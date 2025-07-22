Arin Ray, Alex Isley, Joyce Wrice & Aneesa Strings join Red Bull Spiral

01 Follow Along: Lyrics by Wrice, Alex Isley, Arin Ray, and Aneesa Strings

Joyce Wrice singing for Red Bull Spiral. © Koury Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool

Joyce Wrice

Patient on my lips

Don’t need to talk my shit

I know u see as soon as I walk in

I don’t gotta front

Babe and I never did

Im a leo

Imma check your pride

You can’t buy me

I don’t gotta price

I got standards that I gotta stand on

And it shows

Breaking egos left and right

They thought I was a nice girl

Baby try again

I got a future on my mind

I Build a better life out

Than the one I’m innnn

Oooh

Ooohhhh

Take it likeeee

Slow baby

Slow down

That’s the time I’m on now

I ain’t chasing a moment or pleasure

I want this shit forever

Slow baby

Slow down

That’s the time I’m on now

I ain’t chasing a moment or pleasure

I want this shit forever

Alex Isley singing for Red Bull Spiral. © Koury Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Isley

Bet you ain't know who you was dealing with

You ain't have to say that you was feeling it

Oh, be real

You know and I know

It’s makeup the way that you concealing it

I'm the coffee that keeps you up

The chamomile to ease your mind

Seek elsewhere promise you won’t find

Nothing close to as good as mine

Bet you ain't know who you was dealing with

Bet you know now babe

You ain't have to say I know you thinking it

So, keep dreaming bout me

I bet you ain't know who you was dealing with

Bet you know now babe

You ain't have to say I know you thinking it

So, keep dreaming bout me

Arin Ray singing for Red Bull Spiral. © Koury Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool

Arin Ray

Oh Looks like you found me

Love the way it feels,

when your arms around me

I know i can’t control what happens around me

I gotta keep it real before we break ground see

Tell ‘em pass me the ball

when Kobe star of the team

might think I’m sick in the head

If you was talking to me

the 0”s were getting spread

before I got to the league

I been overachieved

few kings come the Queen City

I’ve done enough of R&B

Im a real rock star

I Don’t need you to believe

This shit inevitable to me

like Red Bull give you wings

I can always set you free

Oh Looks like you found me

Love the way it feels,

with your arms around me

I know i can’t control what happens around me

I gotta keep it real before we break ground see

Arin Ray, Alex Isley, and Joyce Wrice joining the Red Bull Spiral studio © Koury Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool

Joyce Wrice, Alex Isley, Arin Ray, and Aneesa Strings

Red Bull baby

And that's the way it is

Red Bull baby

And that's the way it is

Yeah, come on

Said that's the way it is

Talk to it yeah

Yeah, yeah

Come on

Red Bull talk to it

R&B talk to it

Yeah

I know you're feeling it (x5)