Music Diversity Takes the Stage In Nashville At Red Bull SoundClash
What made the two of you such a good match for a Red Bull SoundClash?
Maybe because it doesn’t make sense. We’re doing different things, but in the middle of our Venn Diagram is honest real writing. It’s fundamentally important we pour ourselves into it.
We love music, we love instrumentation, the ability to free form. [It’s] a powerful pairing.
How do you take care of yourselves with such busy touring and recording schedules?
[Someone said my] favorite quote recently. ‘Keep your heart guarded and your music dangerous.’ I love that. We’ve all opened Instagram and wanted to end our lives because somebody had something we wanted. Making art is where I take risks; imposter syndrome doesn’t go away.
Individuality and self-love is important. That’s something I’ve learned. I’ve learned to hold my space. When I enter a room, what I have is valid. If I’m in the room [it’s not] ‘how do I compare?’ Once you’re in that room you’re equal. Everyone’s trying to get ahead. The people that thrive most are the most humble.
What are some of the obstacles you face as marginalized artists? What could the industry do now to better support and encourage diverse artistry?
A lot of people think with marginalized groups there can only be one. There can only be one queer pop star. Whereas there’s enough white straight men [everywhere else]. Get rid of that myth. There’s a lot of diversity within marginalized groups.
Be willing to invest in those weird artists. In things that don’t work. That’s the future of music.
Who haven’t you collaborated with yet that you really want to?
Stevie Nicks.
Missy Elliott.
What’s it like being back in your hometown, in Nashville, now that you’ve created a name for yourselves?
It’s rewarding. Both of us started here at Curb Cafe. To play Basement East and sell it out is cool. [Nashville] is a beautiful place. It has a hold on me.
I’m from here. It’s a rite of passage performing, you know. EXIT/IN was my first show. I’m excited.
What advice do you have for artists who are working to create their careers, like those who are still in college?
Hone in on what you’re good at. I thought I had to be a good engineer and produce my own stuff. My superpower is crying at a piano and finding somebody that I work well with. I do know what I want it to sound like, even if I’m being so obnoxious. ‘I want it to feel more like an ocean.’ It does help, communicating it. I really love working alone but there’s something about working with people you're supposed to be working with, making something nobody could make on their own. That’s powerful. That’s where I get pushed the most.
Details are important in sound. I went all through college without singing in front of a mic. You have to know how to achieve your sound, you have to research. There are so many videos on how songs are made. You’ll learn artists like Ed Sheeran don’t use reverb, they have dry vocals. Hone in on how to achieve the sound you want, how to sound different.
I can switch the mic, the reverb, the levels. It’s science almost. You got to be a nerd about it. [Producers] really do respect when you walk in and say, this is where I want my autotune and reverb set.
What’s next for you both?
I’ve gotta finish recording the next few songs that’ll be coming out. [Then I’m] moving to LA. I want to be more dangerous in music and visuals. TO JOY: Maybe we can move in the same truck?
Finishing tour, a new project… Hopefully some of these cuts I’ve been writing for people release. New life, new opportunity.