.

5 min Shelley – Broccoli Shelley drops his breakout hit Broccoli at Red Bull SoundClash Atlanta where he's joined by Westside Boogie.

Shelley FKA DRAM - Broccoli (Takeover Round)

In the Takeover Round, Shelley FKA DRAM was joined by Westside Boogie for Shelley’s cheeky tribute to illicit substances, “Broccoli.” The energy was so high that the pair literally took the song to “the middle of the party” by jumping into the crowd and swapping verses in amidst excited fans.

02 Houston

4 min The Suffers – Be You The Suffers, along with The Vapor Caves, give a unique performance of Be You at Red Bull SoundClash Houston.

The Suffers - Be You

As a special surprise, The Suffers brought out Austin, Texas-based band The Vapor Caves for their new track “Be You.” Their danceable declarations (“It don’t cause nothing to be you, so be you.”) and horn section were so intoxicating, that frontwoman Kam Franklin told the audience, “I give you permission to shake your ass”—because let’s face it, a dance party was bound to happen.

7 min Tank and the Bangas – Quick Tank and the Bangas deliver an electrifying performance of their track Quick at Red Bull SoundClash Houston.

Tank and The Bangas - Quick

Tank and The Bangas kicked off their set with their absolutely electric track “Quick.” Frontwoman Tarriona Ball led the band through the genre-swirling song, showcasing both her spectacular vocal range and theatrical style. Come for the band, but be sure to stick around for some of the world’s most engaging backup singers and a bead-throwing finale.

03 Nashville

3 min Bren Joy – Freezing Bren Joy performs Freezing with Jake Wesley Rogers for the Takeover round at Red Bull SoundClash Nashville.

Bren Joy - Freezing (Takeover Round)

Bren Joy and Jake Wesley Rogers went head-to-head on Joy’s track “Freezing.” Even with their dramatically different takes, the slinky love song was the perfect playground for both artists to reveal specular falsettos, and revel in the fun of collaborating with friends.

4 min Jake Wesley Rogers – Weddings and Funerals Jake Wesley Rogers performs Weddings and Funerals with Bren Joy for an epic Takeover round in Nashville.

Jake Wesley Rogers - Weddings and Funerals (Takeover Round)

The pair teamed up a second time to take on Jake Wesley Rogers’ “Weddings and Funerals,” splitting the difference between country balled and torch love song to deliver a performance that honored the high-energy power and spirit of each artist.

04 Chicago

1 min Rico Nasty – Money Rico Nasty puts on a one-of-a-kind performance of her song Money at Red Bull SoundClash Chicago.

Rico Nasty - Money

In Chicago, Rico Nasty fired up the crowd with the Boys Noize-produced track “Money,” her fiery anthem to going after exactly what you deserve—getting paid.

2 min Rico Nasty – Check Me Out Rico Nasty performs Check Me Out with Danny Brown for a killer Takeover round at Red Bull SoundClash Chicago.

Rico Nasty - Check Me Out (Takeover Round)

Rico Nasty and Danny Brown took the stage together to absolutely smash Rico Nasty’s track “Check Me Out.” The pair traded verses like relay runners, proving that when old-school rap royalty comes together with hot new talent, everyone wins.

