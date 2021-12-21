Music Diversity Takes the Stage In Nashville At Red Bull SoundClash

Rogers: Hone in on what you’re good at. I thought I had to be a good engineer and produce my own stuff. My superpower is crying at a piano and finding somebody that I work well with. I do know what I want it to sound like, even if I’m being so obnoxious. ‘I want it to feel more like an ocean.’ It does help, communicating it. I really love working alone but there’s something about working with people you're supposed to be working with, making something nobody could make on their own. That’s powerful. That’s where I get pushed the most.

Joy: Details are important in sound. I went all through college without singing in front of a mic. You have to know how to achieve your sound, you have to research. There are so many videos on how songs are made. You’ll learn artists like Ed Sheeran don’t use reverb, they have dry vocals. Hone in on how to achieve the sound you want, how to sound different.

I can switch the mic, the reverb, the levels. It’s science almost. You got to be a nerd about it. [Producers] really do respect when you walk in and say, this is where I want my autotune and reverb set.