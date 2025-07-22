Music
Arin Ray, Alex Isley, Joyce Wrice & Aneesa Strings join Red Bull Spiral
Red Bull Spiral makes its return with a genre-blending first: an R&B edition where smooth vocals meet freestyle energy.
© Koury-Angelo-/-Red-Bull-Content-Pool)
A powerful lineup taps in on the newest Season 3 episode of Red Bull Spiral. R&B powerhouses Arin Ray, Alex Isley, and Joyce Wrice join forces in the Red Bull Spiral studio, with Aneesa Strings on bass. Watch the full episode now on Red Bull 1520.
Follow Along: Lyrics by Wrice, Alex Isley, Arin Ray, and Aneesa Strings
Joyce Wrice
Patient on my lips
Don’t need to talk my shit
I know u see as soon as I walk in
I don’t gotta front
Babe and I never did
Im a leo
Imma check your pride
You can’t buy me
I don’t gotta price
I got standards that I gotta stand on
And it shows
Breaking egos left and right
They thought I was a nice girl
Baby try again
I got a future on my mind
I Build a better life out
Than the one I’m innnn
Oooh
Ooohhhh
Take it likeeee
Slow baby
Slow down
That’s the time I’m on now
I ain’t chasing a moment or pleasure
I want this shit forever
Slow baby
Slow down
That’s the time I’m on now
I ain’t chasing a moment or pleasure
I want this shit forever
Alex Isley
Bet you ain't know who you was dealing with
You ain't have to say that you was feeling it
Oh, be real
You know and I know
It’s makeup the way that you concealing it
I'm the coffee that keeps you up
The chamomile to ease your mind
Seek elsewhere promise you won’t find
Nothing close to as good as mine
Bet you ain't know who you was dealing with
Bet you know now babe
You ain't have to say I know you thinking it
So, keep dreaming bout me
I bet you ain't know who you was dealing with
Bet you know now babe
You ain't have to say I know you thinking it
So, keep dreaming bout me
Arin Ray
Oh Looks like you found me
Love the way it feels,
when your arms around me
I know i can’t control what happens around me
I gotta keep it real before we break ground see
Tell ‘em pass me the ball
when Kobe star of the team
might think I’m sick in the head
If you was talking to me
the 0”s were getting spread
before I got to the league
I been overachieved
few kings come the Queen City
I’ve done enough of R&B
Im a real rock star
I Don’t need you to believe
This shit inevitable to me
like Red Bull give you wings
I can always set you free
Oh Looks like you found me
Love the way it feels,
with your arms around me
I know i can’t control what happens around me
I gotta keep it real before we break ground see
Joyce Wrice, Alex Isley, Arin Ray, and Aneesa Strings
Red Bull baby
And that's the way it is
Red Bull baby
And that's the way it is
Yeah, come on
Said that's the way it is
Talk to it yeah
Yeah, yeah
Come on
Red Bull talk to it
R&B talk to it
Yeah
I know you're feeling it (x5)