Red Bull Spiral: ALLBLACK, DaBoii and MBNel's freestyle lyrics

Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.

The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging for even the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.

Watch Episode 8 of Red Bull Spiral below and follow along with the lyrics from ALLBLACK, DaBoii and MBNel.

ALLBLACK

Rest in peace Nip Hussle

When I beat depression these n***** in trouble

I got a gat for whoever trying to throw knuckles

I got a black big heart in this North Face bubble

I did mine with a perfect score

This my life I had to take this s*** overboard

I took shots and didn't die, thank you Lord

You want to know how I'm doing, just check the score

N***** speaking on my name, they don't want violence

Trying to give me advice, can’t solve my problems

You say you a goon, what's a goon to a goblin?

Shout out G-Eazy, if he Batman, I’m Robin

Bring that drama to my door, that K gone get to knocking

When I get that n**** low the bodies gonna start dropping

Baltimore running h***, I think I'm JK Dobbins.

Next day I'm up in Houston, baggage claim I’m arriving

I’m sad, no telling what I'm on today

Don't want to pimp, I wonder what h*** gone say

Don't give a f***, as long as my mama good

I done made it, you still can't get out the hood

I've been that n**** before I had a bag

I was a smartest student up in Miss Seamen class

We ain't running the same race

We don't take the same

It's a marathon so I'm gone do the dash

DaBoii

Aye

N**** Free Mitch

And I heard yo n**** had a bail

You ain't free s***

N**** all I do is chase pape

F*** a freak b****

B**** keep begging for the ___

It ain't free b****

N**** you can look but not touch

She with me b****

SOB da gang we the mafia

N**** three six

Pass this b**** to the gang

N**** flee flick

Told her I don't even want her around

You a flea b****

Yea SOB b****

B**** keep staring at the kid

What you want 3 pics

Told them broke n***** up a loaf

It was wheat thin

Everything I say rated r

This ain't teen nick

Yea, glock with a____

You ain't seen that

N**** come up out that ice b****

We need that

Yea, gone be a cold day in hell

They make me mad

I called Jus for the perks

Where the l*** at

I told the b**** press the button

You could lean back

I'll go outta state

Bring the l*** back

Yeah, I see n***** really h***

I done peeped that

B**** won't even write back

With her mean a**

Yea strictly only bros

And I mean that

N**** if I don't pop another p*** I'ma relapse

Boy keep talking on the net

Where is he at

And I heard that you be lacking

Where yo heat at

Pull up in that all white thing

With the seats black

MBNel

With the seats black

Aye Aye Aye

Spin a block, tryna catch a succa deceased

F***** wit em suckas, then u ain’t f****** wit me

Lil brodie, caught a body, my cuddy got em like 3

You can’t tell us about a get back, we got it in a couple weeks

A hunnid inna wagon, I fell in love wit that jeep

I ain’t inna dissin, til someone popped on that team

Just kno that it’s a fact, if u heard it coming from me

N my Brodie he got the drop, he been sitting on it for weeks

The streets ain’t playin fair, we been inna usin some cheats

Tryna set a blitz in the field, tighten ‘em cleats

Bro just put me on, he just made me an LLC

Maneuvering when I’m in public, uncomfortable without a heat

Tappin alla phones, done getting kicked by police

As long as I’m around, my daughter get what she needs

If I ever have a son, I wont never show em the streets

As long as I’m around, my daughter gets what she please

Yeah