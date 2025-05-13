Music
Big Sean, Ab-Soul and Joey Bada$$ take on Red Bull Spiral
Watch season 3, episode 1 now featuring Big Sean, Ab-Soul and Joey Bada$$ on the Red Bull 1520 YouTube channel.
© Koery Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Spiral is back for a third season of razor-sharp flows and unforgettable cyphers. Episode 1 of Season 3 packs a colossal lineup featuring multi-platinum hitmaker Big Sean, lyrical heavyweight Ab-Soul, and NYC-native Joey Bada$$, who closes out the cypher with raw bars that pack a punch. This Red Bull Spiral marks the trio’s first-ever collaboration.
This Red Bull Spiral cypher marks the first ever joint track that features all three artists, although there exists an ongoing relationship between the crew as each artist has appeared on various singles together over the past decade, although never as a trio.
Watch the full episode out now on Red Bull 1520, a YouTube channel dedicated to hip-hop from the world of Red Bull featuring beats, bars, and live performances.
Follow along with the lyrics from Big Sean, Ab-Soul and Joey Bada$$
Big Sean
F*** it, me first
Boi
You going nowhere fast
But from your view you can never tell
No wonder cuz you live your life based on a carousel
You bums could really teach a master class on taking L’s
Truth is if you wake up hating life then you hate yourself (Damn, that’s how you feel bro?)
You see most people crack under pressure but I’m a natural
The thing about living by the gun is you shouldn't have to
And if you can’t reach for peace I hope you have two
A lot of y’all my seeds I see Jhené should have had you
A lot of y’all confuse tough skin for having tattoos
But that's what sixth sense is for like when you add two
Plus they gone try to discredit you when you black too
Then dropped gems went diamond but my favorite is Angie Stone
My drive back that b**** on cruise control like Katie Holmes
Been flipping out in this b**** since it was camera phones
Know you great when you uncomfortable in your comfort zone
Grave digger
How n***** even want my name on they tombstone (Yay or Nay)
Seems to me you want A
So don’t B one of them n***** that read the room wrong
Spit like bulimia believe me I’m more than hungry
Way more unique had power before the money
Woah there h** you know that I’m the dopest one don’t overdose
Wanna hold the notes like Hall and Oates you gotta go for broke
So I only proceed for proceeds
Been the goat since the goatee and POW chains and Tisa hats
I even made the goats cheese
Just imagine all the other s*** you don’t see
I’m coming to kill and destroying the feeling
The feeling y’all folding is filling a void
Tripping on me but I still feel at home like I do in Detroit
B-I-G minus the east and west beef
I’m the don you gotta kiss me from right to left cheek
Lil b****
And your wifey said I was gone wash you
Ab-Soul
F*** it let me remove the cap
My lady told me somebody told her
That my career was in the trash
Something bout missing my window or something
I wanted to laugh and shatter the glass
He was referring to
Cause he aint got a clue of what I turn into
When I enter the booth
Neither do I
But I do know that kryptonite is not an issue
Plus the cape will be navy blue
You stuck in the Lois Lane
It ain’t a bird or a plane
But I’m rather faster than burners vein
Anyway respect the gang n nem
You’re paper thin
Feather weight
And your paper thin like you never bake
You don’t pay what you weigh in
F*** is you even saying
Even if you was related to Shaba you wouldn’t make rank
On my mama your men of honor just made plank
Hah?
The ruler’s back in fact I never left
Ab-Soul addressing the comments that fellow TDE labelmate Ray made on “Crashout Heritage” in response to Joey Bada$$’s track “The Ruler's Back" where the New York native took aim at West Coast MCs, although Joey and Ab-Soul have an existing friendship that included releasing music together years ago.
In which case Joey
You put me in a sticky predicament
I had to show solidarity to my syndicate
(Come on Soul - Joey)
Nah you know anybody can get it
In such a way that it will make any physician conflicted
But listen the 47s still on my tricep
Pass the parliament skillet I’m quiet the chef
Pro era the masters that ain’t ever incorrect
But it’s still TDE till 3000 and forever
Lyt was heavy and Ray definitely stepped
But this is hip-hop you know we still on that
It was healthy for the sport sticking to the roots
Keeping it competitive
Just be lucky that Soul ain’t steppin it
All of y’all would of had to shoot
The boat with an ocean view
You know what I came to do
Ay yo Sean let me get that hat again
And ask Nene who her favorite rapper is
Joey Bada$$
From BK to Carson, I’m Bar none
Proceed with caution, I spit fire it’s arson
They don’t want the war with the Martian, they sending they troops
At the general but, I’m the one who ab salute
Joey Bada$$ fires back at Ab-Soul where he does not back down but instead further escalates his claims of being today’s top rapper, especially when compared to West Coast artists by retaking aim at Ab-Soul’s labelmate Ray while referencing founder Top Dawg.
They obsolete, can’t compete cuz I’m too elite
Trynna spark a match but they simply lacking the heat//It’s blasphemy!
But I don’t need no one to blast for me
I charge it to the game call that shit a catastrophe
Since Ruler’s back, they been trynna measure up
Look, My name ain’t rick, but I talk slick don’t press ya luck
S*** I aint taking no words back, I’m with all that
But this ain’t gotta turn to nothing else let’s keep it all rap
First off, I could never hate the west coast
But since n***** coming for Joe, f*** it then lets go
N***** must’ve forgot what Dot said on Control
Still a bunch sensitive rappers in they pajama clothes
I guess.
This ain’t no East vs West, I just think that I’m the best, as matter of fact I know
These bars could put Bad boys on Death row
Kinda Crazy how Suge and Puff in jail tho
Yo
I was at the party but I never seen a freak off
Instead a battle rapper on stage showing his cheeks off
Like f*** the type of time you n***** be on
Ain’t no daylight saving, know sun shining won’t be long
Cuz it’s a thin line between the trolls & the weirdos
Who clowning for attention and wear a mask like Pierrot
I see through ya wraps it’s clear-bra
Get you ASCAP trynna f*** with the PRO
I ain’t worried bout sun, his world revolves around mine
You ain’t no Copernicus, n**** you move on my time
Told you I would let you shine, give you space to coexist
Cuz when I plan it aligns now they light getting eclipsed
Supernova aura, know I gotta keep it lit
Make the conversations shift, every time I talk my s***
It’s, written in the Constellations in script
I’m light years ahead, they just trynna catch the drift every time I ash the …
No fly zone say oh is that right? I, ain’t gotta book no flight I’m still gon pack light
I’m overheads like a carry on, and ain’t been checked yet
I’m done playing, I popped out like a cassette deck
Respect that, they hanging on every bar tell em hang tight
Get ya muscle up fore you think of stepping to swank white
I’m up early on the grind, I shine in the late night// But I ain’t gotta lose no sleep to break daylight
I shouldn’t give you n***** time of day
But f*** it shine a light on em, imma light Ray
Nownow how can I say this all in a nice way
If you need the attention tell Top he gotta pay
Least a…
What’s a lil pup to a K9, it’s gametime
I ain’t green on the defensive, I’m on my Draymond
Empty out the clip on ya whole clique, when I aim mines
I’m catching collaterals, hit you all with the same time
How the f*** one line bring a whole state harm
Crashing out with me you gon need more than just State Farm