Red Bull Spiral: Armani Caesar, Rome Streetz, Jay Worthy freestyle lyrics

Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.
The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging even for the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.
Watch Episode 5 of Red Bull Spiral below and follow along the lyrics with Armani Caesar, Rome Streetz and Jay Worthy.
Armani Caesar
Yeah, it’s ya girl Armani Caesar
I got the gang with me
We live at Red Bull Spiral
Let’s get it
Ayo
GPS say I’m 3 away be there in 2
Rich b**** I don’t follow s***
I make the rules
Phone on dnd I hit u back
I’m makin moves
He a gangsta
Ima gangsta too
We gangsta boos
Big boss,
Yea I’m the 1, b**** not the 2
Pretty b*****s in my crew
We pop out
We shake the room
I wake up
Stay prayed up
Then get to my cake
B*****s hate
But make sure
It never get to my face
Yea
I’m international
World tours I'm packin those
Hit the club
Tell the valet
Park it diagonal
Everybody eat
Cool whips tan biscotti seats
Still be grindin when everybody sleep
My talent is elite
Nails and my Birkin p**** pink
On a link, dripping like the Kitchen Sink
I’m on my red bully
A** soft
But a tough cookie
Caese got the hottest n****s mushy
Yea
Rome Streetz
Ayo f*** the elevator
I took the stairs to stardom
Don’t compare to these squares
They all stuck sick and starving
Washed up f***s all under the gods' wing
Kiss the ring let me reiterate
Fans telling me u that dude
But u just food on a dinner plate
Catch a body on YouTube
Lemme demonstrate
My pen is the pistol
My bars is the bullet in ya face
Cold case nah they know I did it
I been knew I’d get my palms on the pot of gold I was so committed
Switch the mode from selling cutties cooked b*** for digits
Different product but still poppin the flows a business
U dusty n****s ain’t dope enough to go the distance
I been shining my glow f*** up ya whole vision
Trapping globally the foreign h*** blow me kisses
Heart break kid the black Sean Michael’s
Put d*** deep in her rib
She bust like a rifle I seen no rival
You just a target in the scope
Who couldn’t hang with the god if they neck was in a rope
Jay Worthy
Ay P Worthy the street legend
West Side Griselda we in this
F*** an interview my story well known all through the avenues
H** strolls gang infested parks where they pick n choose
Who gone have to go in that car or squabble up ruuz
Strawberry suck like a vacuum s*** I was fifteen
U lied if u said u ain’t did it h** I’m from P street
Grimey yeah weigh u a bag and do a point under
Just so I could make a few extras and have a bool summer
Slapping Stevie Wonder singing hey love and serving cluckers
That was in the v shout out soda that’s my real brother
I remember swallowing baggies that made my heart murmur
Jimmy had the best ice cream I’m talking no sherbert
Yeah ugh
“Yeah n**** keep going” – Armani Caesar
This the s*** u only see in the movies
Gangstas with uzis
Low riders with the gold d wires
We really whoopin
Dice games turn to fades real quick
Aw damn they shooting
I swear to god I couldn’t make this s*** up
We really do it
“We really do this” – Armani Caesar
“We really do this s*** man” – Rome Streetz