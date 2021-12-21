Watch Video7 min
Music Diversity Takes the Stage In Nashville At Red Bull SoundClash

Former classmates and up-and-coming music powerhouses Bren Joy and Jake Wesley Rogers talk diversity and creativity after an Epic Red Bull SoundClash.
By Abby Lee Hood
Bren Joy and Jake Wesley Rogers occupy opposite ends of the musical spectrum. Joy writes and creates R&B and soul, and Rogers is a glam pop singer who describes his talents as “crying over a piano.” The two former Belmont University music students went song-for-song in Nashville at Red Bull SoundClash; a unique musical experience that pushes artists to their creative limits.
The duo took the stage at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, TN. Although they inhabit different musical spheres, the classmates are friends—both are signed to Warner Records. Their aesthetics were on clear display ahead of the show’s soundcheck, with Joy in a chill, cool jacket and beanie and Rogers wearing Nashville designer Any Old Iron. Both were excited to go song-for-song in the ultimate face-off.
Since leaving Belmont, Joy has opened for Megan Thee Stallion, released his EP Twenties earlier this year and is currently on tour with Pink Sweat$. Rogers released his EP Pluto this year and got a shout out from role model Sir Elton John, who says he’s “carrying the torch for having fun.”
That doesn’t mean the meteoric paths these rising stars are blazing have always been easy, though. Joy is a Black queer musician and Rogers is also queer, or LGBTQ+. Both face challenges as marginalized artists, and doubly so being from Music City, a town best known for country music and Southern food and culture.
To find out how both have overcome obstacles, find joy in the present and what’s next on their to-do lists, we sat down with both artists after their SoundClash set for a one-on-one you’ll want to soak up every word of—especially if you’re a working artist yourself!

What made the two of you such a good match for a Red Bull SoundClash?

Rogers: Maybe because it doesn’t make sense. We’re doing different things, but in the middle of our Venn Diagram is honest real writing. It’s fundamentally important we pour ourselves into it.

Joy: We love music, we love instrumentation, the ability to free form. [It’s] a powerful pairing.

How do you take care of yourselves with such busy touring and recording schedules?

Rogers: [Someone said my] favorite quote recently. ‘Keep your heart guarded and your music dangerous.’ I love that. We’ve all opened Instagram and wanted to end our lives because somebody had something we wanted. Making art is where I take risks; imposter syndrome doesn’t go away.

Joy: Individuality and self-love is important. That’s something I’ve learned. I’ve learned to hold my space. When I enter a room, what I have is valid. If I’m in the room [it’s not] ‘how do I compare?’ Once you’re in that room you’re equal. Everyone’s trying to get ahead. The people that thrive most are the most humble.

What are some of the obstacles you face as marginalized artists? What could the industry do now to better support and encourage diverse artistry?

Rogers: A lot of people think with marginalized groups there can only be one. There can only be one queer pop star. Whereas there’s enough white straight men [everywhere else]. Get rid of that myth. There’s a lot of diversity within marginalized groups.

Joy: Be willing to invest in those weird artists. In things that don’t work. That’s the future of music.

Who haven’t you collaborated with yet that you really want to?

Rogers: Stevie Nicks.

Joy: Missy Elliott.

What’s it like being back in your hometown, in Nashville, now that you’ve created a name for yourselves?

Rogers: It’s rewarding. Both of us started here at Curb Cafe. To play Basement East and sell it out is cool. [Nashville] is a beautiful place. It has a hold on me.

Joy: I’m from here. It’s a rite of passage performing, you know. EXIT/IN was my first show. I’m excited.

What advice do you have for artists who are working to create their careers, like those who are still in college?

Rogers: Hone in on what you’re good at. I thought I had to be a good engineer and produce my own stuff. My superpower is crying at a piano and finding somebody that I work well with. I do know what I want it to sound like, even if I’m being so obnoxious. ‘I want it to feel more like an ocean.’ It does help, communicating it. I really love working alone but there’s something about working with people you're supposed to be working with, making something nobody could make on their own. That’s powerful. That’s where I get pushed the most.

Joy: Details are important in sound. I went all through college without singing in front of a mic. You have to know how to achieve your sound, you have to research. There are so many videos on how songs are made. You’ll learn artists like Ed Sheeran don’t use reverb, they have dry vocals. Hone in on how to achieve the sound you want, how to sound different.

I can switch the mic, the reverb, the levels. It’s science almost. You got to be a nerd about it. [Producers] really do respect when you walk in and say, this is where I want my autotune and reverb set.

What’s next for you both?

Rogers: I’ve gotta finish recording the next few songs that’ll be coming out. [Then I’m] moving to LA. I want to be more dangerous in music and visuals. TO JOY: Maybe we can move in the same truck?

Joy: Finishing tour, a new project… Hopefully some of these cuts I’ve been writing for people release. New life, new opportunity.

