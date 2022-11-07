Larry June and Babyface Ray tag team at Red Bull SoundClash San Francisco

The layout of the Regency Ballroom, a historic marvel of 19th century French Beaux-Arts architecture, was transformed for the occasion. Each artist commanded their own stage at opposite ends of the room, which gave everyone on the floor the opportunity to be in the middle of the action.

Larry June and Babyface Ray at Red Bull SoundClash in San Francisco © Priscilla Rodriguez / Red Bull Content Pool

Applause meters on each stage measured the crowd’s reaction to each of the four rounds, which all had separate challenges for the MCs to conquer, including performing with a live band, bringing out compelling guest stars and even finishing each other’s songs. Though San Francisco’s own Larry June had the slight local advantage with the applause meter, Babyface Ray’s hometown of Detroit was definitely also vocally in the house in San Francisco and it was really neck and neck the whole time.

Larry June performs at Red Bull SoundClash in San Francisco © Kirby Gladstein / Red Bull Content Pool

Bay Area hip-hop fans know their music and show their support, and this was true for both artists. Larry June’s fans belted out most of his lyrics with him, and Babyface Ray also had plenty of rhyming assistance from the crowd along the way. The overall mood of the wonderfully diverse crowd all night was that of happiness and appreciation to be watching their favorites experience pure fun in trying out new formats and ideas.

“This is new to me, so thank you for being here,” Larry June said during the round where he was backed by the live band. You’d never know that the rapper hasn’t clocked a lot of time performing with bands because he looked happy and at ease.

Red Bull SoundClash San Francisco kicked off with an opening set from DJ Umami, who is the official DJ of the San Francisco Giants and a popular presence in venues throughout the Bay Area. She and the evening’s host Fran Boogie set the good mood by dipping into beloved Bay Area rap classics like The Jacka’s “Glamorous Lifestyle,” E-40’s “Sideways” and Too $hort’s “Blow the Whistle” as people chose where they wanted to be in the ballroom for the battle.

Babyface Ray performs at Red Bull SoundClash in San Francisco © Kirby Gladstein / Red Bull Content Pool

Each MC then got the feel of their stage and immediate crowd when they performed The Warm Up, an uninterrupted, eight-song set of some of their best known songs. In Larry June’s case, that meant local anthems such as “6AM in Sausalito” and “Smoothies in 1991”; the latter had the crowd chanting, “Ninety-one, ninety-one, ninety-one.” Babyface Ray countered with catalog highlights like “Paperwork Party” and “#1 Fan.”

Next, the two were challenged to bring out surprise special guests for The Feature, the first official round. Larry June brought out Jay Worthy for “Dear Winter” and P-Lo for “Good,” while Babyface Ray introduced Hendrix for “Velvet” and Sam for “Hall of Fame.”

Round number two was called Live and Direct, where the rappers traded their DJs for live instrumentation. Larry June’s band peppered in fun riffs from Bay Area classics like Mac Dre’s “Feeling Myself,” while Babyface Ray opted for a solo piano accompaniment. They both looked like they really loved this round, and it hopefully sparked some thoughts about working with live musicians in the future.

P-Lo performs with Larry June at Red Bull SoundClash in San Francisco © Priscilla Rodriguez / Red Bull Content Pool

Called The Take Over, the third round was perhaps the most daunting, because they had to learn each other’s songs in advance and literally finish each other’s sentences. Babyface Ray started his song “If You Know You Know,” and Larry June finished it like it was his own. Likewise, Babyface Ray kept it smooth and impressed Larry June when he finished June’s “Don’t Check Me.”

Towards the end of the evening, Babyface Ray asked the crowd to hold up a light in memory of the late Atlanta rapper Takeoff, who was killed just days earlier. It was a tender moment to reflect on the preciousness of life.

More surprises popped out during the fourth and final round, Detroit vs. The Bay. Babyface Ray welcomed 22nd Jim and Lil Kayla to his stage, while Larry June brought out DaBoii and singer Goapele, who teased a few moments of her soulful classic “Closer,” which still smolders after 20 years.

Venue at Red Bull SoundClash in San Francisco © Kirby Gladstein / Red Bull Content Pool

Ultimately, Larry June and Babyface Ray sharpened a friendship through facing off in the Red Bull SoundClash. They’ve even collaborated on a song called “Extra of Um” that appears on Larry June’s new album Spaceships on the Blade and filmed a video on location at June’s favorite liquor store in San Francisco the night before this event. Larry June and Babyface Ray fittingly ended the session by performing “Extra of Um” on the same stage as confetti fluttered down from the top of the ballroom.

By selling out the show, the San Francisco Bay Area showed that it is ready for more of the kind of musically imaginative experiences that only Red Bull SoundClash provides.

Buzzing fans had the option to continue the celebration into an afterparty, where Larry June had fans yelling “Ninety-one, ninety-one, ninety-one” late into the night.