Texas icons Gary Clark Jr. and Paul Wall bridge the Austin to Houston gap

Gary Clark Jr. and Paul Wall are Texas legends and although they aren’t too far apart in age, Paul's big break came much sooner than Gary’s, so, though they had yet to meet, it was Paul who struck first in this Red Bull SoundClash . As a teenager, one of Gary’s first psychedelic experiences was soundtracked by OG Ron C’s "Northside 11" tape, a 1999 Swishahouse release that features Paul on track 14, “I Is.” Gary has always been cool, still we can’t help but think that teenage Gary heard Paul rap “I’m more cold than a fridge / You could call me icebox / mouth got white rocks matching my white gold watch,” and used it to help mold his swagger.

For Paul it was through his work with the Grammys that he first heard Gary, likely on one of his many trips to the Recording Academy’s Texas chapter headquarters in Gary’s hometown of Austin. Paul once served as the president of the Texas chapter and is one of the lucky few who can say they saw and believed in Gary years before his 2012 major label debut, "Blak And Blu."

Paul Wall and Gary Clark Jr. during the Red Bull Sound Clash in Houston © Roger Ho / Red Bull Content Pool

“From the first time I heard his music it was obvious that he would be a force,” says Paul. “He is definitely on the Mount Rushmore of musicians to come from Texas!”

If teenage Gary could only know what one of his rap idols would one day say about him! By our count, their Red Bull SoundClash started at an historic 1-1 draw.

At the Red Bull Houston SoundClash Gary went first and struck gold with his rocked out Sly Stone homage “What About Us” and then kept it funky with “Feed the Babies.” When the cyberpunk lights of his future dystopia themed set hit his hat, the swagger levels clear a hundred thousand trillion. Looking more closely, the graffiti on the set done by Texas visual artist Dae One features a subtle reference to Gary’s past; one tag reads “HWUL” aka Hotwire Unlimited, the name of Gary’s record label, and a play on his teenage nickname: Hotwire.

As he goes into his reggae-dub-and-rock-infused number, “Feelin’ Like A Million,” Paul is standing in the shadows of his vogue tire and spoke rim-inspired stage jumping around and singing along: “FRIDAY NIGHT AND I JUST GOT PAAAIIID!”

What little light there is catches the disco ball in his mouth and reflects out into the darkness, quite naturally insinuating that he’s ballin.’ If you know you know.

Maxo Kream backstage © Sama’an Ashrawi

Also waiting in the shadows: Mr. Big Persona himself, Maxo Kream , who, after Paul opens with “World Series Grillz,” “I’m Throwed,” and “Girl,” makes the evening’s first surprise appearance.

The crowd then does a 180 to face Gary’s stage when we arrive at the covers portion of the evening, where host Kam Franklin serves double duty as Gary’s first surprise guest, joining G for a face-melting rendition of The Beatles’ “Come Together.” When Gary solos on this song, it’s like he’s wringing the guitar’s neck.

Backed by another of Gary’s teenage heroes, Chopstars co-founder OG Ron C, Paul takes on Lil’ Troy’s all-time Houston classic “Wanna Be A Baller,” a song with a hook so undeniable that even Gary’s father, watching from the second floor balcony, can’t help but belt out “BUT IT’S GOT TO BE A BETTER WAY A BETTER WAY YAYEEYEAH!”

Paul Wall and OG Ron C backstage © Sama’an Ashrawi Gary Clark Jr. on stage © Sama’an Ashrawi

Later in the night, Mister Senior shared that he picked that one up driving teenage Gary Junior, young Hotwire, around Austin back in the day. The elder Clark is very clearly another part of the formative mold of Gary’s swagger.

Next up, Gary and Paul fuse their hits “BYOB” and “Break Em Off,” with Gary getting help from the evening’s co-host, Zeale, a decorated veteran of the battle rap circuit and one-half of the Austin duo Blackillac.

During Round 3, aka, The Clash, Gary does a chopped and screwed version of “Numb” and Paul gives us a four-on-the-floor, countrified version of “Swangin In The Rain” with the help of Kam (now serving triple duty) and members of her band The Suffers.

Gary Clark Jr. and Kam Franklin at Red Bull Sound Clash Houston © Roger Ho / Red Bull Content Pool

Paul then strikes back with a deep cut: his “Xxplosive Freestyle,'' from his early Swishahouse days, done with a live band and a mesmerizing Erkyah Badu-inspired opening movement from, once again, Kam Franklin the powerhouse.

Gary’s wildcard round includes “You Saved Me,” “Ain't Messin," ’Round,” and his four-time Grammy-winning hit: “This Land,” featuring special guests Abraham Alexander, Jackie Venson, and Riders Against The Storm.

For Paul’s wildcard, it’s classics like “Chunk Up The Deuce,” “Sittin Sidewayz,” and “Still Tippin’” for which he brings out fellow Houston legends: his OGs Lil’ Keke and Big Pokey, and a contemporary of his: Slim Thug.

Gary Clark Jr. © Kirby Gladstein / Red Bull Content Pool

Gary ends his set with his first big hit, an updated take on a blues standard, “Bright Lights,” and just when we were feeling like Larry David in that parking lot, unsure who we were going to side with for the night, Paul pops up on Gary’s stage for a rocked-out take on another Texas classic: Paul’s “They Don’t Know.” Perfect.

All the special guests from the evening make a curtain call and Paul lets the crowd know that the night isn’t about one side winning over the other, it’s about the fact that we’re all here together.

“Ay mane, this a big win for Texas right here,” Paul exuberates.

Paul Wall © Kirby Gladstein / Red Bull Content Pool

Post-show, Paul tells Gary, “You’re the GOAT bro for real.” To which Gary replies, “I wouldn’t be me if it weren’t for you.” This Red Bull SoundClash started out 1-1 and quite fittingly still ended in the best kind of draw.

Paul exhales deeply and a cold front blows into the city . They dap each other up and, with a tip of his feathered fedora, Gary disappears into the belly of the venue and Paul swangs off into the wind.