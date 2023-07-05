Red Bull Spiral: Armani Caesar, Rome Streetz, Jay Worthy freestyle lyrics

Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.

The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging even for the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.

Watch Episode 5 of Red Bull Spiral below and follow along the lyrics with Armani Caesar, Rome Streetz and Jay Worthy.

Armani Caesar

Yeah, it’s ya girl Armani Caesar

I got the gang with me

We live at Red Bull Spiral

Let’s get it

Ayo

GPS say I’m 3 away be there in 2

Rich b**** I don’t follow s***

I make the rules

Phone on dnd I hit u back

I’m makin moves

He a gangsta

Ima gangsta too

We gangsta boos

Big boss,

Yea I’m the 1, b**** not the 2

Pretty b*****s in my crew

We pop out

We shake the room

I wake up

Stay prayed up

Then get to my cake

B*****s hate

But make sure

It never get to my face

Yea

I’m international

World tours I'm packin those

Hit the club

Tell the valet

Park it diagonal

Everybody eat

Cool whips tan biscotti seats

Still be grindin when everybody sleep

My talent is elite

Nails and my Birkin p**** pink

On a link, dripping like the Kitchen Sink

I’m on my red bully

A** soft

But a tough cookie

Caese got the hottest n****s mushy

Yea

Rome Streetz

Ayo f*** the elevator

I took the stairs to stardom

Don’t compare to these squares

They all stuck sick and starving

Washed up f***s all under the gods' wing

Kiss the ring let me reiterate

Fans telling me u that dude

But u just food on a dinner plate

Catch a body on YouTube

Lemme demonstrate

My pen is the pistol

My bars is the bullet in ya face

Cold case nah they know I did it

I been knew I’d get my palms on the pot of gold I was so committed

Switch the mode from selling cutties cooked b*** for digits

Different product but still poppin the flows a business

U dusty n****s ain’t dope enough to go the distance

I been shining my glow f*** up ya whole vision

Trapping globally the foreign h*** blow me kisses

Heart break kid the black Sean Michael’s

Put d*** deep in her rib

She bust like a rifle I seen no rival

You just a target in the scope

Who couldn’t hang with the god if they neck was in a rope

Jay Worthy

Ay P Worthy the street legend

West Side Griselda we in this

F*** an interview my story well known all through the avenues

H** strolls gang infested parks where they pick n choose

Who gone have to go in that car or squabble up ruuz

Strawberry suck like a vacuum s*** I was fifteen

U lied if u said u ain’t did it h** I’m from P street

Grimey yeah weigh u a bag and do a point under

Just so I could make a few extras and have a bool summer

Slapping Stevie Wonder singing hey love and serving cluckers

That was in the v shout out soda that’s my real brother

I remember swallowing baggies that made my heart murmur

Jimmy had the best ice cream I’m talking no sherbert

Yeah ugh

“Yeah n**** keep going” – Armani Caesar

This the s*** u only see in the movies

Gangstas with uzis

Low riders with the gold d wires

We really whoopin

Dice games turn to fades real quick

Aw damn they shooting

I swear to god I couldn’t make this s*** up

We really do it

“We really do this” – Armani Caesar

“We really do this s*** man” – Rome Streetz