Big Sean, Ab-Soul and Joey Bada$$ take on Red Bull Spiral

Red Bull Spiral is back for a third season of razor-sharp flows and unforgettable cyphers. Episode 1 of Season 3 packs a colossal lineup featuring multi-platinum hitmaker Big Sean, lyrical heavyweight Ab-Soul , and NYC-native Joey Bada$$ , who closes out the cypher with raw bars that pack a punch. This Red Bull Spiral marks the trio’s first-ever collaboration.

This Red Bull Spiral cypher marks the first ever joint track that features all three artists, although there exists an ongoing relationship between the crew as each artist has appeared on various singles together over the past decade, although never as a trio.

Watch the full episode out now on Red Bull 1520 , a YouTube channel dedicated to hip-hop from the world of Red Bull featuring beats, bars, and live performances.

01 Follow along with the lyrics from Big Sean, Ab-Soul and Joey Bada$$

Big Sean

F*** it, me first

Boi

You going nowhere fast

But from your view you can never tell

No wonder cuz you live your life based on a carousel

You bums could really teach a master class on taking L’s

Truth is if you wake up hating life then you hate yourself (Damn, that’s how you feel bro?)

You see most people crack under pressure but I’m a natural

The thing about living by the gun is you shouldn't have to

And if you can’t reach for peace I hope you have two

A lot of y’all my seeds I see Jhené should have had you

A lot of y’all confuse tough skin for having tattoos

But that's what sixth sense is for like when you add two

Plus they gone try to discredit you when you black too

Then dropped gems went diamond but my favorite is Angie Stone

My drive back that b**** on cruise control like Katie Holmes

Been flipping out in this b**** since it was camera phones

Know you great when you uncomfortable in your comfort zone

Grave digger

How n***** even want my name on they tombstone (Yay or Nay)

Seems to me you want A

So don’t B one of them n***** that read the room wrong

Spit like bulimia believe me I’m more than hungry

Way more unique had power before the money

Woah there h** you know that I’m the dopest one don’t overdose

Wanna hold the notes like Hall and Oates you gotta go for broke

So I only proceed for proceeds

Been the goat since the goatee and POW chains and Tisa hats

I even made the goats cheese

Just imagine all the other s*** you don’t see

I’m coming to kill and destroying the feeling

The feeling y’all folding is filling a void

Tripping on me but I still feel at home like I do in Detroit

B-I-G minus the east and west beef

I’m the don you gotta kiss me from right to left cheek

Lil b****

And your wifey said I was gone wash you

Multi-platinum hitmaker Big Sean. © Koery Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool

Ab-Soul

F*** it let me remove the cap

My lady told me somebody told her

That my career was in the trash

Something bout missing my window or something

I wanted to laugh and shatter the glass

He was referring to

Cause he aint got a clue of what I turn into

When I enter the booth

Neither do I

But I do know that kryptonite is not an issue

Plus the cape will be navy blue

You stuck in the Lois Lane

It ain’t a bird or a plane

But I’m rather faster than burners vein

Anyway respect the gang n nem

You’re paper thin

Feather weight

And your paper thin like you never bake

You don’t pay what you weigh in

F*** is you even saying

Even if you was related to Shaba you wouldn’t make rank

On my mama your men of honor just made plank

Hah?

The ruler’s back in fact I never left

Lyrical heavyweight Ab-Soul. © Koery Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool Ab-Soul addressing the comments that fellow TDE labelmate Ray made on “Crashout Heritage” in response to Joey Bada$$’s track “The Ruler's Back" where the New York native took aim at West Coast MCs, although Joey and Ab-Soul have an existing friendship that included releasing music together years ago.

In which case Joey

You put me in a sticky predicament

I had to show solidarity to my syndicate

(Come on Soul - Joey)

Nah you know anybody can get it

In such a way that it will make any physician conflicted

But listen the 47s still on my tricep

Pass the parliament skillet I’m quiet the chef

Pro era the masters that ain’t ever incorrect

But it’s still TDE till 3000 and forever

Lyt was heavy and Ray definitely stepped

But this is hip-hop you know we still on that

It was healthy for the sport sticking to the roots

Keeping it competitive

Just be lucky that Soul ain’t steppin it

All of y’all would of had to shoot

The boat with an ocean view

You know what I came to do

Ay yo Sean let me get that hat again

And ask Nene who her favorite rapper is

Joey Bada$$

From BK to Carson, I’m Bar none

Proceed with caution, I spit fire it’s arson

They don’t want the war with the Martian, they sending they troops

At the general but, I’m the one who ab salute

Joey Bada$$ © Koery Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool Joey Bada$$ fires back at Ab-Soul where he does not back down but instead further escalates his claims of being today’s top rapper, especially when compared to West Coast artists by retaking aim at Ab-Soul’s labelmate Ray while referencing founder Top Dawg.

They obsolete, can’t compete cuz I’m too elite

Trynna spark a match but they simply lacking the heat//It’s blasphemy!

But I don’t need no one to blast for me

I charge it to the game call that shit a catastrophe

Since Ruler’s back, they been trynna measure up

Look, My name ain’t rick, but I talk slick don’t press ya luck

S*** I aint taking no words back, I’m with all that

But this ain’t gotta turn to nothing else let’s keep it all rap

First off, I could never hate the west coast

But since n***** coming for Joe, f*** it then lets go

N***** must’ve forgot what Dot said on Control

Still a bunch sensitive rappers in they pajama clothes

I guess.

This ain’t no East vs West, I just think that I’m the best, as matter of fact I know

These bars could put Bad boys on Death row

Kinda Crazy how Suge and Puff in jail tho

Yo

I was at the party but I never seen a freak off

Instead a battle rapper on stage showing his cheeks off

Like f*** the type of time you n***** be on

Ain’t no daylight saving, know sun shining won’t be long

Cuz it’s a thin line between the trolls & the weirdos

Who clowning for attention and wear a mask like Pierrot

I see through ya wraps it’s clear-bra

Get you ASCAP trynna f*** with the PRO

I ain’t worried bout sun, his world revolves around mine

You ain’t no Copernicus, n**** you move on my time

Told you I would let you shine, give you space to coexist

Cuz when I plan it aligns now they light getting eclipsed

Supernova aura, know I gotta keep it lit

Make the conversations shift, every time I talk my s***

It’s, written in the Constellations in script

I’m light years ahead, they just trynna catch the drift every time I ash the …

No fly zone say oh is that right? I, ain’t gotta book no flight I’m still gon pack light

I’m overheads like a carry on, and ain’t been checked yet

I’m done playing, I popped out like a cassette deck

Respect that, they hanging on every bar tell em hang tight

Get ya muscle up fore you think of stepping to swank white

I’m up early on the grind, I shine in the late night// But I ain’t gotta lose no sleep to break daylight

I shouldn’t give you n***** time of day

But f*** it shine a light on em, imma light Ray

Nownow how can I say this all in a nice way

If you need the attention tell Top he gotta pay

Least a…

What’s a lil pup to a K9, it’s gametime

I ain’t green on the defensive, I’m on my Draymond

Empty out the clip on ya whole clique, when I aim mines

I’m catching collaterals, hit you all with the same time

How the f*** one line bring a whole state harm

Crashing out with me you gon need more than just State Farm

Ab-Soul, Big Sean and Joey Bada$$ on set at Red Bull Spiral in Los Angeles. © Koery Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool