Red Bull SoundClash Chicago: DannyLux & Tornillo's latin music showdown

Nearly two thousand fans wrapped around the alley of The Aragon Ballroom in the Uptown neighborhood of Chicago to get the chance to watch their favorites battle in one place. Guests poured into the venue, picking their stage of choice, with the host booth at the center driving the night’s energy and mixing in pre-event music. The event was hosted by local Chicagoan Luis Eduardo Sanchez, journalist and MC who is passionate about celebrating his culture and empowering a new generation to embrace both their Mexican and American identities, while Pilsen-based DJ Eva Maria brought the energy with her beats and music selects to warm up the crowds.

Tornillo performs at Red Bull SoundClash in Chicago, IL © Bella Peterson / Red Bull Content Pool

The evening began with the Warm Up round where Tornillo kicked off with hits like “Brunette,” “Montecarlo” and “Criminales.” Next up was the introduction of DannyLux where he warmed up the crowd with “Junto A Ti,” “Zafiro” and “Cielo Eterno.” Once the Warm Up round was over the audience was ready and round one began.

The official competition started with The Cover round where each artist showcased their creativity by covering popular hits. Tornillo started with his take on the Héctor Lavoe classic, “El Dia de MVoasi Suerte.” DannyLux was next with his version of the romantic Mexican rock song “Quiero Ver” made famous by the iconic band Café Tacvba. A performance so romantic, DannyLux brought a couple on stage for their very own marriage proposal. With the crowd going wild, the hosts called for one more round. Tornillo performed “Por Mi Mexico” by his mentors, Santa Fe Klan, while DannyLux closed the round with “Lamento Boliviano” by Enanitos Verdes. The applause meter was introduced, and the audience went crazy for both performances, resulting in a tie for the first round.

Audience at Red Bull SoundClash in Chicago, IL © Bella Peterson / Red Bull Content Pool

Round two, The Takeover, was next, where DannyLux kicked off by connecting his tracks with the competition. He started by playing “Corazón Frío” when Tornillo picked it up and began “Cypher.” After finishing “Cypher,” Tornillo transitioned to “Tu Bendición,” which DannyLux then picked up and seamlessly moved into “Jugaste y Sufrí.” Tornillo captured and thrilled the crowd with his electrifying performance, ultimately securing the second round win.

Round three, The Clash, featured reimagined versions of each artist’s songs leaving the crowd roaring over the creative twists on familiar favorites. DannyLux introduced the round and started playing a reggae take on “El Hombre Perfecto,” a Cumbia-style of “Atrapado” and a rock version of “Si Supieras.” Tornillo fought back with his takes on a ballad of “Nena Ven,” a salsa version of “Ven a Mi” and a Cumbia-styled “No te alejes de mi.” With both artists leaning into very different styles, DannyLux venturing from romantic to reggae and cumbias, with Tornillo singing more ballad and salsa-style, Tornillo was able to win this round with his unique takes.

The final round, The Wild Card, was where anything goes, giving the artists their final chance to claim the title, complete with a surprise appearance from a lineup of guest stars. DannyLux played “Si Superias” with special guest, Calle 24. The crowd erupted with cheers of excitement and energy for the surprise addition, while Tornillo chose “Ella Se Fue” with special guest, Kinto Sol. With both artists gassing the crowd up for the applause meter, DannyLux took the win in the final round.

DannyLux wins at Red Bull SoundClash in Chicago, IL © Wrenne Evans / Red Bull Content Pool

With a tie still from the first round, the hosts introduced an applause tiebreaker. Each artist had the opportunity to get one more chance for audience support to take home the title. Both artists worked to get the crowds the loudest, but as the cheers reached their peak, DannyLux emerged victorious, winning the tiebreaker and taking home the title of Red Bull SoundClash Chicago Champion, 2024.

Each had two more songs to celebrate the night and unite the crowd: DannyLux with “Tristeza y Traición” and “HOUSE OF LUX,” Tornillo with “Sentosa” and “Un Día Todo se Termina.”

As the artists left the stage, the guests slowly trickled out of the venue with many remaining dancing on the floor, showcasing the true win of the night, Latin pride.