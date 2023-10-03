Red Bull Spiral: ALLBLACK, DaBoii and MBNel's freestyle lyrics

Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.
The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging for even the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.
Watch Episode 8 of Red Bull Spiral below and follow along with the lyrics from ALLBLACK, DaBoii and MBNel.
ALLBLACK
Rest in peace Nip Hussle
When I beat depression these n***** in trouble
I got a gat for whoever trying to throw knuckles
I got a black big heart in this North Face bubble
I did mine with a perfect score
This my life I had to take this s*** overboard
I took shots and didn't die, thank you Lord
You want to know how I'm doing, just check the score
N***** speaking on my name, they don't want violence
Trying to give me advice, can’t solve my problems
You say you a goon, what's a goon to a goblin?
Shout out G-Eazy, if he Batman, I’m Robin
Bring that drama to my door, that K gone get to knocking
When I get that n**** low the bodies gonna start dropping
Baltimore running h***, I think I'm JK Dobbins.
Next day I'm up in Houston, baggage claim I’m arriving
I’m sad, no telling what I'm on today
Don't want to pimp, I wonder what h*** gone say
Don't give a f***, as long as my mama good
I done made it, you still can't get out the hood
I've been that n**** before I had a bag
I was a smartest student up in Miss Seamen class
We ain't running the same race
We don't take the same
It's a marathon so I'm gone do the dash
DaBoii
Aye
N**** Free Mitch
And I heard yo n**** had a bail
You ain't free s***
N**** all I do is chase pape
F*** a freak b****
B**** keep begging for the ___
It ain't free b****
N**** you can look but not touch
She with me b****
SOB da gang we the mafia
N**** three six
Pass this b**** to the gang
N**** flee flick
Told her I don't even want her around
You a flea b****
Yea SOB b****
B**** keep staring at the kid
What you want 3 pics
Told them broke n***** up a loaf
It was wheat thin
Everything I say rated r
This ain't teen nick
Yea, glock with a____
You ain't seen that
N**** come up out that ice b****
We need that
Yea, gone be a cold day in hell
They make me mad
I called Jus for the perks
Where the l*** at
I told the b**** press the button
You could lean back
I'll go outta state
Bring the l*** back
Yeah, I see n***** really h***
I done peeped that
B**** won't even write back
With her mean a**
Yea strictly only bros
And I mean that
N**** if I don't pop another p*** I'ma relapse
Boy keep talking on the net
Where is he at
And I heard that you be lacking
Where yo heat at
Pull up in that all white thing
With the seats black
MBNel
With the seats black
Aye Aye Aye
Spin a block, tryna catch a succa deceased
F***** wit em suckas, then u ain’t f****** wit me
Lil brodie, caught a body, my cuddy got em like 3
You can’t tell us about a get back, we got it in a couple weeks
A hunnid inna wagon, I fell in love wit that jeep
I ain’t inna dissin, til someone popped on that team
Just kno that it’s a fact, if u heard it coming from me
N my Brodie he got the drop, he been sitting on it for weeks
The streets ain’t playin fair, we been inna usin some cheats
Tryna set a blitz in the field, tighten ‘em cleats
Bro just put me on, he just made me an LLC
Maneuvering when I’m in public, uncomfortable without a heat
Tappin alla phones, done getting kicked by police
As long as I’m around, my daughter get what she needs
If I ever have a son, I wont never show em the streets
As long as I’m around, my daughter gets what she please
Yeah